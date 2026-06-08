My physical condition has always been above average—not an NBA player’s or marathoner’s condition but, having lived in backwoods countryside for ages now, for over sixty years I’ve hiked hard at least an hour a day, up steep ridges and down. I know every tree, rock, and cellar-hole for miles around. I’d celebrate if I could see any of these markers today.

In bad weather, I’ve ridden a stationary bike or used a rowing machine. In the warmer months, close as we are to the beautiful Connecticut River, I’ve rowed or paddled at speed for the same hour-plus. Until my 80th year (I’m now 83), I competed in flatwater kayak races and always found myself at the head of the pack, occasionally winning even in events without age classes. I long to watch the cottonwood-studded banks roll by as I pull my way along that stretch of water.

Two winters ago, however, in a rush, everything seemed to crumble. I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and given a pacemaker. Sinus arrhythmia persisting, I’m to be scheduled sometime in the coming months for an ablation, the removal of heart tissue that is causing that condition.

Late last winter, a cystoscopy revealed a tiny malignant tumor in my bladder. It was scraped off in an outpatient procedure, and further probing showed no spread. I went on to immunotherapy treatments—not chemo, thank fortune—but the introduction to my bladder, once a week, of tuberculosis cells. (How do researchers discover such remedies?) These were administered for six consecutive Thursdays.

Further treatments will only be three weeks at a time, the aim now “preventative, not curative,” according to my very terse Icelandic oncologist. Last week, after a welcome month’s lull, yet another cystoscopy gave me a clean bill of health. These sessions must continue, though at mercifully greater intervals, for three more years, unfortunately, assuming I still tread the earth that long. Of course, I know I’m lucky to have them if I want to keep treading it.

My physical condition has always been above average. Two winters ago, however, in a rush, everything seemed to crumble. I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and given a pacemaker. Sinus arrhythmia persisting, I’m to be scheduled sometime in the coming months for an ablation, the removal of heart tissue that is causing that condition. Late last winter, a cystoscopy revealed a tiny malignant tumor in my bladder.

Mine is hardly a difficult or painful regimen anyhow. In fact, I’m half ashamed to describe such penny-ante stuff when I think of what a beloved sister-in-law endures as she deals with metastatic breast cancer, or of a fellow-poet friend who’s long been cursed with Parkinson’s disease. At my age, sadly, I could provide more examples.

My cancer treatments’ only side effect is deep fatigue. But to my frustration, fatigue severely cuts into my exercise. I walk a mile or less these days before I begin to play out. As a writer, I’m already quite sedentary, but for too long, unable to push my body, I’ve witnessed its degeneration and undergone the consequent emotional effects. I pause in my walks, look up at the hills I used to scale, and am astounded by my diminished capacities.

A principal cause of my gloominess, however, has less to do with my torpor than with the sheer number of medical visits I must pay—to my cardiologist or my urologist or my general practitioner, or random others.

So many additional bothers have lately piled up that they’re almost comical. (I conjure those old Laurel and Hardy films, which inevitably conclude with a panoramic shot of mass dilapidation.) I’ve worn a partial denture since my youthful hockey-playing days, when we used no helmets, let alone face masks. A week back, it fell apart. Almost simultaneously, both hearing aids did the same. I’m barely able to hear the phone, so as we wait out these devices’ repair, my wife has communicated by shouting and/or by self-repetition. Enough teeth remain, at least, that I need no soft diet.

So here I sit, a gap-toothed, almost stone-deaf old man—who ten or so days ago barked his shin...on something. I don’t remember the event but it left me with a painful hematoma, which has been slow to heal, partly because, as I haven’t mentioned, my daily pharmacy’s worth of pills includes a blood thinner.

One brief coda to this organ recital, as my late surgeon-writer friend Richard Selzer described it: Last week, I woke up with a painful ankle. I assumed I’d traumatized myself again without knowing how or where or when. The pain migrated to my toes, and when it worsened, I went to my GP. She diagnosed cellulitis, infection having entered the leg via that injured shin. Her remedy? Antibiotics and compression stockings, which are irksome to get on or off and even to wear.

Why do I write all this down? Well, mostly because “all this” has so preoccupied me that I’ve done little other writing. On the cusp of publishing my 27th book, still I feel my mood darken if I don’t have some writing project going.

Perhaps later than a laboratory rat might have done as much, I concluded that my deterioration and depression should be, in part, my subject matter. If illnesses and weakening had depressed me and curtailed my desire to write, to write about that deprivation might offer a way out of it. The remedy already seems to be working.

I’m only following my own advice over the forty years I taught “creative writing,” if one can teach such a thing at all. In those days, I regarded myself less as an instructor than as a co-conspirator because I had no prescriptive advice. Every time I heard some alleged authority propose a rule for writing, I’d think of an author who’d violated it—and earned my deep admiration.

Why do I write all this down? Well, mostly because “all this” has so preoccupied me that I’ve done little other writing. On the cusp of publishing my 27 th book, still I feel my mood darken if I don’t have some writing project going. Perhaps later than a laboratory rat might have done as much, I concluded that my deterioration and depression should be, in part, my subject matter .

When students were stuck, I would tell them, “Just go notice something and start writing about it.” If that something had caught their attention, I suggested, there must have been something about it that occasioned the reaction, one which they themselves would likely not understand prior to the act of writing itself.

That counsel put me at odds with workshop mentors who advise aspirant authors to “write what you know” (a mantra as absurdly reductive as “show, don’t tell,” but that’s a separate issue). I myself write to discover things I didn’t know I knew. Often, having noticed my own something, I start writing about it in the faith that the process will lead me to my themes.

This approach takes me to connections I’d never have made otherwise. I’m reminded of Flannery O’Connor’s remarks on “Good Country People.” During that narrative, an itinerant Bible salesman meets a farm owner’s daughter, a deeply secular young woman with a wooden leg. According to O’Connor, she had no idea when she started that the contemptible con artist would have a sexual interlude with this daughter, much less that he’d steal her wooden leg. O’Connor just remembered a sketchy Bible salesman she’d observed somewhere and let the narrative carry her forward.

I’m less often prompted by things or people I’ve seen than by something I’ve heard or read, maybe in childhood, maybe yesterday: a snatch of text or conversation, a jazz lick, a sound from the natural world, something on the radio. I could go on. Then I trust my written language to lead me to why that sound or utterance struck me in the first place.

When I’m asked what still keeps me writing in my 80s, I reply that it’s the same thing that has impelled me for sixty-plus years: the joy of discovery. If I know too clearly where I’m going a priori, if I have what students call an “idea,” there will be no such discovery, which means my writing will be toneless. As my Vermont forefather Robert Frost said, “no surprise in the writer, none in the reader.”

In my classes and tutorials, I often adapted noted architect Louis Kahn’s counsel to his students, several of them friends of mine. Kahn said they must determine “what the building wants to be.” To beginning poets especially, I suggested that their own noticing and the written language it engendered might indicate what their written work wanted to be. If early versions were crude, they could try as many revisions as necessary.

In my own instance, I’ve just reconsidered a passage by an author named Yosef Hayim Yerushalmi that caught my attention on a Substack. His book is Zakhor: Jewish History and Jewish Memory: “We ourselves are periodically aware that memory is among the most fragile and capricious of our faculties.”

When I’m asked what still keeps me writing in my 80s, I reply that it’s the same thing that has impelled me for sixty-plus years: the joy of discovery . If I know too clearly where I’m going a priori, if I have what students call an “idea,” there will be no such discovery, which means my writing will be toneless. As my Vermont forefather Robert Frost said, “no surprise in the writer, none in the reader.”

Why did I transcribe those words and what might they have to do with matters I’ve been addressing here, even including reports on my health? I couldn’t answer neatly when I began and still can’t. All I can say is that this morning I read that passage and started writing. In fact, I’ll now reveal, that’s where these reflections started. After my crude beginning, the shape of this essay has changed more than once, its structure in particular molded to my own purposes, whatever these are in the end—assuming they find an end.

In any case, having read that passage, I wondered if I could recall a time when I felt debilitation akin to mine now. A tenacious case of childhood flu leapt instantly to mind, one that kept me away from 5th grade classes for two weeks. That’s a span I can easily reconstruct in my head, even summoning the odor and taste that the illness summoned. But the clearest memory is that for the first time in my life, I read a book—a grownup’s book—all at once, cover to cover. My way through it had felt like a dream, such that I was genuinely surprised when I saw that I’d done so.

The novel was Pearl S. Buck’s The Good Earth, whose final line reads, “But over the old man’s head they looked at each other and smiled.” I have known those words by heart for 73 years. They moved me as little else had in my small decade on earth. Wang’s sons hold the old man up, assuring him they’d never sell the family farm, but secretly signaling to one another their intention to do just that.

Why this should have seemed so poignant to a 10-year-old remains a bit mysterious, but yes, I remember that whole moment perfectly. Or at least I remember my version of it. I’m acutely conscious, that is, of how accurate is Yerushalmi’s description of memory as fragile and capricious. My likening of the two periods of convalescence seems...interesting. But has memory edited the experience? Am I even sure that my account of this morning is precise?

My wife and I greatly respect and like our general practitioner. In our new patient interview, after asking predictable questions about our health, physical and mental, she inquired about our end-of-life preferences. We answered quite differently. At meeting’s end, a twinkle in her eye, she pointed at my wife and said “Tigger,” then at me, “Eeyore.”

And it’s true, my wife inclines to optimism and I incline the opposite way. So it’s strange, as she points out, that I often recall physical or psychological setbacks in a rather lily-gilding way. Thirty-two years ago, for instance, I cut myself badly with a chainsaw, but my account of that misfortune to others always leaves out any pain I felt. My memory simply doesn’t include much pain, yet my partner, who drove me, and whose thoughts I’ve trusted for 45 years, says I whimpered about how I hurt the whole way to the emergency room.

Do I allow even recent recollection to edit and thus to mislead me? No doubt. The very altering of my tale’s progression, my “literary” strategy, casts some doubt on any claim I might make to straightforwardness.

But that may be the subject of another essay, one longer, I suspect, than I’m allowing myself here in my diminished condition.