Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Meredith Rutter's avatar
Meredith Rutter
17h

Very enjoyable piece - made me think on many topics myself, made me laugh, shake my head, and on. I had no intention of reading the whole piece, being a very busy gal these days, but you wouldn't let go. Have another good day, Eeyore.

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Heather's avatar
Heather
13h

Sydney, let me first tell you I have always appreciated brutal honesty from a fellow human.

You laid down honesty in this post at great measure. I respect this and it felt for me that surely it’s true “misery loves company.”

My body has skied the Rocky Mountains through my 60s and I’ve won my share of a few 5k races in my age division. Last few years swimming laps is simply safer and delicious now.

I’m 76 this year and things are definitely changing for me, maybe I should be honest and say they are diminishing. The physical body just doesn’t seem to be up to speed any longer. I don’t want to risk a fall and a long recovery, or PT and constant weekly doctor visits.

Incredible waste of time and energy. So… thank you 🙏 for bringing your thoughts and truth to the table. I’m in good company and I must adjust accordingly. Acceptance of change is part of the journey.

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