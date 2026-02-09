Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viney Kirpal's avatar
Viney Kirpal
5h

Thank you Sallie

Reply
Share
1 reply
My Walk's avatar
My Walk
6h

Omg, love this beautiful piece it reminds that it’s not what one carries but how one carries it that makes all the difference. You go sister 💕 keep rolling

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture