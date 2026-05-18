Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Pamela Pérez | The Long Table's avatar
Pamela Pérez | The Long Table
7h

This text brought me to tears. My mother, too, spent her entire life working exhausting shifts caring for oncological patients—giving all of her light and energy to saving others, leaving our home in a quiet, cold shadow. From the age of nine, I would take a public bus home alone, eat cold meals because I wasn't allowed to touch matches, and buy the evening bread, waiting for everyone to arrive. I used to sit on my parents' bed, eating not just food but also everything that came from that square glowing TV screen.

Today, she quietly reproaches me for not connecting with her. Your words beautifully and painfully validate the lonely geometry of being a child left in the margins of a mother’s heavy, noble work. Thank you for this, Judith. Thank you for sharing Sari.

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Maurice Carlos Ruffin's avatar
Maurice Carlos Ruffin
8h

Goodness. I was drawn in from the first and couldn't stop reading.

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