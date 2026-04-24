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Readers,

Today we have an essay by Geneen Roth, an author who’s written many books and led workshops on making peace with our bodies and food. Her essay is, no surprise, about accepting her 74-year-old body—no easy feat for someone who has long struggled with issues around weight and body image. You’ll find her essay down below this section. ⬇️

Roth achieves this peace mostly by examining and releasing her long-held negative assumptions about her aging form—and about size, food, and getting older—but also by approaching her 97-year-old mother in a new, healing way, which leads them both to more positive ways of engaging with each other.

It’s a moving piece, one I imagine many of you will find resonant. I thought it would also be a good subject to prompt you all about. In the comments please tell us…

How old are you? How are you feeling about changes to your body that have come as the result of aging? Have your feelings about your body been negatively affected in any way by your relationship with one or more parents, either as a result of your observations about their bodies, or attitudes they’ve reflected about bodies, size, weight, and/or aging? If so, have you found a way to heal from this? Please share any insights you can offer. Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

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Me, I’m 60 (and a half!), and as I wrote in my memoir, growing up in the 70s and 80s, all the adults around me were constantly dieting in ways that were harmful to them, speaking ill of their bodies and everyone else’s, and commenting on mine. In my teens and 20s I struggled with an eating disorder, and still have residual body dysmorphia.

But somewhere along the way I found it helpful to realize that everyone in our thinness-obsessed culture has problems along those lines, and that we each have to come to terms with it in our own ways. I also adopted a kind of intuitive eating, and some level of acceptance, and goddamnit, I’m sticking with an attitude of body positivity, despite the recent return to emaciation as the ideal among celebrities and others.

Geneen Roth’s essay begins below here. ⬇️

Geneen Roth, 74, with her mother, on her 97th birthday.

I used to think getting old was a choice. I would look at a gaggle of older women, their mushy arms, their pillowy breasts and think, How could you let this happen? When I watched my mother get dressed—I was in my 50s, she was in her 70s—I’d repress my horror at her once toned legs that were now a gathering place for cellulite. From the smug perch of youth, I’d promise myself those indignities would never find their ways onto this body. Until, suddenly, they did.

I was 58 and when I blinked, I was over 70. I was running five miles a day, doing Pilates twice a week, feeling (as my contractor used to say), “so good I could be twins.” And then, suddenly, multiple vertebral fractures left me spindling around like a toy top. I was living with ongoing breast cancer pain. And my belly was the size of Jupiter from a faulty-brain-gut mechanism (the result of years of eating disorders). The whole megillah fell down like a pile of Pick-Up sticks.

I wanted to be positive about aging. I wanted to be one of those older women who parade around Manhattan in leopard hats with feathers and art-to-wear jackets. But I was shocked and offended at what I saw happening to my body, particularly the neck jowls that looked like my dying father’s.

My feelings about getting older swung from hour to hour, week to week. One day I would think, What’s the big deal? It’s just a number. I can still revel in trees and sky and stars; I’m walking, I’m breathing, I still love my work, my husband, being alive. Then the pain from the lumpectomy scar would shoot to a 10, another war would break out, another glacier shelf would collapse and I wouldn’t be able to move from sitting to standing without shrieking pain. A minute later, my husband of forty years would walk into the house and I’d think, Oh my God. Who is that white-haired man with the flat butt? But the very next hour, he’d laugh and it would be as if the sun broke through brooding clouds. My heart would practically spring out of my chest and I’d want to kiss the earth (but then I would have to figure out how to stand up again) because I could be with him for another day.

I wanted to be positive about aging. I wanted to be one of those older women who parade around Manhattan in leopard hats with feathers and art-to-wear jackets. But I was shocked and offended at what I saw happening to my body, particularly the neck jowls that looked like my dying father’s.

Most of how I felt about getting old had nothing to do with age. Just as they—whoever they are—say that we die the way we live, I realized that we also get old the way we live. And the way I lived until the past few years, was with the conviction that something was wrong, it should be different, and if you give me a second, I’ll figure out who to blame.

I’d had the same attitude about almost everything—my childhood friend Geri’s natural curly hair and skinny legs (hated them), my body (“thunder thighs,” always too fat), and my mother, always my mother. She should not have put me on a diet when I was 11. She should not have hit me, read my journals, said my ankles were like piano stools. I was so convinced my mother would have topped the list of Awful Mothers in History that I googled “worst mothers” and discovered that Charles Manson’s mother traded him for a can of beer. That, I reckoned, was more awful than asking me to return a necklace she’d gifted me (the way my mother had). I clung to the badge of being the victim of a self-absorbed mother. I still felt my heart bang shut whenever I talked to her.

Seven years ago, a friend introduced me to the idea that I was seeing the world through conclusions I’d made about myself by the time I was 4 years old—conclusions like I’m damaged, I’m too intense, I’m unlovable. And that these conclusions became the unconscious lenses through which I saw everything—myself (including my aging body), other people, being alive. She said that by naming the (often unconscious) conclusions, feeling the feelings buried in them, seeing that they were interpretations of a 4- or 6-year-old, and that therefore they were lies, made it possible for me to dismantle them.

Oy, I thought, when I listened to her. Another fucking process; I’d been through forty years of therapy, forty years of spiritual practice and I was tired from trying to fix myself. I had such a privileged life—enough love, enough work, enough money. But here comes the caveat: I was still angry at my mother and simultaneously convinced, I can’t remember why, that unless I forgave her, I’d have to come back again as her daughter which meant redoing high school and being rejected by the cool kids. Nope, I thought. Anything but that.

Seven years ago, a friend introduced me to the idea that I was seeing the world through conclusions I’d made about myself by the time I was 4 years old—conclusions like I’m damaged, I’m too intense, I’m unlovable . And that these conclusions became the unconscious lenses through which I saw everything—myself (including my aging body), other people, being alive.

Also—I didn’t talk about this much because it felt corny—I still felt the longing that drew me to India and a gazillion meditation retreats: to abide in the spaciousness that all the spiritual teachers insisted was our true nature. To know contentment without conditions. They kept saying that it was only a matter of subtraction, that if I could see through the sludge of collective and familial conditioning, then what was always there, always true, would reveal itself. But so far, the sludge prevailed.

So, yes, another process. As I started questioning my conclusions about myself, my aging body, and having the worst mother, I began understanding that the sludge, the ongoing suffering, wasn’t about what happened—that my mother put me on diets or called me selfish, or that my neck had fallen, or that the back pain had spread to my hip. The degree that I suffered when I looked in the mirror or talked to my mother or winced in pain was the meaning I gave to those things. Or, as I said (and still say) to myself often—It’s not the thing, it’s the meaning you give to the thing that is causing so much anguish. It’s not that your jowls are drooping, it’s that you believe drooping jowls mean that you are ugly, that they make you irrelevant, and should have had a face lift at 50.

My friend said that by naming the (often unconscious) conclusions, feeling the feelings buried in them, seeing that they were interpretations of a 4- or 6-year-old, and that therefore they were lies, made it possible for me to dismantle them.

Which doesn’t mean I don’t use vitamin c and a red light on my face. And it’s not that you can’t stand up without being in pain, it’s the meaning you give to it—that you are a geriatric wreck who will need a wheelchair next month to walk. Those are the thoughts that are making you miserable. But still, I see an osteopath, take Ibuprofen, and do hip stretches. And it’s not that my mother asked me to return the necklaces, picture frames, and paintings she once gave me, it’s that I believed that what I wanted or cherished didn’t matter when she did. That I didn’t matter. Without the meaning I layer on top of any and every situation, there is only the neck, the sensation in my hip, and my mother asking for a gift to be returned.

As a kid, I found it impossible to separate what she said from what I concluded it meant when she said it: that I was fat, ugly, unlovable. But when, as an adult, I directly allowed myself to feel what I hadn’t been able to feel when those things happened—despair, shame, hopelessness—and name what I concluded about myself, I saw the lies. The ongoing experience of the process was like taking off a tight, dirty costume I’d been wearing for seventy-five years, and noticing what was left of me—which was pretty much nothing at all. It was like being the sky. Clear, free, open. And as the costume dropped, the wall around my heart dissolved when I talked to my mother, because I was no longer resenting her for installing conclusions that I, not she, had created.

When I changed, so did she.

When I softened, so did she.

When I dropped the story, so did she.

When I radiated kindness, kindness came back. The sweetness was contagious. She transfigured from the mother from hell to the mother of my dreams: open, available, and sassy.

As I started questioning my conclusions about myself, my aging body, and having the worst mother, I began understanding that the sludge, the ongoing suffering, wasn’t about what happened—that my mother put me on diets or called me selfish, or that my neck had fallen, or that the back pain had spread to my hip. The degree that I suffered when I looked in the mirror or talked to my mother or winced in pain was the meaning I gave to those things.

“What about aging?” I asked her recently “What about how much your body has changed? Those lines around your eyes? That hump on your back?”

“Oh those,” she answered. “It took a lot less time to get older than I thought it would. But that hump, those lines, this walker? Remember when you dropped that cut-glass vase and I told you not to cry over anything that could be replaced? Well, aging is like that. It’s not that I can replace my face, change the hump, or get rid of the walker, but those are just things. They come to pass. I’ve spent so long being unhappy about what I didn’t have that I wanted, and what I wanted that I didn’t have. All I want now is what I already have. And that is peace.”

She tells me that her thin wispy hair, which she complained about for ninety years, is so white that she feels as if she is walking under a cloud. That her tiny room in the assisted living facility is the best room in the place. She says she is so lucky, so blessed, so loved. “Forgive me,” she says, “for all those years I neglected you.” A week ago, after she read the introduction to Love, Finally, my new memoir about her, my body, and food, she said, “You could hate me for the rest of your life and I would still love you unconditionally.” Then she added, “No one knows better than me how low I can go.”

It’s as if she has become what those spiritual teachers told me was possible: light as air.

I’m right behind her.

Okay, your turn…

How old are you? How are you feeling about changes to your body that have come as the result of aging? Have your feelings about your body been negatively affected in any way by your relationship with one or more parents, either as a result of your observations about their bodies, or attitudes they’ve reflected about bodies, size, weight, and/or aging? If so, have you found a way to heal from this? Please share any insights you can offer. Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

Leave a comment

With big thanks to Geneen Roth. And to all of you for reading, and commenting kindly and thoughtfully. Oldster has the best comments section around!

Extra thanks to those who support Oldster with paid subscriptions. 🙏💝 - Sari