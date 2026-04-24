Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Deb hecker's avatar
Deb hecker
14m

As a trained psychoanalyst, I want to remind you all how Freud defined a neurosis: LIVING IN THE PRESENT AS IF IT WERE THE PAST. Wonderful article. Time to reinvent your thinking.

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Eileen Favorite (she/her)'s avatar
Eileen Favorite (she/her)
4mEdited

Wonderful piece—funny and deep, a great combination. Thank you!

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