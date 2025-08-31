Just before Oldster’s 3rd birthday party last August, with Brian.

Readers,

I don’t usually write to you on Sundays, but today is Oldster Magazine’s 4th birthday, and even though I’m traveling in Portugal this week, it felt important to mark the occasion, and to thank you for helping me continue “Exploring what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life.” 🎂 🎂 🎂 🎂

THANK YOU!!! 🙏

A sheet cake I got for last year’s Oldster birthday.

Also, I’ve been thinking a lot on my trip about what a privilege it is to age—for a magazine that relies on reader support, and for a person. More about the magazine in a bit. First…

***

Today also marks one year since my dear friend Julie Novak left this plane at just 51, and the anniversary feels like a glaring neon billboard on the highway of life reminding me to stop fretting about the big mile-marker up ahead in the distance.

Like my two grandmothers, Julie didn’t get to live terribly far into her 50s. So maybe I should stop having a meltdown about turning 60, a thing that I get to do that those three women did not.

Julie was the most alive person I’ve ever known, and even a year on, my brain struggles to intuit that this dynamic ball of love and hilarity and creative energy no longer roams the earth. She visits me in dreams, and even in my waking life. For instance, last Saturday, when a friend and I looked for a shady spot to have a cool drink after getting overheated at the Kingston, NY farmer’s market, I found myself drawn to one particular picnic table of many on the grounds of The Old Dutch Church. When I sat down, I looked up and was greeted by this tribute to Julie posted on a tree:

I gasped when I caught sight of it. I have no salient or consistent beliefs about the supernatural or life-after-death, but I’d bet you any amount of money that Julie’s spirit drew me over so we could say hi, and so she could give me a little perspective shift.

Here I’ve been bellyaching out about entering a new decade, a new phase of life, my third act. Boy does that feel dumb in light of what happened to my friend. This is the perspective shift I’ve needed. Thank you, Julie.

Time for me to stop getting hung up on the number 60, or any number, or any of our culture’s ageist bullshit, and to get busy appreciating and making the most of my life—however much more of it I get to live.

Oldster isn’t about old people , so much as it’s about getting older, wherever you sit along the timeline of your existence. Sometimes people ask me whether there’s a cutoff age, and there is not. I’ve featured people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. There have even been posts that appeal directly to people in their 20s.

***

Pushing back against our culture’s ageist bullshit; de-stigmatizing and normalizing aging by showing that it’s something we all experience throughout our lives—these were big motivations for launching Oldster four years ago today. That, and following my anxiety curiosity about how gracefully (or not) others were progressing through life’s many milestones as compared to me, and how they were feeling about getting older.

I’ve often described myself as having a weird relationship to time. I realize now it’s because I tend to do things on a different schedule from my peers—ahead of them on some things, behind them on others. And some I’ve just skipped, altogether. My anxiety about that was an impetus behind my launching Oldster Magazine. Just as I was thinking about this, I spotted this graffiti on the beach here in Portugal and had Brian snap this shot of me.

I was, and remain, interested in learning about other people's experiences of aging at every phase of life. Unlike other aging-related media, Oldster isn't about old people, so much as it's about getting older, wherever you sit along the timeline of your existence. Sometimes people ask me whether there's a cutoff age, and there is not. I've featured people in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. There have even been posts that appeal directly to people in their 20s. I plan to delve more into the younger ranges, going forward.

For those who don’t know Oldster’s backstory: On the morning of August 31st, 2021, I awoke from a dream that I’d started a magazine called Oldster, made a joke about it on Twitter—then realized it was actually a good idea, that I could reappropriate what had once been a borderline slur in a fun, irreverent way. Then I sent out this first post:

A few days later I sent out my second post, which became the basis for Oldster Magazine Questionnaire question #2 (and which was later the subject of an article in The Atlantic in which I’m quoted):

*In Wednesday’s post, you’ll all have a chance to answer this question.

***

Creating Oldster was kind of a no-brainer for me. It felt like a natural extension of Fine Lines, a series I’d launched at Longreads in 2018, back when I was the personal essays editor there. After I left that job I knew I wasn’t done with the topic, especially as I was progressing through my 50s, going through menopause, being treated for arthritis, and experiencing age discrimination on the hiring front. I was struggling to find a new name, though. Then, in August of 2021, I had that dream.

Oldster has been an even bigger hit than I could have imagined. There are now over 68,000 of you reading this, week in and week out. (Although, only a small fraction of you are paid subscribers. I’d love to change that…)

More than 200 people have taken The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, and nearly as many have published personal essays here. After Labor Day, my agent will go out with a proposal for an Oldster anthology that we’ve worked on together for months. I know my way around editing anthologies, and I can’t wait to apply my passion and skills to this one.

I’m still finding it so fulfilling working on this magazine. Getting to do this work for four years and counting is a tremendous privilege, and I am beyond grateful. Thank you so much for supporting me along this fascinating journey. It means the world to me. Thank you for your paid subscriptions, which help me pay the many essayists and interviewers who contribute.

Getting to do this work for four years and counting is a tremendous privilege, and I am beyond grateful. Thank you so much for supporting me along this fascinating journey. It means the world to me.

Thanks, too, to my many and varied contributors and collaborators; I’m so grateful for all your perspectives on getting older throughout life, regardless of age or gender. 🙏

I’m also grateful to

for making it possible for me to gainfully build a magazine here, from scratch, and for the various ways people on their team have been encouraging and supportive of my work.

Stay tuned for upcoming news about the first Oldster in-person event, in Kingston, NY, and a second one I’m scheming up for New York City. And, of course, the next posts.

***

And there you have it, folks: celebrating a toddler-age birthday, commemorating an untimely passing—the circle of life, all in one Oldster Magazine post.

Yours with tremendous gratitude,

Sari

