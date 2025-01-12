Hi, Everyone.

I know of a few people in the Oldster community who have tragically lost their homes and all their belongings in the ongoing Los Angeles fires. I have a feeling there are many more, and I want to see if we can offer some direct, immediate help.

Insurance claims and FEMA assistance are likely to take a long time to pay out, and people need funds now—for places to stay, food, clothes, and more.

What’s more, in a matter of days our government will be helmed by a climate-change-denier who hates California and its governor. He’ll bring along a cadre of “bro-ligarchs,” billionaires who’ll be tasked, through the Department of Government Efficiency, with gutting social services and aid. It does not bode well for the people affected by the fires getting all the governmental assistance they need.

Now more than ever, in this instance and in whatever future tragedies lie ahead, we need to take care of each other through mutual aid efforts. This is an attempt at creating one of those.

So…

If you (or someone close to you) are among the people who’ve been devastated by the L.A. Fires, and you have a crowd-funding campaign on the GoFundMe site (or elsewhere), email me at oldstermag@gmail.com with the link. Soon I’ll share on Oldster all the links I’ve collected, and invite readers to offer support.

We’re a vast, growing community of close to 60,000 people. Together, in a time of crisis, I think we can do some good.

Wishing all the best to everyone affected by the ongoing devastation. And sending gratitude to everyone in the Oldster universe for being part of this wonderful, supportive community. 🙏 💝

- Sari

P.S. Here’s a spreadsheet filled with GoFundMe campaigns for Black families in Altadena that’s been making the rounds.

Altadena GoFundMe Campaigns