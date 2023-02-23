Oldster in The Atlantic
Thanks to Jennifer Senior for the mentions...
In an article in The Atlantic about the gap between our chronological ages and the ages with associate with ourselves in our minds, Jennifer Senior mentions me and Oldster Magazine, and links to the archive of Oldster Magazine Questionnaires.
It’s a great thrill—very validating! Maybe I’m onto something…
-Sari
WOW congrats, Sari! So great that many more people will discover your work and Oldster. You've always been "onto something" :)