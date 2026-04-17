Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Sue Fagalde Lick's avatar
Sue Fagalde Lick
8h

Thank you for including my book among these wonderful titles. I want to read them all. Thank you for everything you are doing. I'm always glad to see your name in my email.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Becky Karush's avatar
Becky Karush
10h

That’s my friend Diana Whitney, with the Girl Trouble poetry collection!!!!! The book is actually out now!! https://cavankerrypress.org/collections/frontpage/products/girl-trouble

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