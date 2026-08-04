Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Bill Andresen's avatar
Bill Andresen
8h

I’ve traded running (which I did for years) for yoga, walking and qigong. Knees and hips can suffer from wear and tear over time and I’ve found these are more suited for my 70 plus year old body. I admire people in their 60s and 70s who are still running but those days are over for me.

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Elena Brunn's avatar
Elena Brunn
7h

Tony, you have inspired me to get my flabby body to the training floor of my health club TODAY. I will under-do, but I will DO. "Suit up and show up" Lying on the floor for Pilates and yoga yin are fine—as far as they go. This week, I'll try "gentle" yoga, which is a little intimidating for me.

I'm one of those old women who used to be toned, athletic dancers. Then Covid came along, and I caved in to isolation and aging. This morning, I'm asking what kind of 80 do I want to be?

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