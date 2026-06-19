Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Deborah Sosin's avatar
Deborah Sosin
5h

Powerful essay, so tragic and raw but also full of clarity and compassion. Thank you, Erin. Side note: I inherited a huge folder of my father's unfinished NYT Sunday puzzles, which I wrote about in a NYT essay in 2021. Such a poignant legacy for you. Take good care of yourself as you face whatever comes next.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Sue Kusch's avatar
Sue Kusch
4h

There are many of us who live with the familial scars of addiction and the anger it breeds. Thank you ,Erin.

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