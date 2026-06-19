Erin Williams as a child, with her father.

A black three-ring binder filled with crossword puzzles sits on my bookshelf. Fifty-two of them, one for every Sunday of 1999.

Every Sunday morning of that year, my dad photocopied the puzzle from the New York Times at my mom’s office across the yard from our house. The copier was just off the tiny Tuscan kitchen, near her secretary’s desk. It smelled like toner and paper dust. I imagine him there now in the Sunday quiet, pressing the magazine section onto the glass and lifting the warm page as it slides out. At the end of the year he stacked the puzzles together, slid them into plastic sleeves, and clipped them into a black three-ring binder he gave me for Christmas. He was a devoted puzzler, filling the squares in black ink, and at some point I’d mentioned that I wanted to learn to finish them, too. The binder was heavy in my lap when I opened it.

It’s the clearest evidence I have that my Dad loved me. I come back to it again and again in my mind, the way you circle an object in a dim room trying to understand what it is you’re seeing. That binder has the weight of proof.

Now he’s 80 years old and alone in the house where I grew up. Last November my mother packed a bag of clothes, unplugged her Nespresso machine from the kitchen counter, and left. She’s 75. They’ve been married for 48 years. When I picture the house now I see the den first, because that was always where he was: the television on, Fox News filling the room with the constant thrum of alarm, a wine glass sweating on the coffee table in front of him. Now there’s no one else moving through the other rooms. The quiet has spread.

I’m not sure when I started grieving my father. It might have been decades ago. After school I used to drop my backpack in the hallway and go straight to my parents’ bedroom, where the television was available and the carpet was soft under my feet. I would microwave a Mama Celeste pizza and carry it carefully down the hall on a cutting board, the cheese still bubbling at the edges. My father was usually in the den with the door mostly closed. I can remember the strip of television light leaking out across the hallway floor. What I can’t seem to locate is a memory that puts us clearly in the same room together for any length of time. He was present in the house the way furniture is present.

Once, much later, he was the crossword binder. Mostly he was the closed door.

The binder.

The last time I saw him was November 8, 2025, a little before noon. The living room was bright with late-morning light gliding through the front windows. He sat on the red plaid couch holding a glass of Pinot Grigio, turning the stem slowly between his fingers. His socks were loose around his ankles. My brother and I sat across from him with pieces of paper that shook every time we tried to read them. We’d written intervention letters, the kind you’re supposed to bring to a moment like this. I’d spent the night before rewriting mine, trying to get the tone right—loving but firm, the websites said, clear about the consequences.

When we started reading, my father smiled. He always smiled with pursed lips to hide his broken, wine-dark teeth. At first I thought it was nerves, but the smile stayed there, soft and almost pleased, as if I’d surprised him with a sentimental speech. I realized after a few sentences that he thought we were reminiscing. The guides to interventions say you should begin that way, with memories of the person before drinking ruined their life, to remind them who they once were. My brother and I had gotten on the phone the week before to write those openings together and discovered something we hadn’t expected: we struggled to find good memories of him. We kept circling the same small handful of moments, testing them, discarding them. What we mostly had instead were scenes in which he was present but unreachable, a drink in his hand.

My letter began with the crossword binder.

The rest was about the worst parts of having a father who drank. Watching him wake up in a pool of blood. Watching him get carried out of my brother’s wedding rehearsal dinner by three men because he was too drunk to stand. Watching him throw glass in my face after an argument.

The puzzle binder is the clearest evidence I have that my Dad loved me. I come back to it again and again in my mind, the way you circle an object in a dim room trying to understand what it is you’re seeing. It has the weight of proof.

When we finished reading, we laid out the stakes. If you don’t stop drinking, we can’t be in your life anymore. We can’t continue to watch this. We will not visit, or care for you. You will lose your family.

He took a long sip of wine and set the glass down carefully on the coffee table. He refused detox. He refused rehab. He refused the possibility of quitting entirely. He offered to cut back, though none of us could quite imagine what that meant for someone who’d been drinking day and all night for years.

By then he’d already begun to lose pieces of himself. We assumed it was alcoholic dementia, though he refused to see doctors for an official diagnosis. His short-term memory is almost gone. He carries a small white notepad through the house and writes everything down: bridge games, dentist appointments, needing bananas. He doesn’t do the puzzle anymore. He hasn’t bathed since last July. He doesn’t shave, and he forgets to get haircuts. The conversations he can sustain now tend to orbit two subjects: his childhood in the distant past, which remains strangely intact, or whatever segment he’s just watched on Fox.

Months before the intervention we were sitting at dinner when he asked if I had heard about the antisemitism at Harvard. When I answered, he looked at me with mild surprise, as though I had materialized unexpectedly during the conversation. After a moment it became clear he’d forgotten that I teach college students.

I’ve been sober for almost fifteen years. One of the first things you learn in recovery is that you can’t make another person stop drinking. Anyone who’s lived inside addiction knows how brutally practical that truth is. Alcoholism is sometimes called a family disease, which means the people around the drinker eventually have to learn the same lesson: control is an illusion. Another person’s drinking is not in your hands. The only thing you can decide is how close you’re willing to stand to it. At what cost.

I think about this often in recovery meetings, when people talk about their aging fathers. Not alcoholic, just old, just fading the way people do. They talk about flying home to help with doctor’s appointments, about sorting pills into plastic trays, about the strange slow thinning of memory. A word goes missing, then a name, then the thread of a story halfway through telling it. Eventually the roles reverse and the daughter becomes the person who steadies the father when he stands up.

I respect those people enormously. I also find myself occasionally envious of them. Their grief has an object. They’re losing fathers they once had.

A few weeks ago, with nowhere else to go, my mom moved back into their house. I’m relieved that someone will be there the next time he falls. I mourn the loss of freedom she had over the last seven months, freedom from constantly bearing witness to his self annihilation.

When I imagine going home to visit my father, the picture never settles. What I see instead is the den. The door partly closed. The television already on. That room was the center of gravity in the house when I was growing up, the place everything bent around without quite entering. Even now, when I think about the house, I don’t picture the kitchen or the yard first. I see the rectangle of television light spilling into the hallway.

My mom’s things are back in the house. The rooms upstairs are quiet. My brother and I no longer pass through the front door with overnight bags or the hopeful tone people use when they are trying, again, to have a normal conversation with him.

I never intended to keep my ultimatum, though I have for the last seven months. Not because I expected him to change his mind, but because I wanted to protect myself and my daughter from the harm of exposure to his deterioration.

Sunday is both Father’s Day and my 44th birthday. I plan on calling him. I know both that he loves me and that he’s been absent from my life for decades. When the phone rings on his end, I already know what I’ll picture: the den, the television on, the glass in his hand, him getting up slowly to answer the call. The strip of light under the door.

***

With Father’s Day in mind, here are some other father (and father-figure) pieces from the Oldster archives: