Don Lattin in Chefchaoen, Morocco, last January.

It didn’t fully sink in until I saw the photo my wife took of my overstuffed body sunk into the overstuffed chair in our lavish room at the Hotel Riad Cherifa in Chefchaoen, Morocco. There I was—a half-century after my first trip on the hippie trail to Marrakech—looking something like William Randolph Hearst waiting to dine at his San Simeon castle.

What a difference 50 years—and more than 50 pounds—makes!

“On my 1975 sojourn. A little slimmer.”

We were three days into our premium 18-day tour of Morocco, a small group package that would take eight of us from Casablanca, over the snow-capped Atlas mountains, and then onto dusty, fly-ridden camels for a trek out to a luxurious Sahara Desert tent camp. There would be stops along the way to the ancient city of Fez, down to bustling Marrakech and out to the Atlantic coastal town of Essaouria.

But it was in Chefchaoen, a magical northern outpost nestled in the gray Rif Mountains, that the contrast to my 1975 sojourn hit me. All eight of us were comfortably retired and at least half of us working hard on spending our children’s inheritance.

We were sitting in a restaurant on a square across from a 17th century fortress when I pulled my phone out to show my fellow travelers an old black and white photo taken 50 years ago, when I’d just turned 21 and was bumming my way across Europe and North Africa. I was on my junior year abroad from the University of California at Berkeley. I was supposed to be taking classes at the University of Birmingham, in the cold and dreary English Midlands, but I’d managed to extend my winter study break to get myself on what Crosby, Stills and Nash had recently immortalized as the “Marrakesh Express.”

Flash forward to this day in January of 2025, when the pre-programmed culinary event on our tour was a goat-cheese tasting. It was at that moment that I passed around the picture of my previous incarnation, one with a bit more hair and a lot less stomach.

“There were no goat cheese tastings back then,” I explained, but there was much sampling of another local commodity.

Yes, that product did involve “blowing smoke rings from the corners of my mouth” and “sweeping cobwebs from the edges of my mind.”

Thanks to the hash and the vagaries of time, my memories of Morocco in the 1970s are a bit hazy. I’d been hitchhiking down the coast of Spain when I was lucky enough to catch a ride with two English women a few years older than I. They were heading down to Morocco and looking for a male protector to ride shotgun.

Of course I volunteered, and our first stop after the car ferry across the Strait of Gibraltar was Chefchaoen. And it was there that we parted ways.

“Rif Mountain at sunset, 1975.”

They wanted to leave the next morning and race down to Agadir, the Moroccan resort town on the southern Atlantic Coast. I’d grown up on the Southern California coast and had not come to Morocco to lie on the beach.

On top of that, I’d met two Moroccan guys the night before and had arranged a little transaction. As Muslims, they were forbidden to buy what, to them, was an exotic drug: a bottle of cheap wine. The two English girls went off on their own and I headed over to the only tourist hotel in the “new town” where foreigners were allowed to purchase alcohol. I was staying at a flophouse in the old medina—the ancient walled section of the city, with its maze of narrow streets—but they let my freakish self into the hotel restaurant and allowed me to score the vino.

Before long, the trade was made: a bottle of red for a rather large chunk of black Moroccan hashish, the drug of choice for my English stoner friends back in Birmingham.

As it turned out, I never made it down to Marrakech in 1975. My main memories of Morocco are afternoon hikes up to the ruins of an old mosque on a hillside overlooking Chefchaoen to get high and watch the sunset.

Looking back on my junior year abroad from the age of 71, I now see even more clearly how I learned much more when I was "on the road” than I did sitting in a classroom back in Britain. In Barcelona, on my way down to North Africa, I was caught up in a police riot against separatist forces fighting General Francisco Franco. On a spring break trip, I visited Prague at the height of the Soviet Union’s oppressive rule, and was questioned by East German and Czech security forces. (Cavity searches were involved.) In Morocco, it had been less than two decades since these Arab and Berber natives had wrestled themselves free from French colonial rule.

Talk about a history lesson!

Moroccan culture—then and now—is an inseparable mix of modernity and the Muslim faith. You wake up to this fact every morning with the call to prayer by the muezzin, who perform these praises to Allah in a nation where these songs are always sung live, never recorded. But you also see Islam in the non- representational geometric art; in the architecture of courtyard, always hidden within; and in the everyday hospitality of the Moroccan people. One of the wonders of our 2025 tour was the opportunity to share a meal in the homes of some of our guide’s friends in Chefchaoen and elsewhere.

I didn’t know it in 1975, but this understanding of Islam was something I would later draw on in my career as a reporter covering religion for the San Francisco Chronicle.

Even the drugs were educational. My little wine-for-hashish transaction was a real-life example of how drug prohibitions are often arbitrary, based more on cultural bias than the relative danger of substances consumed. Back at Cal in the 1970s, one of the major stories I covered for the Daily Californian was the Berkeley Marijuana Initiative, the nation’s first attempt to decriminalized cannabis. Fifty years ago, it was much more common to see Moroccans smoking kif, a mix of hashish and tobacco, out of long pipes as they sat in cafes, sipping sweet mint tea that would attract hordes of buzzing bees. Marijuana is still illegal in Morocco, but the laws appear to be more strictly enforced in 2025. Meanwhile, in the United States, getting high on pot is now right up there with the flag and apple pie.

“Bringing Dylan to Berber tribesmen.”:

Like many of us, I’m much less adventurous than I was back in the day. It’s hard to imagine myself traveling alone with a backpack, little money, no credit card and no cell phone—let alone making drug deals as soon as I blow into a strange town. In 1975, I plunged into the maze of crowded alleys and shoulder-wide walkways in Chefchaoen’s medina. The only way to find your way out was a find a kid and tip him with some candy, some loose change, or in the case of a slightly older guide, an American or British cigarette.

On our recent trip, we were shepherded over the entire eighteen days by our master guide, Houssine, who enchanted us with stories of his life and obvious love of country. One of the many wonders Houssine performed was recovering a cell phone I left in a fancy hotel room in Fez, and through his network of friends and connections, having it delivered two days later to our Sahara “glamping” ground. He literally walked up a sand dune and handed it to me just in time for me to snaps some photos of that day’s breath-taking sunset.

“Sunset at our camp in the Sahara.”

Houssine also arranged for a series of knowledgeable local guides to give us a quick tour at each stop. Our guide in Chefchaoen, Youssef, confirmed my suspicions that the tourist marketing of his town as “the Blue City” began after my first visit 50 years ago. The main differences a half-century has made are the burgeoning souvenir shops, tourist buses and upscale boutique hotels, none of which can hide this city’s charm.

Morocco’s tourist economy has vastly improved since the 1970s, not to mention my ability to afford the new prices and levels of service. Fifty years ago, I had to bring my own sheet and sleeping bag to spend sleepless nights with snoring Australians in spartan, dormitory-style youth hostels. On this trip, the luxury tent at our Golden Camp in the Sahara sand dunes—with a king sized bed, full bath and pillow-laden lounging area—was heated during our cold winter night, and will be air conditioned to survive the brutally hot desert summer.

There are various explanations as to why so many buildings in Chefchaoen—founded in 1471 as a mountain base camp to fight off the Portuguese—are painted blue. Some say Jews forced out by Spanish Inquisitors painted their homes blue in 1492, while the Muslim refugees choose white. Another explanation had something to do with repelling mosquitoes.

Either way, the historians say Christians were kept out of the walled city until the 1920s, while nearly all the Jews departed by the late 1940s, many of them heading off to the newly established state of Israel.

“Our group in Chefchaoen.”

My dining options had also vastly expanded. Stale bread and salami pulled out of a dingy backpack was replaced with a lobster paella tastefully presented at the 2Ciels Luxury Boutique and Spa, a four-star hotel in Marrakech. We also had an “unparalleled taste adventure” following a delightful cooking class at celebrity Chef Tarik Harabida’s secret garden academy in the picturesque Tahoute region outside Marrakech.

Meanwhile, the bed in our palatial room at the Riad Houyam guest house in Fez was big enough to accommodate four wives, the maximum allowed under Moroccan law. It should be noted, as my guide was kind enough to inform me, that these modern polygamy regulations do require husbands to provide separate and equal bedrooms for their spouses, while such orgiastic arrangements are strictly prohibited. (Yes, I did ask.)

“Our hotel room in Fez.”

“Light lunch at the cooking class.”

Our final dinner in Chefchaoen was shared around a sumptuous table at Triana, a sprawling, high-design restaurant/nightclub that could have been the newest dining destination back home in San Francisco. It’s outside the old medina walls, but our table offered a view through the front window of what the town’s promoters are now calling “the Spanish Mosque,” rebuilt since my last visit.

Fifty years ago, the mosque was a pile of rubble on a ridge above the town, but it was the perfect spot for me to pull out my stash of hash, watch the sunset, and ponder what would come next in the long, strange trip of life.

On one of those evenings I shot a color slide of one of the more dramatic displays that winter—glowing red and pink lenticular clouds drifting over a dark silhouette of the Rif Mountains. A large-framed print of that picture has been on my wall wherever I’ve lived since then, and will probably remain for how many years I have left for hazy dreams of Morocco, then and now.