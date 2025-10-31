Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kera Bolonik's avatar
Kera Bolonik
3h

Thank you, Sari, for including me in your most excellent weekend roundup. What excellent company (love that the word "oldster" is in the crossword)!!! xoxo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sari Botton and others
Julie Metz's avatar
Julie Metz
5h

Thanks for all this cool info!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture