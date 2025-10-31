I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Kashus Culpepper – Believe – Rising new countryish soul singer nails this heartfelt tune that already sounds like a classic.

Brandi Carlile – Returning To Myself – After spending the last few years helping Joni Mitchell return to the public, Brandi is back with her own new music and reminds us why she is so special.

Parcels – Yougotmefeeling – Ethereal singing, tight playing, Nile Rodgers sounding guitars and a touch of yacht rock has helped this Australian indie/electro pop group reach a larger audience.Lamont Landers – Lotta Love –Unashamedly retro Motown-ish soul that is hard to resist. Tamino, Mitski – Sanctuary – Rich, hypnotic, intense duet from Tamino, a mesmerizing Belgian-Egyptian singer-songwriter and Mitski, one of the outstanding artists of recent years.

Madison Cunningham – My Full Name – She won the Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2023 and I wouldn’t be surprised if she wins again this year for her elegant new album “Ace.”

Alabama Shakes – Another Life – Brittany Howard sings like no one else, and she is in stellar form in her reunion with the Shakes.

Jeff Tweedy – Caught Up In The Past – New sprawling three-album solo project from the Wilco leader has lots of familiar sounding tracks including this one that may resonate with plenty of Oldsters. Tame Impala – Dracula – Some of the songs on the new record are impressionistic dance exercises but “Dracula” connects more to the work that has made then so influential over the last 15 years.

Leon Thomas – Mutt – Leon Thomas is one of the breakout R+B stars of the last few years and “Mutt” is the song that has made him a star. Izzy Escobar – Vendetta – Brand new artist taps into Adele, Amy Winehouse and Elle King with lot of attitude and chops.

