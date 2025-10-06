Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Morrison's avatar
Rebecca Morrison
11hEdited

I love this so much. I can’t even bear it. Yes to all of it…yes, to the first part, and yes to the second part, going strong and the resting. I learned something too. All those things that I think I should do one day, mindful, meditation,maybe I’ll give him a shot earlier. I’m 54 & just about to have a book come out. I’m planning all kinds of stuff but at the same time I wonder why I feel like I’m in a race & if I slow down for even one moment, I’ll fall behind. There is no race. It’s just life. It’s my life and I need to really think about how to make it glorious and restful and beautiful on its own terms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sari Botton and others
Annettealaine's avatar
Annettealaine
11h

This hits hard. The wheels fell off my wagon right after COVID after ignoring symptoms for decades. I’m learning the gentle art of letting others care for me as I cared for them. It’s humbling, but also frees me to be self centered in the best way for the first time in my life. Thank you for sharing your story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
52 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture