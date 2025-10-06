Thirteen years ago, I was about to hit the road for a five-state book tour with my partner/pal for our first—and only—published book, Dumped: A Guide to Getting Over a Breakup and Your Ex in Record Time! At 62 and 52 respectively, we’d scored a book deal and were utterly delighted with our creation. It worked. We’d tested it on ourselves, our girlfriends, our enemies, and anyone else we know with a broken heart hangover.

Giddy, packed, and feeling like the queens we were, we’d just celebrated the 4th of July appropriately—a night of dirty martinis at our favorite Upper West Side joint, after fireworks and merry making from a glam filthy rich friend’s Central Park West rooftop. God I loved New York on nights like that.

I made it home by midnight, got off to bed gloriously, happily—alone. But I was not so happy a few hours later.

At 1:11am I woke to my first full-body, paralyzing epileptic seizure. Happy 4th!

I jolted upright with my arms weirdly protracted, Frankenstein style. Holding that 90-degree angle for a few seconds, I lay down again, convincing myself it was a dream. It had to be. A couple of minutes later, it happened again. This time my arms flailed chaotically, up and down, way beyond my control.

I was awake and terrified. This was no dream.

I prayed tenderly to Jesus—someone I have an iffy relationship with. (I imagine he feels used.) Hey, Jesus, can you put whatever this is off until morning, would ya? No dice.

Another seizure—a trickier one. At 2:02 AM, both arms shot straight up, and my body locked in place. I couldn’t move for a full two minutes. I was completely frozen. When I finally thawed, I knew I needed to get to an E.R. fast.

I dragged myself to the closet—of course—to make sure I looked cute. I suppose the urgency of my situation hadn’t fully hit yet, because there I was, fussing over which favorite red lipstick I should wear, when my legs collapsed. All four limbs were convulsing in every direction, my head banging, followed by a blackout.

I had my first violent seizure on the floor of my bedroom in mid-preparation for my emergency room entrance. When I came to, I realize I couldn’t move or feel my left side, and I couldn’t speak. Somehow I managed to poke out the numbers 9-1-1 on my phone. The kind stranger on the other end deciphered my garbled plea and called an ambulance.

I learned then that the kindness of strangers is a real thing, not just a dramatic device in a Tennessee Williams play.

Cut to: A hospital bed. A record-breakingly gigantic “carnivorous malformation” in my brain. A very concerned five-doctor team hovering over me, telling me this thing might’ve been growing there for decades, right by the parts in my brain that handle speaking and moving.

I had to relearn how to live. Before that, I’d enjoyed a hard-working, hard-partying existence. Until that day, I’d somehow managed to get away with it. But at 62, the jig was up. I needed rest, something I had never ever been good at giving myself. I needed to make my own healthy meals, get off booze, say goodbye to the adrenaline high and stress addiction that came from incessantly working my ass off.

My book tour? Canceled. My life? Still mine. My lifestyle? Radically over.

Not my life; my lifestyle. There’s a big difference.

My new doctor-prescribed homework was to lie on my couch—now the site of my convalescence—and listen, endlessly to my new BFF, Eckhart Tolle telling me that all would be fine if I just kept myself in the present moment. That The Power of Now was where it was at. That all the mind-centering things I had always mocked and smirked at might actually calm my overworked brain.

Desperate to get better, and realizing that my brain and body were not invincible, I took to my doctor’s assignment. To my great surprised, relaxation, meditation, and mindfulness helped.

I knew I needed more of that, so I took a year off. It wasn’t so easy to pull off financially, but I didn’t really have a choice. Suddenly my life was filled with therapists and neurologists, who helped give my body and brain a new lease on life.

I escaped to the country for a while. When I was fed up with the crickets, I moved back to my urban jungle. But how would I navigate New York City without the benefit of the high-sodium take-out I was so used to? Without martinis most nights? Drinking often was not going to work with the many meds I was now lapping up.

How was I going to integrate all my new healthy habits into my city life? It had been so much easier in the cottage I’d rented upstate for a few months. How would I manage to do all the stuff I’d always claimed I was too busy for, like meditating, writing, reading, making soup, and just staying the eff home?

Now that I was back in New York, I had to learn the art of saying “No,” and to get over my FOMO. I had no desire to be a shut-in. But when I went back into my old world, I found myself feeling hesitant and shy. Me, shy—especially without the umph of a drink in me. I had to figure out how to enjoy being with friends, how to mix with them, all over again. At 62.

Let me tell you: it was not easy. But in time, I changed. And then a few years later, the city changed.

Covid hit. Suddenly, we were all shut-ins, forced to figure everything out again. With that block of time isolated from everyone, focused on my writing, I learned something: I was a damn good writer. Each morning, I sat down and got to work. I no longer had hangovers, or other excuses, to fall back on.

Thirteen years later, I’m a woman with different values. I meditate daily. I cook all the time. I laugh at the beauty industry. I go to bed at midnight with a book and turmeric pill, not at 3 a.m. with last call. My lover’s part-time, my fridge is full-time, and my bullshit tolerance is gone. Aging—and a major health crisis—will do that to you. It strips away what doesn’t matter. You learn to give a fuck about the things worth giving a fuck about, and that edits out a lot.

I still allow myself one weekly martini—now gin, with a twist thank you. I still take my meds (pharmaceutical ones). But here’s what I know: real reinvention doesn’t arrive wrapped in spa vibes or soul-searching retreats. Sometimes it comes strapped to a hospital bed. Surprise—it’s still a gift.