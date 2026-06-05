Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Weil's avatar
Debbie Weil
1hEdited

this is mind-bogglingly fascinating to me... the very definition of "no strings attached"!

Reply
Share
Gina's avatar
Gina
5m

I am 70 and about to celebrate a year of being divorced from a difficult person who spent almost 3 years dragging his feet after we separated. Sign me up for a situationship! I don't want to go on dating apps and am now seriously considering a "gigolo" service. Yeah, I do not ever want to live with someone and miss sex, being held and kissed. NOT looking for the love of my life and pretty frisky. This sounds great!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture