I don’t know about you, but I’m finding it increasingly difficult to keep my wits about me and stay hopeful in these dark times. Granted, historically, the world has been a pretty rough place to live. I supposed I’d take this period over, say, medieval times.

But lately the news is overwhelmingly bad, and so much of our worst history is either repeating itself or threatening to. I won’t rehash it all here—you know what’s happening. And I want for this open thread to be about enjoying bright spots—even momentary ones—that help us see our way through.

So… Bright spots. Simple pleasures. Snippets of joy. It’s amazing how having your spirits lifted in the smallest ways can change your mood and outlook, and give you what you need to take the next steps forward in your life.

Tell me what you’re doing to buoy your spirits these days.

Me, I’m finding solace in late afternoon walks and bike rides (I sometimes have to literally push myself out the door, but I’m always glad I did), weekend dunks in the Hudson River at Kingston Point Beach, soft serve cones from the ice cream stand around the corner, a morning rinse in the solar-powered outdoor shower my husband devised and cobbled together.

How the water for our outdoor shower is heated: This coiled black tubing, placed in direct sun, holds enough water for a 10-minute hot shower.

Taking concrete action also feels good. Next week I’m going to make some time for phone-banking with Field Team 6—maybe I’ll join their action to help flip North Carolina blue, on Monday, 7/11 from 1-3pm EST. Almost every day, they offer a variety of opportunities to canvas remotely. Check out their calendar.

Wishing everyone a good weekend filled with whatever bits of of joy you can find…

