1d

I am 78 and have practiced on and off since my college years. Currently I am a daily practitioner and mediate with others (Sangha) on a regular basis. Meditation is not necessarily emptying the mind, it is about being present with yourself and acknowledging the thoughts that run through the mind constantly We have thousands of thoughts each day. Most of them are not new thoughts; and we return to a moment of silence. As soon as we realize we are silent we are no longer silent. Ha!! the circle of life continues. Meditation helped me through the darkest and hardest parts of my life as a caretaker for two people and then the person left alone after their deaths.

Kate Walter's avatar
Kate Walter
1dEdited

I’m 76 and I have been meditating regularly for many years. I start every day with a 20 minute meditation. I use a mantra. Years ago, back in the 1970s I had taken transcendental meditation and I practiced TM twice a day. I did TM with my roommate and it was powerful to do this together. But then I moved to NYC and fell out of practice. When I resumed meditation, I started using the mantra OM repeating it silently in my head, eyes closed, coming back to it if my mind wandered.

I’ve also taken a group meditation class in my building, Westbeth Artists Housing, led by a neighbor who studied with the teacher and nun Pema Chodron. It's a great class -a different style of meditation where we keep our eyes open, sit and stare at the floor. Another part is walking meditation, where we walk around the community room in a circle like monks, staring at the floor.

I can’t imagine my life without meditation. It helps me get centered before I start the day.

