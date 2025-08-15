Readers,

Today we have an essay by

about how, on the eve of a biggish birthday, she came to adopt a daily silent meditation practice.

In her piece (down below this section ⬇️) Aronson writes about how, in later midlife—and in these trying times—she found the chatter in her head had gotten very noisy. In order to be better able to go about her busy life, and to prepare for the next phase of it, she spent an evening in Brooklyn silently meditating with a large group of people, and it changed everything.

She’d tried a bunch of popular apps and books, but none of them were right for her. Only the simple act of sitting quietly first thing in the morning worked.

In the past, many of you have mentioned relying on various approaches to meditation for peace-of-mind and sanity. In light of that, I thought it was a good subject to officially invite you to all chime in on. In the comments please tell us…

Me, I’m 59 and 10 months (but who’s counting???), and despite dabbling in various types of meditation since I was in my early 30s, I really struggle with it. I’ve done bits of it as part of yoga—at home, at yoga studios, at learning centers like Omega Institute and Kripalu, and ashrams like Ananda. I tried it at Shambhala’s outpost in Manhattan, and several times with a Zen meditation group in someone’s home. I’m on the Transcendental Meditation Organization’s mailing list, and frequently search for outposts near me, but never find them. I’ve downloaded all the apps, subscribed to silent meditation video series on YouTube…but don’t use any of them often enough.

I think part of my problem is that I assume I’m doing it wrong. It’s hard to clear your mind! Especially given what we’re living through, nationally and globally. When I try to meditate, especially in any kind of formal way, thoughts and worries bubble up. I feel like Larry David in my favorite episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 3, Episode 6, “The Special Section”), when he “borrows” a mantra from Richard Lewis (RIP!) and tries to meditate using it:

I get discouraged and down on myself, and put it off again for a while.

But on the occasions when I am able to sit still—or walk in nature—and quiet my mind for a few minutes, there’s no denying that a beneficial mental shift occurs. Good ideas crop up. My mood improves, and I feel more able to face the challenges of the day.

I’m inspired by the less formal approach that’s working for Aronson. Maybe this inspiration will lead me to develop a regular, informal practice of my own.

Here’s Abbe Aronson’s essay. ⬇️

My Great Big Noisy Silent Meditation Experiment

Approaching a big birthday, Abbe Aronson tries to finally find some internal peace and quiet.

by Abbe Aronson

My now not-so-new meditation practice began earlier this year on the eve of my 57th birthday, when I decided to join friends in Brooklyn for a thirty-minute silent sit.

Taking a break from hibernation at my home in The Catskills in the midst of winter, I was in New York for both work and play ahead of my birthday and at that point, all I had done for months was cry. It wasn’t just the election and subsequent inauguration that left everyone I know gasping, nor the slow, systematic destruction of our country and the eroding of our sanity, nor the raging war in the Middle East, it was everything.

I had ended a relationship that was not inspiring me, and I was longing for a past relationship which had reared its head yet again except this time I knew I had to resist it—basically, nothing was going right and I was completely despondent, on the edge of constant tears, and feeling that my usually joyous life had stumbled, even tripped backward, and landed me in deep, deep proverbial well, where I sat motionless at the bottom, looking up for a speck of blue sky, wondering how I was going to climb out of this funk.

Fresh air wasn’t helping, journaling wasn’t helping, reading tarot cards wasn’t helping, neither sugar nor salt were helping. I looked awful. I felt awful. The dog was eyeing me with great concern.

So when my wondrous and always inspiring friend Jenny extended an invitation to join her at her place, to sit in silence for thirty minutes with others and no instruction except to just “come as you are,” I thought, OK, I’m in. Nothing else was working. I don’t like pills, I’m bored by pot, and I’m not a big drinker. Off to Jenny’s I went.

The meditation group, with the author at the back, standing and wearing a hat.

The idea of a thirty-minute silent meditation was appealing—it was, after all, only thirty minutes long, and thankfully there would be no yogic chanting, no messages about radical acceptance, no “ways to be better” offered in lilting voices. I’m no spiritual cynic, but I hate yoga and the only place I enjoy sitar music is in my favorite East Village Indian restaurant. I had thought about and even dipped a toe into meditation before on rare occasions, but it never stuck; now, inching closer to 60, it seemed like it was time to lasso some concentrated, mindful peace and quiet, beyond turning the ringer off on my phone.

Growing older had, to date, been pretty uneventful with regard to surviving menopause and the ever-creeping higher lens magnification of my readers, but I was starting to feel like I needed…something else. I was cranky, a “you kids get off my lawn” kind of cranky. Why not give meditation a whirl, again, with a group of what I was sure would include a bevy of other cranky, even creaky (winces—my back) peers?

All that said, I walked in to Jenny’s with zero expectations. In a slightly ironic turn of events, the B train was not running, so I had to huff and puff and transfer lines on my way from Manhattan to Prospect Heights – not remotely relaxed as I walked through the front door. Besides the inconvenience of the subway snafu? I had been trying to brush off the nagging, fairly skeptical inner voice that told me I wouldn’t be able to “access” any sort of meditative state for more than a few minutes at best. “Oh, shut up already!” I told myself as I settled onto a seat in Jenny’s living room with about twenty people, still catching my breath from dashing up her block, late to the gathering. Late to a silent meditation. Jesus, there was plenty of bitter humor in that alone.

But once I closed my eyes and stopped squirming in place, not sure what to do with my hands (were they supposed to be at my side, on my lap, covering my face?), and once I allowed my now forcibly turned-off brain to slowly reignite with any image or thought that floated into my consciousness, I did feel something gentle and miraculous starting to take place in my body. I felt as if I was being guided by…what? First, colors. Yes, colors. Colors and shapes, some of which morphed into images I knew from tarot cards or paintings, some of which surfaced as mental blips, only to fade away just as quickly. And then there was also complete stillness with no imagery, no color at all. Just space.

When Jenny’s quiet alarm dinged, summoning us all back from where we had wandered or ventured in our own minds, I opened my eyes and rejoined the group. Something indeed felt very different. I felt refreshed, emotionally lighter, and immediately curious to see what would happen if and when I did this again. I thought of every time I’ve gotten a great massage; I always intend to book a few more appointments for continuity, but work or life gets in the way and pretty soon I’m only making the call to the therapist to book a session when my lower back is yelping. This time, I vowed to get ahead of the yelp.

Of course, the idea of beginning a daily meditation practice took on a Type A personality of its own for a brief moment. I immediately started asking friends who meditated to give me pointers, and to recommend approaches, apps, and other meditation programs they enjoyed.

After trying both the Insight Timer and Calm apps, I knew that silent meditation was what I wanted to explore further. Guided meditation, with its soft music and those equally trance-like voices, was not resonating. One of my besties gave me a copy of Sharon Salzberg’s Lovingkindness: The Revolutionary Art of Happiness, which I enjoyed, while another friend directed me to Dan Harris’ Substack, he of the 10% Happier podcast. Again, I liked that too. But none of these were a perfect fit for me. I realized all I needed was that silent sit. Books, beads, poetic words from others who were clearly on their own path of enlightenment were interesting, but that black, inky silence? That was what I needed.

Meditation, like anything else that gets better, or maybe “more robust” with practice, is about routine. For me, I’m my own best practitioner when I open my eyes in the morning, and begin a sit before coffee, before scrolling, before anything other than letting the dog out to pee (and possibly doing the same). I like to meditate while sitting up in the middle of my big bed, all of the pillows propping me up, legs and lower body still under the warm covers. The dog, I’m sure, just thinks this part of the morning routine is an extension of our communal puppy pile. He will snuggle up to me while I’m sitting in silence, but with my eyes closed and my body upright and motionless, he doesn’t beg for attention or petting.

Abbe Aronson meditating in bed, with her dog at her side.

That’s it. I have no props or aids, other than the alarm on my phone. Most of the time, the thirty minutes pass so quickly that I’m astonished. And then there are the other days when I open my eyes, say “fuck it,” and get up to go downstairs and make coffee, not sure if I’ve “accomplished” anything. Both are valuable starts to my day; if nothing else, on the days I can’t quite settle in for a solid sit, I can at least acknowledge that whatever is going on in my head had the opportunity to spill forth. A crack of light under a door. A dried stream bed with just the start of a fresh trickle of water.

Basically, some days I’m a great little silent mediator. Some days, I’m just the opposite. I marvel at how far I’ve “journeyed” in just a few months, from confusion, upset, and fear, to a much more calm and centered place, a place I can visit at will when the news gets extra crazy or when life’s roadmap takes me into what used to be activating terrain. An example of that? Well, here’s a slightly weird one, but I went on a fairly boring date a few weekends ago and instead of bemoaning it as a waste of time or how being single can be just a pile of eye-rolling nonsense as an Oldster, I left the date and simply said aloud, “Ok, next!” I have to think my quieter mind has much to do with this newish ability to not turn a stilted evening into a steaming pile of “So now what?!”

On a more daily basis, I find myself naturally “exhaling” a bit when life starts speeding up, instead of rising to a level of near- or active hysteria when things go off track. That’s a big (and welcome) change. Looking back, I can see that yes, I was getting activated much more easily before I started this practice. I used to think I was frenetic by nature. Now, I think I allowed myself to get amped up as a first response to stress, and instead, I now default to deepening my breaths, rolling my shoulders back, and centering myself, much like I do before I begin a silent sit.

I’ve also sat in the presence of other people again, back at Jenny’s in Brooklyn on a few occasions, often amazed at how much has changed in me since I first closed my eyes, caught my breath, and held back tears last February. The world is still flooded with darkness, unrest, hateful people, and downright evil, with very little sign of course-correcting, and some days, I find myself once again, yes, catching my breath and holding back tears. But now, I remind myself that sitting in silent meditation is a respite I can give myself anytime I need it.

And I still hate yoga.

—

Abbe Aronson is a publicist and a writer. She chronicles her late midlife dating shenanigans on Substack at What's Shove Got To Do With It?

Okay your turn…

Big thanks to Abbe Aronson. And to all of you—the most engaged, thoughtful, kind commenters I’ve ever encountered on the internet. And thank you, too, for all your encouragement and support. 🙏 💝 I couldn’t do this without you.