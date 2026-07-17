Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Oonagh's avatar
Oonagh
26m

Oh I loved this from Mona!

It reminded me of an essay I'd written about a first moment too, entitled "Dear me, 16": https://substack.com/home/post/p-196439163

I hope you enjoy!

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
8m

Beautifully and romantically told. At first, I wondered how Jamie got to be the free spirit he was? Then, why and how it ended? I wanted it to go on. But then I thought “how perfect”. Anything else would only detract from that golden moment. Thank you.

I don’t remember mine. It probably resulted from a random stoppage on a living-room rug during a game of “spin-the-bottle”. I can picture the bottle. How sad.

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