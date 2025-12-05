“The beginning of my oeuvre.” Photo: Jolene Handy

Readers,

Today we have an essay by Jolene Handy about her “convalescence craft” of weaving potholders—a meditative endeavor she busied herself with last summer, a difficult time. She’d broken her nose, and then learned her oral cancer had returned, requiring painful surgery and a long recovery that made it so she couldn’t eat normally. You’ll find her essay down below this section. ⬇️

Weaving potholders became an enjoyable and productive distraction. And it yielded a huge trove of gifts she could then send to friends—and her paid subscribers. (I received a pair, in a color-way inspired by the Oldster logo. I love them. It was such a sweet surprise to find them in my mailbox.)

By the way, I asked Jolene if she’s been able to eat regularly again, and enjoy food. “Yes!” she replied. “Back to full diet since mid-October! and enjoyed Thanksgiving with family! Also, speech is much improved and I’m still doing speech therapy.”

I have heard from some of you about crafts you engage in—some of you have sent me some things! So I thought this might be a good topic to prompt you about. In the comments please tell us…

How old are you? Do you engage in any kind of crafts? Are there any that you’ve picked up later in life? What made you choose your particular craft? Is it satisfying? What does working on your craft give to you? Do you ever give the results as gifts to friends and family? Or do you just do it for yourself? How do people respond when you give them something you’ve made? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

Leave a comment

Me, I’m 60. I’ve noted here many times that I love to draw with crayons. I have given cards to family and friends with my crayon drawings on them. I even printed up a few different notecards featuring some of them. I haven’t had enough time lately to enjoy losing myself in drawing. It would be nice to make time soon…

I drew this a few years ago.

When I was younger, like from my late 20s to my early 40s, I made earrings that I mostly gave as gifts, but later sold through a few little stores. At first I bought old costume necklaces that I’d deconstruct, then paint the beads and put them on findings I bought in the wholesale stores on 6th Avenue in the 30s. It was a focused, calming endeavor, and I have no idea why I stopped doing it.

As a kid, when I was home sick from school, I’d do needlepoint work, and crocheting. I’ve also tried to learn to knit about seven times, but it has never stuck. But when I see people blissfully absorbed in needle crafts, I imagine I might enjoy them, too. Maybe someday.

And now for Jolene Handy’s story. -

Here’s Jolene Handy’s Essay ⬇️

These are the potholders Jolene Handy made for me, with colors inspired by the Oldster Magazine logo - Sari

Suitable for Ages 5+

Whatever gets you (me) through the night.

by

This whole thing started when I saw a note posted by Sarah Karnasiewicz a couple of weeks before I was scheduled for surgery in August.

There was a glass of white wine in front of a comfortable looking chair on a Friday night and the words “I’m good” at the top of the post. This all set the cozy stage for the stars of the show : a red metal potholder loom and stretchy, vivid loops right next to the wine, with a potholder already in progress.

I immediately bought a loom and extra bags of multi-colored loops, fondly remembering making potholders on the exact same loom in the 1960s. My convalescence craft was sorted.

I’d been having a rough summer. A couple of days after my 71st birthday in July, I tripped on a rug and broke my nose. A few weeks later, and just getting past sporting two black eyes, I learned I had a recurrence of oral cancer and surgery was scheduled, STAT.

Having gone down this road before, I knew it meant weeks of a liquid and then soft-food diet post-surgery. It also meant months of speech therapy to get me sounding more like myself and less like Tweety Bird.

I’d been having a rough summer. A couple of days after my 71st birthday in July, I tripped on a rug and broke my nose. A few weeks later, and just getting past sporting two black eyes, I learned I had a recurrence of oral cancer and surgery was scheduled, STAT.

Normally, I’d be spending a lot of time in the kitchen. Cooking, and in particular, baking, have always been the equivalent of meditation for me. But with all the restrictions, I needed an outlet that didn’t involve food. Making useful and cheerful looking potholders, which I joke are “kitchen-adjacent,” filled that gap.

When I’d search for “loops and looms” for ideas, I found a real potholder craft Renaissance on places like Etsy. There was even a book of patterns, Radical Potholder Weaving, that I promptly ordered.

My friend Leigh Stein quipped that she thought when anybody asked me “What’s new with you?” the best answer would be “I’ve taken up radical potholder weaving.”

The potholders weren’t the only things that were loopy after surgery. I’d been prescribed drugs for pain management and was high on hydrocodone and hope. I imagined my own Etsy empire with a line called “POPS” short for “Post-Op Potholders.”

The act, the meditative repetition and creative enjoyment of making the potholders, was the point. I made dozens and dozens of them and their bright colors gave me a lift… With so many potholders, I was able to indulge my inner fairy godmother by sending (and continuing to send) surprise gift-sets which were wrapped “brown paper packages tied up with strings-style” because I’m a cornball and have always loved the song and the message of “ My Favorite Things.”

In the clear light of day, the name association felt a little bleak and didn’t quite have the marketing rizz I’d imagined while under the influence.

But never mind that. The act, the meditative repetition and creative enjoyment of making the potholders, was the point. I made dozens and dozens of them and their bright colors gave me a lift.

With so many potholders, I was able to indulge my inner fairy godmother by sending (and continuing to send) surprise gift-sets which were wrapped “brown paper packages tied up with strings-style” because I’m a cornball and have always loved the song and the message of “My Favorite Things.”

During this painful and scary period of my diagnosis, surgery and recovery, and simultaneously watching the country and the world in their own loops of chaos and pain, the simple act of weaving potholders and giving them away has been a balm.

It’s the thing that got me through the night, and John Lennon’s words continue to be my mantra and permission slip.

Whatever gets you through the night, it’s alright, it’s alright ✨

Thank you, Sari, for hosting me, and Happy Holidays to All!

Yours in radical potholder weaving,

Jolene

Okay, your turn:

How old are you? Do you engage in any kind of crafts? Are there any that you’ve picked up later in life? What made you choose your particular craft? Is it satisfying? What does working on your craft give to you? Do you ever give the results as gifts to friends and family? Or do you just do it for yourself? How do people respond when you give them something you’ve made? Answer as many or as few of these questions as you’d like! (If you’re commenting, please also do me the favor of hitting the heart button ❤️ for algorithmic purposes. Thank you.)

Leave a comment