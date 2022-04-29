Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Debra L Eder's avatar
Debra L Eder
Apr 29, 2022

The subway was delayed by ten minutes “because a person was struck by a train at 145 Street.” I grabbed a seat on a bench & returned to reading Kevin Mandel’s post about avoiding mortality. I got to the part about Jerry Garcia. Then a saxophone pieced my attention. The player stood on a platform across the tracks — like Charon at the River Styx— guiding me towards the music.

… and then the subway came & I continued reading…

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Emily Rubin's avatar
Emily Rubin
Apr 29, 2022

Well said about the great leveler for us all. Thank you for bringing together Garcia, Nietzsche, Rilke, and Camus all in one essay--and the lead photo! The other leveler: laundry.

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