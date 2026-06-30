Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
15h

Maybe I’ll take up lung surgery (just kidding). Astonishing that Dr. David Weill rose to the top of his complex medical specialty while developing the story sense to write with such clarity, vigor and tenderness. A mensch of the first order.

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Rachel Dash's avatar
Rachel Dash
12h

This is beautiful. And I want to respectfully say that though the author and his family’s relationship with this wonderful woman was respectful and loving, what we don’t know was whether she was paid a good living wage , (enough to allow her to have savings,) and perhaps benefits, did she have children, a family that she struggled to feed… I say this with the humility that comes from the fact that my family employed ‘maids’ as well, and I’m sure they were not paid enough.

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