Dr. David Weill and Deborah.

On a muggy late July morning last year, I drove to the Little Olive Baptist Church in a section of New Orleans to attend a funeral service for a woman I cared deeply about, a second mother to me, Miss Deborah.

Miss Deborah worked in my family home for over 30 years, helping my mother take care of my two older sisters and me, cleaning the house, and doing some of the cooking. My fondest childhood memories were of sitting after school in front of the black-and-white television in my mother’s sewing room, watching Soul Train with Deborah as she ironed my father’s shirts.

I would run around the room with excitement when Don Cornelius appeared on the screen, then imitate the dancers in the TV studio, who were moving gracefully to 1970s Motown music or the cross-over music of that era—Tom Jones, Janis Joplin…And when Deborah’s favorite, Aretha Franklin, came on, forget about it. She would put down the iron, a broad smile creasing her face. It was time to get down. She and I would dance until I eventually collapsed to the floor in uncontrollable laughter.

I know what you might be thinking. As in the popular novel and movie, The Help, mine was another white family who lived in an affluent suburb who had a domestic helper: a caste system that could seem archaic or, worse, utterly racist to those who didn’t experience it the way I did.

Deborah, and her role in my family’s life, was not that. She was our family member, our friend, and perhaps most important to me, she was my window into a world that I wouldn’t have otherwise known even existed. She taught me about Black music, which is still my favorite. She showed me how to cook “peasant food,” as she called it, enormous vats of creole cooking that to this day, I still prepare for my family. She taught me how to laugh, to understand that one can squeeze joy out of life even under the trying circumstances that she endured living as a Black woman in the Deep South.

Most importantly, she showed me the impact faith could have on one’s life. For a boy who grew up without any formal religion, the son of an agnostic Jewish Holocaust survivor and a Southern Baptist mother from Selma who turned her back on the church, I didn’t have a religion to call my own. In fact the only house of worship I had ever been in growing up was Deborah’s Baptist church in a poor part of New Orleans.

Now, I stepped into that same church once again, fifty plus years later to say goodbye to Miss Deborah, who had passed away at age 91.

Most importantly, Deborah showed me the impact faith could have on one’s life. For a boy who grew up without any formal religion, the son of an agnostic Jewish Holocaust survivor and a Southern Baptist mother from Selma who turned her back on the church, I didn’t have a religion to call my own. In fact the only house of worship I had ever been in growing up was Deborah’s Baptist church.

A man at the door handed me a program with a picture of Miss Deborah that perfectly captured her spirit—a broad smile with bright eyes, her zest for living on full display. At the top of the page there was a phrase that I reread several times: “May the work I’ve done speak for me.”

Yes, Deborah’s work did speak for itself. I was a product of that work—and there were many more like me, my sisters and others.

About 100 parishioners slowly filled the pews that morning. Many glanced at me—the only white person—likely not sure why I was there. I was aware that I was a guest; this was their house, not mine, their religion, not mine.

The service started and vivid memories began to wash over me bringing a smile to my face, tears to my eyes, and a heaviness in my heart. From the times I attended services with Miss Deborah as a boy—the joyful singing, the impassioned minister preaching, the congregation in utter rapture, responding to what was said at the pulpit with heartfelt Amens or Halleluiahs. I consoled myself knowing that I was in her happy place, in the pews where we had once sat, her Black hand in my white one. All that was missing was Aretha.

“We don’t do funerals in this church. No, uhh, uhh.” That’s right. Preach it. “We do ongoing celebrations, in this case of Sister Deborah.” The preacher paused just then and had a look around. “If you want to do a funeral, you can go to a church somewhere else.” The minister could have been—perhaps was—referring to the Catholic church that I attended, just a ten minute car ride from where I sat, but an entire world away. I thought about this for a few moments, especially since I struggled all my life with religious identity—was I Baptist like my mother, Jewish like my father, or Catholic like my wife and two daughters?

But on this day, I sat nestled in the rapture of a Black inner city Baptist church. Soulful music was played and the congregation sang along, clapping and smiling, as if we weren’t at a funeral at all but rather, a revival, which I eventually concluded: we were. There were tight hugs and tears, those that flowed with sadness and joy. Today, with these folks whose life experiences differed so much from mine, sadness and joy belonged together—just different sides of the same coin. I was grateful for that lesson, on this day, given all that surrounded us in this world. I needed that, now more than ever. We need that.

As the service came to a close, the preacher said that it was “time for Deborah to go home,” because there was “no place like home.” I realized that was what all my tears were about that day, about home. That’s what Deborah was to me—and she was gone.

Finally, we all stood for the end of the service. The preacher finished the service by saying, “Shine on us, Sister Deborah,” his arms raised high above his head, toward the Almighty. That was it, I thought, that was Deborah’s gift. “Shine on us,” he said once more.

Dr. David Weill is the former Director of the Center for Advanced Lung Disease and Lung and Heart-Lung Transplant Program at Stanford University Medical Center. His writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Salon, Newsweek, the Chicago Tribune, STAT, the Washington Post, The Hill, LitHub, Tablet, The Times of Israel, TODAY.com, and the Los Angeles Times.