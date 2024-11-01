I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

While I have you…The advertiser-funded and venture-capital-funded approaches to media have failed and led to the demise of most legacy publications. Fortunately, the reader-supported approach is working. Support with your dollars the publications you’d like to see survive. Your paid subscriptions help me to keep publishing Oldster Magazine, and to pay contributors. They are greatly appreciated! I make a point of keeping the price low, just $6/month or $55/year. Thank you!

And how are you planning to spend election night? Tell us in the comments… Leave a comment

I'm one of more than 700 writers who signed this endorsement of Kamala Harris for President. (There are many more pages of signatures. This is just the one I'm on.)

I’m not going to lie: If you’re planning to vote for Donald Trump, I want to persuade you to vote for Kamala Harris instead. Same for those of you planning to vote for third party candidates or sit this one out, which would only help Trump. There is too much at stake to let a wannabe fascist dictator back in. It could mean the end of voting, the end of term limits, the end of our democracy. If you want the women and girls in your lives to have basic reproductive healthcare and bodily autonomy—to not have the government tracking their periods! or imprisoning them for miscarrying!—vote for Harris. If you want basic human rights for elders, the LBGTQIA+ community, people of color, people with disabilities, vote for Harris. Below are many links backing up my argument for why you should vote Harris/Walz:

Alright, Oldsters. Let’s do this. Go vote. Do it early if you can. I see a big iceberg up ahead, and I am urging everyone to do what they can to steer this ship away from it.

Thank you, as always, for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support. 🙏 💝

-Sari