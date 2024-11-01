Links to a (🤞🏼) Better Future
A last ditch Friday link roundup to (🤞🏼) try and keep it all from going to Hell.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday (or so!) I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
RIP Teri Garr, the comedic genius best known for her roles in After Hours, Tootsie, and Young Frankenstein, who died at 79 after battling multiple sclerosis. - Alli Rosenbloom and Dan Heching at CNN
Some of Garr’s costars pay tribute to her. - Raechal Shewfelt at Entertainment Weekly
About the painting up top, by Daniel Robin Clurman: “This limited edition 24” x 18” digital print is inspired by the photo of Kamala Harris at Howard University in 1986. With her cropped hair, she looks badass while her expression holds a mix of defiance, optimism and triumph that fits hand-in-glove with the moment at hand. Her unexpected candidacy has filled people with hope and joy—and inspired us to stand up and fight against the dark prospect of another Trump presidency.” To order prints, send a direct message to Daniel Robin Clurman on Instagram, or to D’Arcy/Simpson Artworks in Hudson, NY.
Speaking of Hudson, NY, this Saturday, 11/2 at 7pm I’ll be in conversation withabout her important new book: Shame on You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification. At Spotty Dog Books & Ale.
Another place you’ll find me in November: Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Lenox, Mass., where I’ll make a cameo appearance in author and stage IV cancer survivor Kristi Nelson’s weekend workshop 11/22-24: Aging Gratefully: The Power of Appreciative Presence . I’ll stop by Saturday evening 11/23 and collaborate with Kristi on facilitating a personal memoir writing session. Check out Kristi’s essay, “Grateful for Getting Older” for more on her perspective.
Happy 70th birthday to one of my favorite authors, Anne Lamott. Her 1999 essay collection, Traveling Mercies: Some Thoughts on Faith, has had a greater impact on me as a writer and a person than any other book I’ve ever read. (And re-re-read.)
Brian and I decided to vote early. How about you? Now I’m just losing it, in disbelief that it’s a choice between 1) a woman president, and 2) a guy whose running mate “…Reignites Age-Old Question of Whether Women Should Be Allowed to Vote” 🤪
And how are you planning to spend election night? Tell us in the comments…
I’m not going to lie: If you’re planning to vote for Donald Trump, I want to persuade you to vote for Kamala Harris instead. Same for those of you planning to vote for third party candidates or sit this one out, which would only help Trump. There is too much at stake to let a wannabe fascist dictator back in. It could mean the end of voting, the end of term limits, the end of our democracy. If you want the women and girls in your lives to have basic reproductive healthcare and bodily autonomy—to not have the government tracking their periods! or imprisoning them for miscarrying!—vote for Harris. If you want basic human rights for elders, the LBGTQIA+ community, people of color, people with disabilities, vote for Harris. Below are many links backing up my argument for why you should vote Harris/Walz:
Project 2025 Threatens Full Privatization of Medicare—A Death Sentence for Millions. - Common Dreams
Pro-Palestinian ‘Uncommitted’ Group Comes Out Firmly Against Trump. - NY Times
Netanyahu is rooting for Trump: Here's why you shouldn't. - Jerusalem Post
That “Little Secret” Between Trump and Johnson? Here’s What It Could Mean. - The Nation
Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally Was Even Worse Than You Think - Huffington Post
All the Musicians Supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election. - Billboard
More than 1,000 faith leaders endorse Harris as vice president leans on her faith to turn out Black voters. - CNN
More than 400 economists and policy advisers endorse Kamala Harris and warn about the consequences of Trump policies. - CNBC.
More than 700 military and national security leaders warn of the dangers of Donald Trump, and sign a letter endorsing Kamala Harris. - NY Times
National Security Leaders for America endorses Kamala Harris.
Once Top Advisers to Trump, They Now Call Him ‘Liar,’ ‘Fascist’ and ‘Unfit’ - NY Times
Never-Trump Republicans on why they are supporting Kamala Harris. - Washington Post
Here's where Harris and Trump stand on three big health care issues. - NPR
A Texas Woman Died After the Hospital Said It Would be a “Crime” to Intervene in Her Miscarriage. - ProPublica
Advocates Applaud Harris' Plan for Medicare to Cover Home Health Aides. - Common Dreams
Bernie Sanders’ measured endorsement resonates:A post shared by @berniesanders
A phone-banking opportunity with Standing Up for Racial Justice, which Brian and I will be taking part in.
Another phone-banking opportunity with Environmental Voter Project.
Alright, Oldsters. Let’s do this. Go vote. Do it early if you can. I see a big iceberg up ahead, and I am urging everyone to do what they can to steer this ship away from it.
Thank you, as always, for reading, for commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support. 🙏 💝
-Sari
