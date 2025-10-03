I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Here's the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld:

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Wolf Alice – The Sofa – Wolf Alice is a fabulous British rock band led by the very compelling Ellie Roswell. Their new single is a little quieter than most of their work but Ellie’s declaration of freedom and agency couldn’t be louder.

Dar Williams – Hummingbird Highway – One of the most literate and original singer-songwriters is back with a splendid new album.

Nation Of Language – Inept Apollo – This Brooklyn band makes no bones about their love for 80s synth pop like New Order and OMD and write catchy earworms that linger.

Lamont Landers – Lotta Love –Unashamedly retro Motown-ish soul that is hard to resist.

Riva Starr, Soul Speech, Harry Stone – House Of Mirrors – I’m so grateful to live in a world where a repeating seductive acoustic guitar lick, mysterious vocal and familiar chord pattern can transport you.

Woods – It Ain’t Easy – Perhaps not, but this song goes down about as easy as pie with its hummable chorus and wistful lyric.

Portugal The Man/Neiked – Glide –You probably remember Portugal The Man from their huge hit “Feel it Still” from 2017. They may be a one hit wonder in the pop world but they have been making smart, infectious music for years and this feel-good anthem should help keep you warm when it gets cold. Raye – Where Is My Husband? – Brit Raye broke through in 2023 with her debut album that fused soul, hip hop, star power and virtuosic vocals. This is the first single from her very anticipated second album.

Greg Freeman – Salesman – Freeman works some of the same territory as MJ Lenderman – a slacker but expressive voice, great twangy guitar work and sly, smart observations on his world. Steve Lacy – Nice Shoes – Lacy won the Grammy for best Progressive R+B album with his second album in 2022 and the first single from his new album is fresh, explicit and a thrill.

