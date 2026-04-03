I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏

How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?

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🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)

Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!

Kacey Musgrave – Dry Spell - Kacey’s pristine voice and deft production disguise the fact that this so sweet sounding song is as lustful as it gets.

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul – Is this the best live rock band in the world? Could be, and they have a new album out that does justice to Susan’s bad-ass vocals and Derek’s otherworldly guitar playing.

Devon Gilfillian – Hold on – Devon accurately calls this his “psychedelic country western soul realization” and the remarkable build-up at the end that takes this tune over the top. Noah Kahan – The Great Divide – He blew up during the pandemic, sells out stadiums, and lots of people still don’t know who he is. His new song is a good place to start.

Harry Styles – Aperture – We typically don’t recommend songs by superstars because they may already be on your radar. But in this balkanized world, there is a decent chance you haven’t heard this very groovy song by Mr. Styles. Rather than lean into his typical more retro-fare, he pushes forward with something buzzier and more contemporary.

The Last Dinner Party – Let’s Do It Again – The Last Dinner Party is one of the most exciting rock-ish bands to emerge in recent years and this irresistible single is taken from the new compilation “Help(2)” which features great new tracks from current indie rock luminaries and benefits global humanitarian relief. Amazing music for a vital cause.

Mon Rovia – Heavy Foot – Despite what you may have heard, there are good contemporary protest songs out there and here is one that fits the times. Arc De Soleil – Sunchaser – Spacy, trippy, funky tune with lots of psychedelic surf guitar.

Raye – I Know You’re Hurting – The budding British superstar is about to conquer the USA. Buffalo Traffic Jam – Fool’s Gold – New band from Montana that is breaking through with Mumford-era style songs crossed with far more edgy, raspy vocals.

Hopefully there’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.

Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝

-Sari