Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Jonathink's avatar
Jonathink
3d

Putting in a plug for my very own Substack, Jonathink, where I write about growing old(er) one weird, misplaced hair at a time. Here, I'll show you.

https://jonathankronstadt.substack.com/p/whisker-me-away-costco-62f

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Liz Callaway's avatar
Liz Callaway
3d

Thanks so much for including my new album (and my newsletter) in this week’s Friday Link Roundup, Sari. I love Oldster Magazine and always look forward to this feature, so this is a Cinderella-at-the-ball moment for me.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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