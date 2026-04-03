What to Read, Watch, and Listen to this Weekend...
And Oldster Friday Link Roundup. PLUS: "The Oldster Top 10," Cliff Chenfeld's monthly playlist of new songs.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to a lot of Oldster-adjacent content. Every other Friday I’ll pass some of it along to you in a Link Roundup like this one. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
A tremendous amount of work goes into publishing Oldster—mine, and that of my contributors. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to keep paying essayists and interviewers. Thanks to all who support my work here! 🙏
Mary Beth Hurt, Actress Acclaimed in ‘Interiors’ and ‘Garp,’ Dies at 79 - Clay Risen in The New York Times. In preparation for my interview with John Irving last December, I revisted The World According to Garp, in which Hurt was wonderful. RIP.
Gloria Steinem on Her New Memoir, An Unexpected Life: “Not Sure I Saw Any of It Coming” - Savannah Walsh in Vanity Fair.
Barry Manilow Details Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment, Says It ‘Made Me Take Stock of My Life’ at 82 - Jeff Nelson in People.
Margaret Atwood on Dressing for Revenge: A wide-ranging chat with the author of The Handmaid’s Tale about style, vengeance, ghosts, and being a Scorpio - Kaitlyn Greenidge in Harper's Bazaar.
Lucinda Williams Has Had Enough: With her 2026 protest album, World’s Gone Wrong, the musician turns to Jesmyn Ward, Langston Hughes, and the Mississippi Sheiks. - Jim Beaugez in The Oxford American.
Check out Williams’ new protest album, World’s Gone Wrong. Here’s the video for the title track:
I finally got around to seeing The Testament of Ann Lee, and I really enjoyed it and Amanda Seyfried’s performance in the titular role. I also learned a lot about the Shakers.
My Season of Ativan: Both of my parents were in hospice, on opposite coasts. Then I found out that I had breast cancer. - actress Amanda Peet with an incredibly moving essay in The New Yorker.
In case you missed it, last week I had the pleasure of talking with Robin Young on NPR’s Here & Now.
And this week I spoke with Lincoln Square’s Susan J. Demas.
Wishing a speedy recovery to “Radio Man,” the formerly homeless Vietnam veteran who for decades now has gotten consistent extra work in film and TV by showing up on sets. (In 1996 I profiled him for the New York Times in a piece titled “The Self-Made Extra: Radio Man.”)Craig “Radioman” Castaldo on Instagram: "*Health Update - Hi ev…
As parents age, their children face hard choices about when to take the car keys. - Joel Rose on NPR’s All Things Considered.
The Grande Dame of Casa Dorinda: Lunch in Montecito with Betty Fussell, one of America’s great food writers - Jeff Gordinier in Alta Journal. Fussell and her book, How to Cook a Coyote: The Joy of Old Age, were also included in the first installment of the Oldster Bookshelf.
Check out Broadway performer and Between Flights writer Liz Callaway’s new record, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz.
The sexual shadow of movements for change: Dolores Huerta and #MeToo - Vicki Robin.
Shoot Your Shot: An Interview with Alice Arnold - Oldster contributor Michael A. Gonzales in Asterix Journal’s This Woman’s Work: A Listening Session, an anthology edited by my former Longreads colleague Danielle Amir Jackson and Carina del Valle Schorske.
I’m excited for Elizabeth Crane’s new collection, That May Not Mean What You Think, out April 15th, which contains the short story, “Portrait of an Old Lady,” originally published in Oldster.
Beyond the Noise—A Yoga + Writing Retreat in the Hudson Valley August 27-30 led by Jen Doll and Elizabeth Voetsch, at Spruceton Inn, is very enticing…
Need fashion advice? Kim France is taking questions for her advice column in New York Magazine’s The Strategist.
On the 20th Anniversary of Eat, Pray Love - Elizabeth Gilbert looks back, and considers the one sentence she’d change.
How about you? Got any recs? Books? Shows? Movies? Music? Plays? Podcasts? Art shows? Places to travel to? Restaurants? Remedies? What’s good?
🚨And now it’s time to put some new music into old ears. 👂 Here’s the monthly Oldster Top 10 by Modern Sounds radio host Cliff Chenfeld: (PS Last August, at Oldster’s 3rd birthday party I played the Modern Sounds playlist and everyone loved it. Several guests asked me to share the Spotify link.)
Welcome to the Oldster Top 10, where we listen to hundreds of new songs each month to find some wonderful new tracks from noteworthy artists who may not have caught your attention. It’s hard to find the great new music amongst the tonnage, but we are here to make music discovery much easier for you. You can find all of these songs on the Modern Sounds playlist on Spotify. Enjoy!
Kacey Musgrave – Dry Spell - Kacey’s pristine voice and deft production disguise the fact that this so sweet sounding song is as lustful as it gets.
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul – Is this the best live rock band in the world? Could be, and they have a new album out that does justice to Susan’s bad-ass vocals and Derek’s otherworldly guitar playing.
Devon Gilfillian – Hold on – Devon accurately calls this his “psychedelic country western soul realization” and the remarkable build-up at the end that takes this tune over the top.
Noah Kahan – The Great Divide – He blew up during the pandemic, sells out stadiums, and lots of people still don’t know who he is. His new song is a good place to start.
Harry Styles – Aperture – We typically don’t recommend songs by superstars because they may already be on your radar. But in this balkanized world, there is a decent chance you haven’t heard this very groovy song by Mr. Styles. Rather than lean into his typical more retro-fare, he pushes forward with something buzzier and more contemporary.
The Last Dinner Party – Let’s Do It Again – The Last Dinner Party is one of the most exciting rock-ish bands to emerge in recent years and this irresistible single is taken from the new compilation “Help(2)” which features great new tracks from current indie rock luminaries and benefits global humanitarian relief. Amazing music for a vital cause.
Mon Rovia – Heavy Foot – Despite what you may have heard, there are good contemporary protest songs out there and here is one that fits the times.
Arc De Soleil – Sunchaser – Spacy, trippy, funky tune with lots of psychedelic surf guitar.
Raye – I Know You’re Hurting – The budding British superstar is about to conquer the USA.
Buffalo Traffic Jam – Fool’s Gold – New band from Montana that is breaking through with Mumford-era style songs crossed with far more edgy, raspy vocals.
Hopefully there’s enough Oldster-adjacent content here to keep us all occupied through the weekend. If you like what you’re reading here, please hit the ❤️ button to give Oldster a boost in the algorithm.
Thanks as always for reading and commenting thoughtfully, and for all your support! I really couldn’t do this without you. 🙏 💝
-Sari
Oldster Magazine explores what it means to travel through time in a human body, at every phase of life. It’s a reader-supported publication that pays essayists and interviewers. To support this work, please become a paid subscriber. 🙏
Putting in a plug for my very own Substack, Jonathink, where I write about growing old(er) one weird, misplaced hair at a time. Here, I'll show you.
https://jonathankronstadt.substack.com/p/whisker-me-away-costco-62f
Thanks so much for including my new album (and my newsletter) in this week’s Friday Link Roundup, Sari. I love Oldster Magazine and always look forward to this feature, so this is a Cinderella-at-the-ball moment for me.