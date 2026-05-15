Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
12h

Sorely wish I could relate, but nope. My work is exhausting, boring and overstimulating at the same time, and underpaid. I think like most of us, I'd prefer to already be retired so I could do what I actually enjoy...but without starving.

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Richard Nahem's avatar
Richard Nahem
12h

I am 70 andI love to work because I have a great job. I am a Paris tour guide giving private tours of the city and almost everyday I get to walk the streets of this beautiful city and share it with my clients. I also write a substack blog about fun things to do in Paris, and I have to go to restaurants, bakeries, cool stores, galleries, and museum exhibitions so I can write about them.

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