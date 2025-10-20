Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Graham Hunter's avatar
Anna Graham Hunter
29m

This is one of the most beautiful things I've read in a long time

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Jane Trombley's avatar
Jane Trombley
30m

Please don’t stop writing. I can only hope it is as helpful to you as it is necessary for all of us to read/hear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sari Botton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture