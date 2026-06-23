Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
5h

Oh that jumble of parenthood and career! Once when I was working for a Big Deal Magazine in Chicago, I was hanging from a strap on my commuter bus when somebody bumped me from the rear. I could feel something in my back pocket, and reached around to find Gumby smiling and waving at me as I sped away from my wife and children. Was the office a refuge, or a distraction from what actually mattered? The kids are now long grown, long gone. But I can’t remember what I did at work that day.

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Karen Sandstrom's avatar
Karen Sandstrom
6h

So nicely done, thank you! My kids are now in their early 30s -- the very ages I was when I had them -- but that feeling you're describing is still vivid. Even if it has mostly abated (only to be replaced by other kinds of low-level anxiety/discontent.) Your little sounds delightful.

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