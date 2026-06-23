“With my baby daughter, when I still thought I could ‘have it all.’"

Dear Pre-Motherhood Rachel,

You were starting to doubt it would ever happen, after so many years of TTC (trying to conceive, one of many annoying but also wormhole acronyms in the fertility field), then your miscarriage at 45, but you’re finally a mom! An adorable little girl wakes up each morning and calls out “Mama,” in the sweetest voice, and it’s you she’s talking to. Yes, it’s hard to believe even when you hear it on a daily basis, but also such a normal part of your life that you no longer question it. “Mama” isn’t just four letters you sometimes wear on a necklace, but how you refer to yourself throughout the day.

Motherhood is, in many ways, everything you dreamed it would be for almost two decades. We have a morning routine, where we get up and read books and place our hands against the window if there’s condensation, one of umpteen tiny things you overlooked before that are now a major source of your daughter’s delight.

We take leisurely walks, not the power strides of your early 40s, where you’d stay out for hours, head buried in your e-reader, trying to tone your legs and calm your anxious mind, usually only achieving the former. These two-person walks are full of exclamations and observations; midlife you is familiar with the statues and dogs of our neighborhood in ways you never noticed. You recently had to start saying “statue” to describe each one individually after our smart and observant toddler began calling all of them “Buddha,” a word you introduced her to on your daily strolls.

You were right, in some ways; you may have to Google questions all the time, but 50-year-old you now believes she was born with a nurturing temperament, and being a mother does come naturally. At some point almost every day, you tear up as you watch your daughter, whether she’s clambering up her home jungle gym or exuberantly waving both hands in the air at passing cars, accumulating honks and waves in return that make her beam. It’s incredible and awe-inspiring that she looks to you for guidance, that she looks at every part of you with such searching eyes, no judgment, just curiosity. She’s recently discovered the mole on your right cheek and likes to poke it, then look around to see if you have earrings in.

You don’t have FOMO anymore, because anything cool you might have done pre-motherhood pales in comparison to watching her shimmy to her latest musical favorite, Billy Idol, or hearing her demand you give her a book and then observing her babbling her way through its pages.

“I often read a board book called My Heart Fills With Happiness to my daughter, but am not quite sure how to answer what else fills my heart with happiness outside home and family.”

But not everything about your life has transformed at the same pace. Alas, you’re still you, just with a kid. You didn’t show up at the hospital to meet your daughter and magically become a new person who’s totally chill, always organized, and never makes mistakes. You didn’t stop caring about work even though you’d vowed to be the kind of stay-at-home mom who finally learned how to cook so you could make her nutritionally balanced meals, one protein, one carb, and one healthy fat, just like the chart on your fridge that’s long since become ignored. Anyone could have told you that would be the case, but you wouldn’t have listened. Saying yes to any potentially useful career opportunity was what consumed you in the before; you were certain that would shift in the after, making way for an easy balance, hopping onto a blank page during naptime, churning out paeans to life as a midlife mom.

Remember when you would get pangs of envy every time a friend announced a pregnancy, or you visited with their kids? Of course you must recall how the desire to become a mom was so strong, for almost 20 years, that you were sure once you claimed that role the rest of your life would fall into place.

It’s embarrassing to recall now, but when your mom friends would complain about being exhausted at the end of the day, all you could think was, I want to pass out after having chased a kid around all day. How bad could it really be?

It turns out, the chasing is the fun part; the in-between times are where doubt about what you’re supposed to be doing with your life have made themselves at home. When people ask how you are, almost two years into parenting, this is what you say: “Being a mom is amazing. It’s everything else I’m struggling with.”

You were right, in some ways; you may have to Google questions all the time, but 50-year-old you now believes she was born with a nurturing temperament, and being a mother does come naturally.

“Everything else” is doing a lot of work in that oft-repeated sentence. While you were correct that motherhood would be the most fulfilling job you’ve ever held, there’s been a gnawing desire for more that you haven’t been able to ignore. Your wildly uneven career has only gotten more jagged, with sharp spikes of creative brainstorms followed by deep lows of impostor syndrome the likes of which you’ve never experienced.

Showing up for your daughter is straightforward, for the most part (tantrums are still being sorted out on a case-by-case basis), maybe because she almost always has a smile on her face unless it’s nap time or you tell her she can’t use a dot marker on the floor, maybe because you trust yourself to figure out the best decisions for her even when you aren’t sure. She’s easy to prioritize; she needs you to make sure she doesn’t run into traffic or fall off the couch, to teach her words, to introduce her to people and animals and nature.

But showing up for the rest of your life feels like a minefield, every person or task detracting from the other. You often sit and stare at your hastily scrawled to-do lists; even once you decipher each item, you don’t know where to start. They all seem either urgent or meaningless. You often wonder whether you’ve created a new set of projects that are merely glorified busywork designed to make you feel important, rather than genuine contributions to the world of ideas, but there’s no one to ask because only you can make that call.

In the same way you were so sure that moms somehow had their lives together behind the scenes, you also thought age and experience would guide you toward the career goals that had proved elusive thus far. Right after becoming a mom at 48, you felt like a fire had been lit in you to Get Things Done. Maybe being so much older than your mom was when she had you at 26 made you think about mortality and the waning number of years you likely had left, or maybe because free time each day was so much more precious, you went for it without your usual overthinking, launching a writing conference and, recently, a podcast, ventures that had previously seemed like pie-in-the-sky wishes.

“A career high moment in May 2026 hosting Open Secrets Live with keynote speakers Youngmi Mayer, Jeff Hiller, and Murray Hill.” Photo by ARIN SANG-URAI/photojuice

Sometimes, thinking about those accomplishments brings you pure, unfettered pride, but usually, any hints of self-congratulation are immediately followed by condemnation for not having figured out what’s next. You’re a planner; always have been, and probably always will be. But how do you plan when throughout each day you drift from big dreams to wondering whether you should quiet quit the career-that’s-more-like-a-hobby because its meager income is overshadowed by its costs?

For all those years, you placed motherhood on a pedestal. I’m here to tell you that wasn’t wrong; I can’t speak for anyone else, but in my current life at 50, it deserves to be there. It’s beautiful to be able to pause writing this very essay to rush downstairs when I hear my daughter crying. Would the nanny have been able to handle her fall if I were out or otherwise occupied? Yes, but those are the moments where I feel like a supermom, able to switch from writer to mother seamlessly.

If I could go back, I’d tell you to think a little more clearly about what you’d want your day-to-day life as a mom to look and feel like. Many people idealize their wedding day and don’t think about what marriage will be like afterward; you did that with motherhood. At 50, I now have the deep privilege of being able to choose how I spend my days, for the most part, when I’m not caring for my daughter. You thought that would be idyllic; I find myself feeling guilty for not finding it as utopian.

Mom life has set routines: music class, play date with the neighbor, story time, gym class. Being whatever combination of words now describes my work life—writer/editor/podcaster/event organizer—does not. There’s repetitive tasks, but overall, you have to constantly be on the lookout for the next story, the next guest, the next idea, the next potential sponsor, the next social media platform “everyone” is on. It’s hard to feel motivated to do all the things necessary in 2026 to look, let alone be, competent, and far easier to feel like you’re failing at most of them.

Back in late March 2021, which is only five years chronologically but feels like a lifetime ago, you signed up for an online bootcamp to teach you how to prioritize all the things you wanted to do professionally. You were asked to write a projection of how your days would unfold in your ideal future. You wrote, “I want to be a mom and write essays and op-eds.” You saw that as the perfect way to combine your lifelong love of writing with your idealized vision of parenthood.

Somewhere along the way, though, you started adding more and more items to the end of that sentence, without also adding a corresponding number of hours to your day. You had no way of knowing back then that it wasn’t just time you needed, or a system of priorities; it was a mindset shift, some tough love about how you’re spending what British author Oliver Burkeman calls a person’s lifespan of “four thousand weeks.”

You had no way of anticipating that as you aged, for each momentous feat you pulled off, you’d feel a subsequent bout of sadness, fixating not on what you achieved, but what you did wrong. You didn’t know that there’d be many days you dream of getting a book deal to explore your fascination with stuff, and others you can barely fathom writing a sentence anyone would want to read.

You didn’t know that with motherhood, these feelings come with an extra heaping of guilt, because what if, by osmosis, you’re passing them down to your daughter, who you want to believe you when you tell her she can do anything? Can you be a good mom, the kind who raises a child who’s kind and smart and ambitious, if you don’t know what kind of example you’re setting around the latter?

Motherhood, it turns out, isn’t a magic cure-all that imbues you with unlimited confidence in your abilities outside of that role. It’s not a Magic Eraser for ADHD or malaise or depression or frustration. You can be doing your best as a mom and still flail in the rest of your life. You can feel more adrift at 50 than you did half your life ago. You can tell yourself you’ll figure it out. And maybe that will be true.

Either way, you’ll go to sleep listening to your daughter’s noise machine and occasional mumbles, and wake to her asking for you. If that’s the best your 50s offer, you’re still pretty damn lucky.

With love and uncertainty,

Rachel at 50

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