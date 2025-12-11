Readers,

Last week in The Cut/NYMag my friend

published a thought-provoking

about an

which concluded our bodies change most dramatically at two particular ages: 44 and 60.

I wanted to talk to her about it first of all because even though the piece is largely about what’s happening to Millennials, I’m interested in all things aging (I’d included that study in a Link Roundup when it came out) and everyone’s an Oldster—and second of all because Emily is 44, and I’m 60. What’s more, we first became friends when I was 44.

In the piece, Emily writes movingly about all the changes her body has endured in the past year or so, and she interviews others in her Millennial cohort about theirs. The report from the field is that 44-year-olds are experiencing a lot of plantar fasciitis, joint issues, worsening vision, perimenopause-related hormonal shifts, slowing metabolism, weight gain, and changes in body shape.

Reading about it, I was transported back to 2009/2010, when I was Emily’s age, and began experiencing a lot of the same things (plus taking side-view mirrors off of cars as I drove by them, until I realized it was time to start wearing glasses when I got behind the wheel).

It of course also made me think about the second “cliff” the study mentions, which I’ve supposedly just reached. Apparently, having turned 60, I’m now more vulnerable to cardiovascular and kidney issues, and a decline in immunity regulation and carbohydrate metabolism, among other problems. Wheeeee…. So far I’m not plagued by those things (that I know of), but today I did just have my annual endocrinology appointment about the massive nodules that showed up on my thyroid recently, a condition that is aging-related

In the piece, Emily writes a bit about trying to embrace body acceptance and positivity at a time when that seems to be getting tossed aside for GLP-1-assisted body-shrinking and “perfection.” That’s something I think about all the time, having struggled with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia in my teens and 20s.

I know GLP-1 drugs are helping people with all sorts of medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, addiction, menstrual disorders, psychiatric issues and more. But they’ve also ushered in a return to diet culture and a veneration of super thinness that I’d thought we were moving a way from, as a culture.

I’ve fought so hard to make peace with my short, curvy shape—and with the 10-pound diet-and-exercise-resistant tire around my waist that I seem to have acquired at around 44. For now, my body and I are still at peace.

I’m sorry—if body acceptance is wrong, I don’t want to be right.

***

While I’m very interested in aging studies, I’m also wary of the kinds of broad generalizations that become associated with them, and reluctant to consider the findings gospel.

They tend to have small sample sizes—the Stanford study had just 108 subjects. It makes me wonder whether they account for certain variables like ethnicity, geography, and income. To wit, a new Pew Center study finds that across the board, income has a big impact on people’s experiences of aging.

Often, popular studies are later contradicted by new ones. For example, the reigning wisdom for many years was that our prefrontal cortexes didn’t fully develop until we were 25 or 26. That research behind that has since been debunked. And a more recent study out of Cambridge University tracking “key turning points in brain aging” makes an even bolder claim—that cognitively we remain adolescents until we’re about 32, and that the next significant changes occur at 66 and 83.

Maybe part of why I’m skeptical is that, as I’ve written here many times before, I’m often out of step with my peers in a variety of ways, and many Oldster Questionnaire respondents say they are, too. From the time I was a child, I’ve been both behind and ahead of others in my age group in terms of my behavior and my physical development. My body and I don’t always do things at the age everyone else is doing them.

And while I find demographic terms like Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, Generation Jones, Baby Boomer, etc. to be a useful sort of shorthand, I know that for myself and many others, how we define ourselves age-group-wise is more fluid than that. Even though I was born in 1965, I'm not perfectly Gen X in my behaviors and tastes. Sometimes I seem more like a Boomer, others, more like a Millennial. (Next week I'll talk with

about her

article, "

”)

There was an interesting discussion about that kind of demographic fluidity in the comments on this post from a couple of years ago:

NYTimes/T Magazine

***

Another thing I touch on in my conversation with Emily is our intergenerational friendship. For a while I’ve been meaning to start a series of intergenerational conversations—and a real podcast to host them. Hopefully that will happen in 2026. Maybe this was the first in that series.

I’ve always had friends of all ages. Right now people I’m close to span from their late 30s to their late 70s. A 77-year-old friend and I meet for lunch most weeks. A colleague in her late 30s and I meet to trade work ideas. For a 60-year-old, I attended a fair number of 40th birthday parties. I’m educated and influenced by all of these friends, young and old, and I find that thrilling. Emily is no exception.

For instance, she took me for my first tattoo in 2012, the night before my 47th birthday. I’d been wanting to get inked for some time, but had been afraid. She offered to help. Her “tattoula” services began the evening before, when she calmed me down over dinner and karaoke at the edge of Chinatown. She showed up for my appointment the next day with a box of gluten-free cookies in case I felt faint, and she held my hand as the tattoo artist worked. Here’s a photo from that day:

Emily was my “tattoula”—like a doula to help you through the anxiety of getting inked.

She opened my eyes and deepened my understanding of feminism through the titles she offered via Emily Books, the book club/bookstore/publishing imprint she ran with Ruth Curry for many years. And by her brave example she’s inspired and emboldened me as an essayist and memoirist.

I love how much I’ve gleaned from my friendship Emily—and from so many of my friends, whether they’re older or younger.

