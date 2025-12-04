Readers,

This week my 85-year-old widowed mom had a health scare that threw my life into a tizzy. In the interest of protecting her privacy, I’ll skip the details. And I’ll assure you that she’s alright now. Whew.

But when I got a call on Sunday night informing me she wasn’t well (after she and I both recovered from the Covid that had kept us apart on Thanksgiving), I knew I had to do what so many people with older parents do in these situations: drop everything and run to her—out of duty and fear, but also out of love.

Mom and me back in October.

I love my mom—and my Dad who lives on the west coast with my stepmother—and I dread the thought of them being ill. Even more, I dread day when I will inevitably lose them. I am not remotely prepared for that.

This drop-everything a routine that has become familiar, and will only become more so as time goes on. My mom is youthful for her years, but she is in her mid-80s, and the harsh reality is that aging is hard on the body, as we get older, we become more vulnerable to all sorts of illnesses and health issues.

Taking care of my mom when she’s unwell is complicated by the fact that I live two-and-a-half hours north of her. It means hastily packing a couple of bags—clothes, laptop, chargers—and hurrying to my mother’s small apartment on Long Island, either driving myself, or taking a Trailways bus to Port Authority followed by the Long Island Rail Road.

It’s further complicated by something that appears to be lacking in my DNA. I am somewhat famously not a mother. I didn’t feel permitted to deliberately opt out of parenthood—I joke that I “lucked” out of it by needing a major surgery, which earned me a doctor’s note. But if our society had in any way indicated it was okay for me to bypass human reproduction simply because that was my preference, I probably would have.

With motherhood, I had a choice. With daughterhood, I do not. Each time my mom falls ill and I rush to her bedside, I am reminded of how inexperienced I am at caring for a human being in need—young or old. Not only inexperienced, but also not naturally inclined. I throw myself headlong into it, efficiently taking on every task required like a Vulcan, tag-teaming with my sister. But I also become impatient and edgy, and I don’t have a warm and fuzzy bedside manner.

I’ve occasionally wondered whether a crucial sequence is missing from my genetic makeup, and more than occasionally I have judged myself harshly for it. I’ve designed a life for myself that’s largely free of the messiness people with children and infirm older parents deal with, day in and day out. It includes a lot of uninterrupted time to myself, most of which I spend working at my day job (editing Oldster and

) and my creative pursuits, primarily

, but also making music, and drawing.

Taking care of my mom when she’s unwell gives me tremendous respect for parents of small children, and for adults who are caring for elderly parents in a much bigger way. As a childless person, it also makes me worry about who, if anyone, might take care of me when I’m my mom’s age.

My life during caretaking stints looks quite different. In my mother’s one-bedroom condo, I have no privacy or personal space. I miss my husband and my friends upstate. I have to cancel all my appointments. I don’t get to adhere to my normal routines, and I thrive on routine and order.

In addition to tending to her, I need to stay on top of my workload. That means jamming on my laptop in between medical appointments, picking up prescriptions, doing her shopping and cooking, often with a fair amount of loud noise around me—phones ringing, conversations with her friend on speaker, CNN and MSNBC blaring.

Sometimes I banish my mom to her bedroom so I can concentrate for a little while in the living room. (I feel bad about it until she falls asleep, and later thanks me for inadvertently leading her toward a much-needed nap.) Later today I’ll conduct my interview with John Irving at a co-working space here that has fast-reliable wifi and a private room I can use. (Look for it along with his Oldster Questionnaire next Wednesday, December 10th.)

This all makes me feel slightly insane, and guilty about my workaholic tendencies. It gives me tremendous respect for parents of small children, and for adults who are caring for elderly parents in a much bigger way—like

, who writes about being a caretaker for her mother, who has dementia, in her series called

; and

, who in

has written much about

. As a childless person, it also makes me worry about who, if anyone, might take care of me when I’m my mom’s age.

In my less harried moments, though, I realize these periods provide nice bonding opportunities I wouldn’t have planned for. We play round after round of Rummikub, laugh hysterically together over old 30 Rock episodes, and talk and talk. When my mother recovers from whatever’s ailing her and it’s time for me to go home, I come to realize I’m more capable of being helpful and caring than I knew—that, as needed, I can do this.

It will surely been needed more and more—for as long as we’re both lucky enough to keep getting older. It’s inconvenient, and hardly second-nature for me, but it’s life. And whether or not I’m built for it, I might as well get used to it.

