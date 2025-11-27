Readers,

Let me begin by wishing you all a happy Thanksgiving, and expressing my gratitude. I’m so grateful to everyone who reads this magazine.

Thank you for being here, engaging with so many of the interviews, personal essays, open thread forums, and link roundups—and for commenting thoughtfully and kindly on them. 🙏

My holiday gift to you: Now through New Year’s Eve, save 20% off paid annual subscriptions. Paid subscriptions keep Oldster going, and allow me to pay essayists and interviewers.

I can’t tell you how heartening it is for me to witness so many of you conversing with each other in the comments. It feels as if a true, vibrant community has sprung up around Oldster. For now it’s virtual, but I look forward to some in-person events I’m planning for 2026, which will let some of you meet IRL (“in real life” as the kids say). Stay tuned for more on those…

Boo, Covid

Generally I’ve always liked Thanksgiving gatherings, but in my 60 years I’ve experienced a few less than ideal ones.

One year a colleague with whom I was loosely acquainted invited me to her intimate “Friendsgiving” for ten in the West Village, mistakenly believing I was a different Sari—late-night sex-talk-show host Sari Locker. When I arrived, my host had no idea who I was. It was the start of a long, rather awkward evening.

Another year, at the home of family friends, an elderly guest went upstairs for a nap after the appetizer course and never made it back down for dinner. Or anything else, ever again. Then there was the year a member of our hosts’ family—a coke addict in and out of recovery—had secretly relapsed, and over the course of the evening quietly lifted every last penny from everyone’s wallets and coat pockets.

This Thanksgiving, Part 1 of my annual two-part tradition has been canceled, thanks to Covid, and I feel sad. For the past few years, on the holiday proper, Brian and I have met up with my Long Island family, including my 85-year-old mom, at a restaurant in Manhattan.

I broke out the Crayolas and made you a sad hand turkey.

This year we made a dinner reservation at Friedman’s Herald Square, where they have lots of great gluten-free options for me, but I had to cancel it yesterday. Brian and I both got Covid last week, and then my mom came down with it a few days later, independently, two-and-a-half hours away from us. We’ve mostly recovered but she hasn’t, and it seems like the best thing is for everyone to stay close to our respective homes and rest.

What a bummer that five years on, Covid is still lurking out there, waiting to pounce on our plans to be with loved ones. Boo, Covid! No one invited the virus, and yet it keeps showing up anyway. Careful out there, people.

But we should be good to go for Part 2 of our Thanksgiving tradition, which always takes place on the Saturday of the holiday weekend: “Macaluso Thanksgiving,” in which 20 or so members of Brian’s big family come to our house and pitch in making a huge meal, followed by games and music-making and laughter. Yesterday he and I both tested negative, and we’re feeling almost all better, so we’re really looking forward to that annual feast.

I hope those of you who observe the holiday have warm, welcoming homes (or restaurants) to celebrate in, that nobody has to call a coroner, and that you don’t find your wallets any lighter at the end of the night.

And I hope the day passes easily for those of you who find this holiday hard, for whatever reason. 💝

Once again, I’m so grateful to all of you. If you feel like sharing what you’re grateful for this year, please tell us in the comments.

