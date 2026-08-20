Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Schmidt's avatar
Kathleen Schmidt
8m

We haven't taken a vacation, either, but we live on the bay at the Jersey Shore and have a pool, so every Saturday we spend time swimming and having a cocktail. We're going to Italy 9/10-9/20, where I'll be on a workcation. I find it VERY hard to completely shut off since I run my own business.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Barbara Harrington's avatar
Barbara Harrington
4m

I find it hard to listen to most podcasts, even when I’m walking. It seems they are mostly filler vs. content. Many seem like listening in on boring personal conversations. I think it’s good that you are getting your feet wet with the first season once a month podcast… looking forward to it, hoping for something interesting!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture