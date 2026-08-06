Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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KT's avatar
KT
21h

Sorry, I have to take exception to the term “Canadian” wildfires, especially after Trump added new 50% tariffs as a penalty for the smoke. Canadians are becoming extremely sensitive to language ~ we’ve just been called “nasty” by him!

It’s important to be aware of each country's share of global cumulative CO2 emissions, now contributing to increased wildfires worldwide. This measures fossil fuel and industry emissions since 1750:

US 24%, China 15%, Russia 6.7%, India 3.5%, Canada 1.9%

Sorry to be political here, it just depends on which way the wind is blowing. Praying for rain in areas affected by wildfires and happy rest of summer! 🙏🏼

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Asha Sanaker's avatar
Asha Sanaker
20h

Folks local to you might also check with your public library. Ours has Empire State passes you can borrow for the day, which allow free access to any state park.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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