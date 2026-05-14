Readers,

Thanks for all the good wishes for my mom, who, as I mentioned last week, has been sick. I’m still on Long Island caring for her, and I’m happy to report she is slowly but steadily getting better.

As many Oldster contributors have written before me, caregiving is difficult work. It’s truly a humbling endeavor, especially for someone who never had kids. Each time I’m called to do this, I find myself utterly exhausted. It gives me newfound respect for others who care for elders, as well as parents raising children.

Today’s Letter from the Editor will be short and sweet because of all I’m juggling on that front…

Oldster runs entirely on reader support. If you enjoy it and want to help me keep publishing and paying essayists and interviewers, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

“Curiosity is the Best Moisturizer” My appearance on Hal Rubenstein’s podcast...

This week the great Hal Rubenstein released an episode of his wonderful, upbeat podcast, The Happy Grownup, featuring yours truly. (He also publishes a newsletter by the same name, in which I’m also featured.)

I had a great time talking with Hal. Although we’re 15 years apart, we’re kindred spirits in that we’re both deeply interested in the the upsides of aging—in addition, of course, to the inevitable losses and limitations. We share a curiosity about what the future might hold, and what other people’s experience of growing older is like.

I love Hal’s positive attitude about that: “Curiosity is the best moisturizer,” he says. I agree. It really does keep you agile. There’s nothing like wonder to keep you young.

Hal’s got many other great lines in this episode, too, including that he considers hearing aids to simply be “glasses for your ears”—something he has no shame in regularly wearing at 75.

***

I strive for Oldster to address all aspects of aging—the good, the bad, and the ugly—and to not be toxically positive. But when people ask me what makes this magazine different from other aging-related media, I say that it calls attention to all the possibility ahead of us as we grow older.

It’s something that was reinforced for me by Oldster readers when I was anxious about turn 60 last year. So many of you told me about all great the new experiences you encountered later in life—in relationships, in your work, in your creative endeavors, and in the many adventures you embarked on. Thank you for that.

Tell me…are you a happy grownup? What keeps you upbeat and optimistic as you get older? What are some possibilities that opened up for you later in life?

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P.S. In case you missed it, this week I also published a piece of Hal’s about the joys and challenges in having younger friends.

And before that, he took The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.

Oldster’s Gen X Night at Sid Gold’s Request Room is Sold Out! But there’s now a waiting list you can join…

We’ve sold out this event! (Which is, by the way, open to everyone over 21, but focused specifically on the music that has defined Generation X.) But I’ve just added a waiting list that you can add your name to, in case ticket-holders need to bow out down the line.

It’s going to be so great! At the beginning of the evening, some featured singers will perform songs released on or before 1997, and tell brief stories about why they chose those songs, and what they mean to them. After that, piano karaoke will be open to everyone.

Singers include Alexander Chee, Alexandra Auder, Emily Gould, Kera Bolonik, Blaise Allysen Kearsley, Mark Armstrong, and yours truly, all accompanied by Paul Leschen.

Join the Wait List

That’s all for today. Tomorrow I’ll be back with two posts—an Oldster Friday Link Roundup, and a timely, short essay by Sally Susman about The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Thanks as always for reading, and for all your support. 🙏💝

-Sari