Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Ron Brawer's avatar
Ron Brawer
3h

On a good day, I know I've done everything I ever wanted to do. On a bad day, I see that I fucked up everything I ever tried. I strive to have more good days.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Cecilia Clarke's avatar
Cecilia Clarke
4h

I am a happy grownup. I changed careers at 60 - going from a non-profit CEO to psychotherapist. I now have a small

private practice and work at a community mental health clinic. I adore my clients - they inspire me everyday (sounds cliche but their stories move me). I also enjoy a good marriage and truly love and admire my adult children. Spending time with them (and my grandchildren) bring me a sense of awe and wonder I didn’t think possible.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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