Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Frances Scott's avatar
Frances Scott
8hEdited

Wonderful news about your anthology. Can't wait to read it.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Jonathan Santlofer's avatar
Jonathan Santlofer
9h

I did a Symphony Space event with Ellen B once and she was wonderful. And congratulations on your anthology! What great news.

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