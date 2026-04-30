Readers,

First, some exciting news that I’ve been sitting on, waiting for it to be official: I’ve secured a contract from HarperOne for the Oldster anthology that I’ve been talking forever about wanting to publish.

Huge thanks to my agent, Iris Blasi, who cheered me on as I worked on the proposal, then polished and sold it; and to the editor I can’t wait to work with, Rakesh Satyal. Thanks also to my friend and colleague Katie Kosma, who created some design elements we used in the proposal.

Publication is planned for some time in 2027, although we don’t yet have a date. Stay tuned. I couldn’t be more excited to dig in, and to put some more Oldster out into the world, in a different format. Next: Oldster the musical.

By the way, The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire will be included as a form toward the back of the book, so once it’s out, you can quiz yourself.

Oldster runs entirely on reader support. If you enjoy it and want to help me keep publishing and paying essayists and interviewers, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. 🙏

My interview with Ellen Burstyn about her new book, “Poetry Says It Better: Poems to Help You Wake Up – A Poetry Anthology for Wisdom and Inspiration”...

A few weeks ago I had the great honor of interviewing 93-year-old award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn.

The occasion was her wonderful new book, Poetry Says It Better: Poems to Help You Wake Up – A Poetry Anthology for Wisdom and Inspiration, an interesting hybrid—an anthology of her favorite poems combined with memoir about her love for the form, and the poems and poets that have had an impact on her throughout her life. The book was published on Tuesday, also by HarperOne, my new publisher.

I really enjoyed the book, despite, as I confess in our conversation, not really being what I think of as “a poetry person.” As Burstyn explains, I’m exactly the kind of reader she had in mind when she wrote the book.

Watch the 12-minute part of my interview with Ellen Burstyn that’s about her new book:

Burstyn believes poetry is for everyone, and that reading more of it will enrich us in ways we might not imagine. She got the idea for the book while working one day with her trainer.

“We were working out in the gym downstairs, and I had this poem in my head, and I wanted to tell her about it. I said, ‘Do you read poetry?’ And she said, ‘No,’ like that. I thought, why is it so unpleasant to her? I realized that her idea of poetry was Roses are red, violets are blue. So we went upstairs and I said, ‘I want to read a poem to you.’ I read her a Mary Oliver poem, and she said, ‘Oh, well, that’s not sappy.’ I thought, ‘Aha, I see.’ I thought, how many people just don't read poetry, and don’t know what they're missing?”

In addition to sharing a wide range of poems, Burstyn writes about her penchant for memorizing them. As she says in our interview: “It's fun to carry around poetry in your head because you'll see something and one of those lines will just appear to you and it connects you somehow to the world outside and your own feelings.”

She also writes about sharing poems with friends and costars, and her friendships with poets, like Maya Angelou, who she met while appearing in 1995’s How to Make an American Quilt. It was a nice conversation, and you can watch it above. ⬆️

You can also check out the rest of my interview with Ellen Burstyn, in which she verbally responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, here: ⬇️

Do you read poetry? What do does it give you that other writing doesn’t? Do you have any memorized? Got any favorite poems you’d like to recommend?

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Oldster’s Gen X Night at Sid Gold’s Request Room is Sold Out! But there’s now a waiting list you can join…

We’ve sold out this event! (Which is, by the way, open to everyone over 21, but focused specifically on the music that has defined Generation X.) But I’ve just added a waiting list that you can add your name to, in case ticket-holders need to bow out down the line.

It’s going to be so great! At the beginning of the evening, some featured singers will perform songs released on or before 1997, and tell brief stories about why they chose those songs, and what they mean to them. After that, piano karaoke will be open to everyone.

Singers include Alexander Chee, Alexandra Auder, Emily Gould, Kera Bolonik, Blaise Allysen Kearsley, Mark Armstrong, and yours truly, all accompanied by Paul Leschen.

Join the Wait List

That’s all for today. Tomorrow I’ll be back with a beast of an Oldster Friday Link Roundup, including The Oldster Top 10, a list of great new songs, from former record executive Cliff Chenfeld.

Thanks as always for reading, and for all your support. 🙏💝

-Sari