Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Dwight Lee Wolter's avatar
Dwight Lee Wolter
4d

Other than death, I guess the only other solution to age-related discrimination is to get younger. Anyone with me? Let’s go! - Dwight Lee Wolter.

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Rach T's avatar
Rach T
4d

Endeavor is good British mystery series. It’s a prequel to Inspector Morse. Not quite as cozy as Grantchester but good characters and amazing acting. Between the two shows, my husband and I always joke that Oxford and Cambridge are the most dangerous places due to all the murders!

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