Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Dwight Lee Wolter's avatar
Dwight Lee Wolter
2h

My age is none of my business. - Dwight Lee Wolter

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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Drake
1h

I'm 56. Last year I brought to an end a 30+ year career in IT consulting and recently took a job as a boatbuilder apprentice. It's been a lifelong dream; no time like the present.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
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