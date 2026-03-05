Readers,

Today’s Letter from the Editor is short and sweet because last night’s Oldster Variety Hour at Joe’s Pub sort of (← understatement of the year) took over my life this week—not to mention all the excitement around appearing in The New York Times.

I’m happy to report the show went well. I was so nervous all week, and I caught a nasty cold. But I threw all the meds at it, and it all worked out. And I’m so happy right now.

Big thanks to everyone who performed with me— Ophira Eisenberg, Mike Albo, Joyce Wadler, Ross Rice, and Brian Macaluso. And to everyone who came out, as well a those who watched at home.

Left to right: Brian Macaluso, Me, Ross Rice, Joyce Wadler, Mike Albo, Ophira Eisenberg, just before the show.

The New York Times Style piece keeps sending more and more new subscribers here. Thank you for signing up, and welcome! It’s good to have you. There’s so much great stuff in the Oldster archive—take a moment to check out all the interviews, personal essays, link roundups, Letters from the Editor, and open-thread-forums.

Tomorrow I’ll be back with a new link roundup. In the meantime, I invite you to tell me how old you are, and what you like about being your age, whatever it is.

Thanks for reading, and subscribing. I appreciate it. 🙏💝

- Sari Botton