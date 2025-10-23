Readers,

I got such nice responses to Letter from the Editor #1 that I’ve decided to write to you in this way more frequently.

I don’t know why it hadn’t occurred to me before. Often I have Oldster-adjacent thoughts on my mind that I want to let you in on, and many of you have told me you want to hear from me directly more, so, once again, here I am.

(By the way, at the top ⬆️ that’s a little throw-away crayon and pencil drawing I made early in the pandemic, back when everyone was suddenly mailing hand-written letters to friends and loved ones. I’m 60 but I love drawing with crayons.)

This is a crayon and pencil drawing I did of my husband, Brian, at breakfast a few years ago. I call this one “Frownie Face.”

Why Oldster Magazine Is (Largely) Age-Agnostic

Last weekend a 50-year-old friend who came over for breakfast confessed he’d been confused (and maybe slightly insulted?) four years ago when I invited him to take The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire, since he was just 46 at the time. Now, though, having completed his fifth decade, he suspected he might make a more logical candidate.

The conversation quickly shifted in another direction, so I didn’t get to explain Oldster’s primary mission, and why his answers to the questionnaire would have been interesting to me at either time. But I encounter enough questions about this that I figure I should state my mission clearly here, now:

Aside from quelling my own anxieties around being out of step with my peers, which began for me at 10—and sating my related curiosity about other people’s experiences of getting older throughout life—my main motivation for publishing Oldster is this:

To destigmatize and normalize aging by illustrating that it’s happening to all of us, regardless of age and gender, all the time. It’s my approach to anti-ageism, much needed in our ageist and youth-obsessed culture. In order to work, it needs to include everyone.

To that end, I’ve made sure Oldster isn’t a silo, appealing to only one narrow segment of the population, as many aging-related publications and media tend to be.

I’ve queried many people in their 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s, but here are some of the younger people who have taken The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire in the past four-plus years, and the ages they were when they took it. Clockwise from top left: Dan Saltzstein, then 50; Ann Friedman, then 39; Minda Honey, then 38; Sherisa DeGroot, then 40; Jason Diamond, 45; Deesha Philyaw, then 50; Chloe Caldwell, then 36; Matt Ortile, then 30. Center: Jessica DeFino, then 32.

If I want men to know about what women experience as they get older (including gendered ageism), and women to know what men experience, then I have to include both in the conversation. If I want younger people to have their eyes opened with regard to how vital their elders can still be, and to learn from them; if I want older people to have their eyes opened to what young people are dealing with these days, and to learn things from them, too, then I have to include both in the conversation.

And let me tell you, there are aging-related challenges all along the timeline of life. For instance, I keep thinking about how turning 30 was even more daunting for me than turning 60. There is so much pressure at that age to make your first marks, settle down, accommodate a ticking biological clock. One of the most popular Friday Open Threads I’ve published was the one about the quarter-life crisis—something people struggle with between 25 and 30.

I strive to foster an ongoing, cross-generational, cross-gender forum, and in doing so, to lead people toward recognizing one another’s humanity, particularly as it relates to this one aspect of life. I do this by getting people to tell us, in their own words (through questionnaires, essays, and comments) what it’s like to be their current age, the oldest they’ve ever been.

This sounds very serious, so let me also note that I like to have fun with this topic, and so do many of my contributors. Aging is many things, including, at times, hilarious, and it helps to have a sense of humor about it.

In the more than four years since I started this magazine, I’ve featured people from 29 to 99, and will continue to do so. When I feature younger people, I tack on a preamble reminding readers of Oldster’s mission and its multigenerational audience, hoping it will keep elders from yelling at me, “You call that [a 67-year-old, for example] an Oldster?!” (Please stop yelling at me.)

P.S. Maybe it’s time for me to re-send the questionnaire to that friend.

Counterpoint: Some of the nonagenarians I’ve featured and the ages they were when I did, clockwise from top left: Tibor Spitz, 95; Dorothy Wiggins, 99; Hilma Wolitzer, 94; Sally Jane Heit 91; Judith Viorst, 94; Herb Bernstein, 93.

Looking for Clues

Speaking of people from different age groups interacting, and influencing one another…

In August I went to hear my friend

, 43, deejay at

, a sweet little wine and tapas bar here in Kingston. Early in his set Ryan sent me time-traveling back to 1980. It happened when he played late pop star Robert Palmer’s “

,” off his record from that year,

, which I hadn’t heard in a dog’s age.

I’d completely forgotten about that song, that record, Robert Palmer. Later, at home, I played the song again—then over and over—along with the title track, “Looking for Clues.” Both are so upbeat and catchy. What fun to be reminded of these.

As music will, it transported me back 45 years. (And to think this happened with the help of a friend who, in 1980, was still two years away from even being born.)

Suddenly I was a 15-year-old girl on suburban Long Island again, listening attentively— insatiably—to WNEW 102.7 FM, falling asleep to it night after night, committing to memory the names of bands, albums, songs, genres, deejays. Having grown up in a house where I heard only opera, classical, liturgical music, show tunes, and old standards, I was desperate to become conversant in the music the hipper kids knew, hoping it would help me seem less terminally uncool.

Back then it was my older friends (and boyfriends) clueing me in on that front, making me mixtapes, loaning me their records, hipping me to more modern sounds. But no matter how much classic rock, pop, and New Wave I studiously injected into my ears, I always lagged, culturally, behind the other kids (especially the super cool WLIR-listening set).

In the weeks after Ryan deejayed at Brunette, I found myself scouring streaming sites for other music from that time, and surprisingly enjoying it. “Surprisingly” because 1980 had been a sad time for me. I was lonely, unpopular at school in the wake of a Mean Girls affront, invisible to the boys I liked, and going through some hard family stuff. My body was changing, but not at the same rate or as pleasingly as the other girls around me. Yet here I was, all these years later, feeling nostalgic toward that period, enjoying revisiting it through music.

I mean, I’ve been weirdly nostalgic for hard times before, but this was more like viewing the sad past through a bouncy music video, which put a different spin on it.

***

When I attended another of Ryan’s gigs a couple of weeks later, I told him about the Robert Palmer rabbit hole he’d sent me down, and some of the other directions I’d gone in after that—like revisiting Paul McCartney’s 1980 sort of New Wave experiment, McCartney II, a record he was less familiar with. (Although, “Coming Up” might be the only song on that record that I like. I can’t even make it through to the end of “Temporary Secretary.”)

All of this, I guess, to say that I really appreciate having friends both older and younger, and that the exchanges of cultural knowledge can sometimes catch you by surprise.

Oh, and also: How nice to discover that through music, you can revisit a time period you didn’t particularly enjoy while you were going through it, and have a more upbeat experience.

P.S. It brought to mind an essay former music executive Cliff Chenfeld contributed a little while ago about the lasting appeal of the music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, beyond the generations that first listened to it.

Rewatching Something’s Gotta Give at 60

Before she died earlier this month, Diane Keaton apparently told an interviewer that of all the movies she’d starred in, Nancy Meyers’ Something’s Gotta Give was her favorite. (She also claimed she never watched Annie Hall after it was released.)

I was 38 when Something’s Gotta Give premiered in 2003, and I thought it was just okay. After learning of Keaton’s preference for it, I decided to give it another whirl. Of course it made sense that a movie about a woman in her late 50s juggling both an older man and a much younger one would be more interesting to me now.

It immediately brought to mind “All the Young Dudes,” an essay I wrote and published here in August about the time last winter when a 27-year-old tried to pick me up at restaurant in the East Village—a piece that interrogates the idea of “age appropriateness” of partners, and some our culture’s attitudes towards older women dating younger men.