Readers,

What a world we’re living in. Every day more horror, more challenges to our sanity and safety, and that of the people around us. I’m sure that like me, many of you are feeling scared, angry, and emotionally wrung out.

When people ask how I’m doing, I say that locally things are going pretty well and I’m happy, but globally, things are awful and I’m miserable. Keeping those two spheres from colliding gets harder and harder day-to-day. Still, I move forward, doing what I can, where I can.

It might seem like cognitive dissonance, but hunkering down into this work—publishing Oldster week in and week out, writing to you in this series—is honestly keeping me going. Some days it feels near impossible to focus, but doing so feels vital. I’ll keep at this until I can’t. This New Yorker cartoon by Teresa Burns Parkhurst really nails it:

I hope you’re enjoying my diversions away from the nonstop global shit-show, toward my ongoing inquiry into the more local subject of what it means to get older, at every phase of life. Now and then I’ll address the two simultaneously, like the two times I interviewed University of Wisconsin policy expert Callie Freitag about how the Trump administrations changes to Social Security might affect seniors and others.

You can, of course, turn your attention back to the shit-show at any time, and it is important to pay attention, to stay aware, to stand up and push back. But hopefully between visits to news sites, and joining in peaceful protests, you’re finding at least temporary relief here at Oldster

When people ask how I’m doing, I say that locally things are going pretty well and I’m happy, but globally , things are awful and I’m miserable. Keeping those two spheres from colliding gets harder and harder day-to-day. Still, I move forward, doing what I can, where I can.

***

Before I move onto my next subject: Welcome to those who recently found Oldster via Elle Magazine, where I was interviewed by Elle Hunt for her thoughtful new article, “Is This It? Navigating Your 30s Without Traditional Milestones.” (More about the piece and how I fit into it in the section below.)

Now that you’re here, have a look around the place—check out all the Oldster interviews, personal essays, link-roundups, open thread forums, and prior installments of this series.

And thanks to those who’ve newly converted to paid subscriptions. I’m grateful. I’ve got lots of plans for Oldster this year, and you are helping to make them happen. Oldster runs on paid subscriptions, and pays essayists and interviewers.

It turns out I like being 60 a lot better than I liked being 30.

Recently a photographer I worked with on the gossip beat in the 90s (and briefly dated) sent me this photo he came across. It’s from an event we covered together in June, 1995, when I was just four months shy of 30.

This photo was taken by Steve Eichner, a photographer I used to work with. in it, I’m four months shy of 30.

Receiving it, I was instantly transported to another life in a different place with a different cast of characters and a different job. It made me think about how many lives can be lived within one, a feature of longevity.

It also reminded me of what an unsettled time 30 was, and made me realize how much better 60 is. Two recent articles really drove that point home for me.

At the beginning of December, The Atlantic published “Life for 30-Somethings Is Getting More Stressful” by Faith Hill. In it, Hill writes about how “emerging adulthood,” the period from our early 20s through our early 30s, has always been fraught with enormous pressure, but is getting worse. That’s because living longer as a species leads many to delay life’s bigger milestones (marriage, having kids, career determination/establishment), which in turn can cause those milestones to pile up. It’s especially challenging for women, whose reproductive options remain limited to a small window. Some of that tension was reflected in the comments on this earlier piece about the “quarter-life crisis.”:

Then there was Elle Hunt’s piece in Elle, “Is This It? Navigating Your 30s Without Traditional Milestones,” which I mentioned above, in which I’m quoted. In her mid-30, happily single and childless, Hunt writes about how living a somewhat unconventional life, while freeing, can also leave one anxious about not a blueprint to follow going forward. I very much relate to that.

Last year, in the run-up to my October birthday, I acknowledged that I was freaking out about turning 60. A number of factors were at play, including my own internalized ageism (we all have it!), but the most prominent factor was my similarly living a somewhat unconventional life (non-parent, freelance worker, creative weirdo), which is why Hunt chose me as an interview subject. That somewhat unconventional life put me not only off-schedule but fully out of contention for meeting common milestones. For example, so many of my peers are becoming grandparents, something I’ll never do, and retiring, something I also might not get to do.

Being off the map in that way—as I’ve often been, throughout my life—left me feeling self-conscious and anxious, especially before my big birthday. It added to my persistent suspicion that I am doing it wrong, “it” being everything. What’s more, like Hunt, I sometimes find the lack of a blueprint for navigating my future to be a bit psychologically destabilizing.

Receiving the photo of me at nearly 30, I was instantly transported to another life in a different place with a different cast of characters and a different job. It made me think about how many lives can be lived within one, a feature of longevity. It also reminded me of what an unsettled time 30 was, and made me realize how much better 60 is. Two recent articles really drove that point home for me.

Since October, though, my outlook has brightened. The night before my 60th, I had the best birthday celebration of my life. And in the wake of that, at least locally—in my home, in my family and social circles, in my career—life has been very good. Surprise, surprise, I like being 60.

I’m sure I have a lot more to experience and discover at this juncture, but the biggest difference between 60 and 30 right now is that at this age, I feel more…myself. I’m the most “me” I’ve ever been, and I like it. It occurs to me often that my wayward path has led me to the right place, the right life, for me.

And this might sound boastful, but I feel more attractive now than I did then. Counter to what our culture suggests, as I’ve gotten older—wrinkles, gray hair and all—I’ve consistently liked my looks better. I don’t know whether it’s a function of self-acceptance, or “growing into” myself, but I don’t cringe at photos of myself the way I did back then.

My favorite recent-ish selfie, wrinkles be damned. I like this picture so much better than the one up above!

A lyric in “When We Grow Up” from Free to Be…You and Me comes to mind: “I like what I look like.” Full stop. Sue me.

More on the March 4th Oldster Variety Hour at Joe’s Pub...

The lineup for the next Oldster live event has been finalized, and tickets are now available. I’m very excited!

It will be at Joe’s Pub in Manhattan on Wednesday, March 4th at 7p.m., and will feature: comedian and storyteller Ophira Eisenberg; author and performance artist Mike Albo; author and humorist Joyce Wadler; singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music professor Ross Rice; my husband, singer-songwriter and storyteller Brian Macaluso; and me.

Get Tickets

This will be the second event of hopefully many. I’m also working with pianist Paul Leschen on planning a piano karaoke event at Sid Gold’s Request Room, my happy place, for late spring or early summer.

I’m very excited about this, and I hope many of you will join us! If it’s anything like the Kingston show, it will likely sell out fast, so don’t wait to book your tickets.

I’m also looking into the possibility of live-streaming with virtual tickets. Stay tuned…

No paywall this week…

This week I’m not putting the bottom part of my Letter from the Editor behind a paywall, as I had in prior installments. If you enjoy all that I publish here, I’d love your support. Publishing Oldster takes a lot of work. 🙏

That’s all for today. I hope 2026 has gotten off to a good start for you, at least locally.

Thanks for reading, and subscribing. I appreciate it. 🙏💝

- Sari Botton