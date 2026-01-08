Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosana Francescato's avatar
Rosana Francescato
2h

Yes, you nailed it! Like you, I feel more myself in my 60s, and that has not worn off at 64. By far the best decade so far — locally. Did not expect to be living it under an authoritarian government, with its attendant horrors. But although you are attractive, I no longer feel that way and I was in much better physical shape in my thirties. It says a lot for the sixties that even so, I prefer it here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
Eve Minson's avatar
Eve Minson
2h

You 60 plus hair is AWESOME and you look MAHVELOUS....!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture