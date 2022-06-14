Readers,

Today my memoir-in-essays, And You May Find Yourself… is out from Heliotrope Books! It’s the culmination of many years’ worth of work, and I’d love it if you’d consider getting it.

Today the fine folks at Literary Hub have published an excerpt, the chapter about how I started getting tattoos at the ripe old age of 47. (So far I’ve gotten two additional ones—one at 50, another at 55. I…might not be done?)

In response, many people have been emailing me to tell me about their later-in-life tattoos. I thought it might be nice to get an open thread going, where you can all chime in and share your later-in-life experiences with tattoos—ones you’ve gotten, ones you wish you’d gotten, ones you plan to get. I’d love to hear about it, and I’m sure lots of other readers would too…

In the meantime, here are my three tattoos…

PS If you’re in NYC, tonight at 8pm I will launch my book in conversation with wonderful author Julie Klam at Book Club Bar in the East Village—the neighborhood where some of the book takes place. Please come!