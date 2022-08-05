I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“The average age for perimenopause is whatever age you happen to be when you google any of the following: What age perimenopause? Skipped period start of menopause? Why do I have free floating rage?” A little perimenopause humor from Kathryn Baecht in McSweeny’s.

“Though representation has improved, pop culture still has a problem with middle-aged women…” Lisa Whittington-Hill at Catapult, writing about the media’s ageist portrayals of middle-aged women.

“It’s not just about learning an instrument but expanding my feelings about myself, about what I’m about.” There’s something touching about legally blind 68-year-old former New York Governor David A. Patterson taking guitar lessons from now 51-year-old Dan Smith of those “Dan Smith With Teach You Guitar” fliers, ubiquitous in New York City for decades. Via the New York Times.

In 1983, “Betty Ann had borrowed twenty-nine thousand dollars in federal loans. Today, she owes $329,309.69 in student debt. She is ninety-one years old.” In The New Yorker, Eleni Schirmer writes about “The Aging Student Debtors of America.”

“Finally, I decided it was time for me to do for my mom what she once did for me: arrange some playdates.” In The Cut, Monica Corcoran Harel writes about helping her 80-year-old mom make friends after she moved to be near her daughter.