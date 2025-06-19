Amy Millan. Photo by Tess Roby.

Readers,

Today we have the third installment of music journalist Allyson McCabe’s Late Nite Radio series, in which she interviews 51-year-old Canadian musician

about her new record,

which explores love, loss, and how tending to old wounds can help open up new possibilities at any age.

The interview appears below, in both text and video formats. Check it out, along with Amy Millan’s new record.

A word about this interview from Allyson McCabe:

Montreal-based musician Amy Millan is perhaps best known as a member of the iconic collective Broken Social Scene and the storied indie pop band Stars. At 51, she’s just released a new solo album—her first in more than fifteen years. It's called I Went to Find You and it’s a deep meditation on love, loss, and how tending to old wounds can help open up new possibilities at any age. Since forming in 2000, Montreal-based Stars has received multiple nominations for the Polaris Music Prize and the Juno Awards, and the band's music has been featured in many movies and television shows such as Queer as Folk, The O.C., Degrassi: The Next Generation, Gossip Girl, and One Tree Hill. I see Amy's new solo album as her coming to a place in her life where she has things she wants to say outside of the band, as coming to a place where she's able to use her voice in a different way, to look back and to move forward.

Below are edited and condensed text highlights from our video interview. And here’s the full reel:

Here is the (edited) text of this interview:

Allyson McCabe: This is the third episode and in the other episodes we've done, I actually hadn't ever met the person before or maybe I met them in a very formal interview setting. So I think we should say from the outset that we have met in a less formal setting, which was when I was in Montreal on tour for the paperback version of my book, Why Sinead O 'Connor Matters. We were conversation partners in a bookstore, and at that time you told me that you were working on this new album and I hadn't yet heard any of the songs from it. So, I wanted to go back to that and talk to you a little bit about where you were in your life that time professionally with Stars. What led you to want to do or maybe need to do this album?

Amy Millan: Stars have been together for 25 years and we kind of are like a Borg. I don't know if you remember the Borg from Star Trek but it's like we've just been so intertwined in one another's lives so intensely for so long and every decision that gets made in our lives was always kind of about each other. We never stopped. We've made nine albums. We made a play together that we did in Toronto. We made a record all through COVID and wrote a TV show all through that time—when it was like pretty much the world shut down, we did not—as well as make our last record "From Capleton Hill" in that time. So, I just felt like I was coming up on my 50th birthday and I needed something, I needed a break and I needed to make space for something to come in. a

I didn't know what that was going to be, but when we were about to put the last show on the books for a year, I was like, I just need at least a year off. It turned out that the last show was this amazing annual concert called the “Dream Serenade” that we had not been able to play for years because we always did a Christmas show that was in conflict. The Dream Serenade is a fundraiser in Toronto for a neurodivergent school called Beverly School, and it's run by Hayden. And it's at Massey Hall, which is just the grand dame of the whole country. It's like one of the best stages to play in the world, I think it's just a beautiful room. And I was so thrilled that this could be our last show.

It was low stakes, only like three songs. And then Hayden asked me to sing with him and then I met his band member who I sang with that night, Jay McCarrol. Jay and I just got along and then the next day we sang again, and we just sounded really good together. There was great chemistry and alchemy that happens with collaboration. So, I wrote to him the next day and then we launched into making an album. It was just so crazy that it happened like the very same day I closed the door on Stars for a bit. This new one was opened, it was pretty quick.

Allyson McCabe: You’re talking about how closing one door sort of opened another. And when people talk about that, it can come across as a cliche, but in this case, it really is true. That is literally what happened.

Amy Millan: Exactly, I mean, I've always had a lot of luck, I was definitely born with some. And this was just another example of that, like, that it just happened to happen so quickly. And I had been really stuck in my songwriting. I picked up the guitar and it wasn't happening for me. I felt like our relationship, and I remember looking at it, and it was like, hey, want to get together? And I was like, it's you, man. Like, I can't have feelings that aren't there for you anymore.

So, it was really helpful to have somebody kind of just drop all this music in my lap without any lyrics, because people had approached me before, but they kept sending me songs with “man words.” And I didn't want any “man words.” I wanted just my own words. I had a lot inside to get out and so, yeah, Jay was just very helpful. He had a lot of melody, but the lyrics were left to me.

Allyson McCabe: Can you say a little bit more about that– what you meant when you said that previous collaborators came to you with “man words” and what that felt like to you? Because - you're not just the co-lead singer of Stars. You’re a songwriter.

Amy Millan: Yes, I mean, I think that I think it happens a lot in the world of songwriters that people pass along songs all the time and hope that it'll spark something and you'll want to cover them. And I think that it happens all the time. And I think particularly for me, since I am already in a band where I sing a lot of songs that are penned by my male bandmate [Torquil Campbell]. I wasn't drawn to that dynamic. They were beautiful songs, and they're beautiful songwriters, and they're men I love. I just really feel like it's important for a woman at my stage in life to get her point.

Allyson McCabe: So, the other thing that you had mentioned right away was just that you wanted to also kind of take this time in your life to reflect on the loss of your father when you were very young and what we talked about at that time was the idea that as a kid, a lot of kids’ nighttime ritual is maybe you'll read a book with your mom or dad. In your case you sang a lot with your father and that was really a beautiful memory but also a hard memory because he died shortly before your 5th birthday.

That was something that you said you didn't really talk about publicly very often but that it really informed you as a musician and also wanting to collaborate with other people as a way of reconnecting with his memory and that feeling of togetherness.

Amy Millan: Yeah, I had never spoken about it publicly. I didn't really speak about it at all. I mean, I think what happened was when it first happened, obviously everyone was in shock. There was a very traumatic event, and I think there's no way to process that as such a young person, like you don't have the tools to figure out how to process that grief. So, then the years went by and any time I would kind of bring it up when people would be like, “Oh, where's your dad?” And I'd be like,” Oh, he died in a car accident,” I could feel immediate discomfort in the other person.

They didn't really know what to say, it just made people really at odds. And I'm kind of a people pleaser, so, I didn't want to do that. I kind of just stopped talking about it. And it was crazy because anytime I would, it started to manifest in my body where my neck would freeze and I would be like, oh, that's so weird. I think a lot of coming out of that has to do with the fact that I am raising two kids with a father [my husband, Evan Cranley, who’s also recorded with Broken Social Scene and Stars] and my son is the exact age that my brother was when my father was killed, which is 8, and so I'm kind of getting to live a life that I didn't get to live with this super fun dad who sings songs and he does all the things.

And I think that it just really mustered up all this past that I really hadn't processed or dealt with—I don't want to say “deal with” because it's not really something you deal with. It's just something you have to kind of move through. I think, yeah, live with and move through. It had been very repressed and I think that I got to bring my father back in this way. He was so squashed and put away and not talked about for so long, but now I'm talking about him in every interview, and with my kids we're talking about it so much more, and he's been present in some videos I'm making and stuff. So, it's been really, really beautiful.

Allyson McCabe: Yes. Going back to family: When you were in your teens, you broke your leg and you taught yourself how to play guitar when you were recuperating. You also met some early musical collaborators still in high school that ended up kind of becoming your family in a sense.

It was very rocky there for a couple of years, like I'm 51 now. The 49 into the 51 was like, woo, I mean, because I do have this theory that people are born an age. And I was born 30. And my husband was born 8. And it's why he's so great with the kids. Like, he can play and play and play and play and play. And I'm like, I'll see you when you're a teenager, like, I can't, I don't understand how to play. And when I turned 30, I really felt like, ah, finally I'm here, I have arrived at my age. But then the further I got from it, I was like, wait, wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, wait, wait,wait, but I'm 30, you know?

Amy Millan: Yeah. Emily Haines from Metric, the wonderfully talented, original, so smart, Emily Haines. I met her on the first day of school in grade 11. We were both new to the school and so we were lost in so many ways. She looked at me and said, "Are you looking for music class?" "Yeah." And she said, "I don't know where it is either, I'm new.” And I said, “So am I!” We walked into the music class and everyone was already sitting down and they all turned to look at us and that kind of locked us for life, just in that moment being looked at as the new people.

She was this incredible songwriter. She'd been writing songs since she was 5 years old. And then she sort of realized that I could sing. So then I kind of just started singing harmonies with her songs. And then we started a band. And then I started writing songs when I broke my leg a few months into that new school. My mom actually put my dad's old guitar in my hand and said, you're useless with that broken leg, learn to play guitar. So, I had my dad's old guitar that my aunt taught me three chords and off I went because, who said it?: There's three chords and the truth. I think it was Woody Guthrie.

Allyson McCabe: Yeah, plenty of great songs that have been written with three chords!

Amy Millan: Yeah, there's another figure that said if you're doing more than three chords, you're just showing off. I don't think the jazz guys believe in that, but yeah! So then [I met] Kevin Drew [future founder of Broken Social Scene] at the same school. In high school, I met Dan Whiteley and Jenny Whiteley. I covered many of Jenny’s songs and Dan is on both my first records. And so, yeah, it's a pretty wide circle.

Allyson McCabe: Wow. So your early musical collaborators became family, including your husband [Evan Cranley] who's also worked with you on your new record. I was wondering a little bit though before we talk about the new record to go back to maybe some of the differences between what you can do when you're working with a band or a collective, and the things that you want to say as a solo artist. Like, for you, what the difference is between making a record versus the solo albums that you've made, things that you wanted to do that you felt were better done in that context.

Amy Millan: I think for me, particularly in the collaboration with Stars, it's important that everyone's interested in it, and that my co-lead vocalist [Torquil Campbell] is as invested in the song as I am. There's songs like “Pretenders” that I wrote–it's about Stars and our growing up together, and there's “Lights Changing Color” which I wrote about my daughter, and a song called "Calendar Girl" on the last Stars record that’s very much the beginning of what I went deeper into with this album.

Allyson McCabe: Tell me more.

Amy Millan: Just kind of the aging process and how this middle time is so strange because it's the beginning of the next. There is something, there is an ending, and there is a mourning of my youth a little bit. Like I had to kind of take this time to mourn what is now done. That story is finished, but there is so much more to come. Like, even just meeting Jay was this brand new life that I started with a new collaborator who has become a dear, dear friend of mine.

Allyson McCabe: Okay, so I'm 54, about to turn 55. And what I have found is that there's a sort of almost boomerang of adolescence, not in a good way, that I'm going through, right? It's like, okay, all the teenage acne is coming back. And like, I don't know if you can see this. I took out my trays before the interview, but I've recently gotten inVisalign because my teeth have started to shift. It's not just vanity, my dentist told me what’s going to happen is it puts pressure on your teeth. She said if you want to keep all your teeth, you need inVisalign. The whole point is that it's invisible, but if I have the trays in, it creates a lisp because it kind of goes behind your teeth and there's nothing you can do. So you can take them out in situations such as now. Even though I've always been in a no-makeup era, so there's no makeup, I did take out the trays before I came onto our vodcast.

Amy Millan: That is hilarious! I do find that some of that comes back. And then there's the question of what you can still wear.

Allyson McCabe: I know but, on the other hand I think I've also experienced a kind of freedom. I'm a little bit less worried about how I'm perceived by other people and more of, like, this is it. It’s okay. It's not for everyone. If you love it, great. And if you don't, that's okay.

So yeah, that's it, and of course there's like the hormones and the whole rocky thing and like thank god for All Fours! I don't know if you read it…

Allyson McCabe: Of course!

Amy Millan: It landed in my lap at the exact moment that I was going through all of that mental gymnastics, so that really was like my bible in some ways. I think what happened was I had so many feelings and so much of it came with shame, like I felt so ashamed of some of the things that were going through in my mind, and talk about adolescence, like how many people blow up their lives at that point.

She [

] just freed me of shame because no one was really talking about any of that stuff before now, and I'm proud of our generation taking the reins of being upfront about what is actually going on with women our age.

Allyson McCabe: I agree with you a hundred percent. I think that previous generations maybe didn't talk about it, at least not in the same public way as we're talking about it now. But I also feel a little bit like, yeah, there is a kind of freedom to it as well, because it's just kind of like, oh, well, it is what it is. I think that the thing about saying I still feel 30 when I’m in my 50s is like how to make older you and 30 kind of align, how to make the inside and outside align, right? That's the challenge. But at a certain point, I also feel like there's also freedom in saying, I'm not 30 anymore, actually. And that's okay.

Amy Millan: And like, what you just said about what's next, I want to know, I want to approach it with curiosity, what this thing is, and also what I can do with it. And I did feel like I had to mourn my youth. You know what I mean? I think that part of this transition was really taking the time to say, like, you are going to be different. And this is a different time. And now I feel like that—what you just said. Like I'm very excited about being my age and being able to see what's coming towards me. And I think it's one of the reasons that I wanted to take such a long extended break from Stars, to see what's out there for myself.

Allyson McCabe: Yes!

Amy Millan: I don't want to have to think about every single solitary person all the time. Like, I have a family, I have a lot of mental space for doing that for them, too. And I just think that part of putting out the solo record was I just wanted to be able to find out what I had to give by myself.

Allyson McCabe: That's beautiful. But it also goes to this question about how gender colors the experiences of getting older, right? Likem if a guy is like, “I'm gonna try something new, I'm gonna blow it up, I'm gonna blow it up and try something totally different!” then people are like, “Hey, wow, he's really brave! That's great! That's amazing!” But I think if a woman does it, it's like, “Okay, what's going on?” There is no midlife crisis for women. It's always a crisis because it’s a crisis for other people.

Amy Millan: Yes. I know a lot of women who have actually gone on strike.

Allyson McCabe: That's interesting.

Amy Millan: Like, just in their homes, they're just like, you know what, I'm not shopping anymore for the food. If you guys want to eat something, you're going to have to go shopping.

Allyson McCabe: And there’s also quiet quitting too.

Amy Millan: Yes, it's true: A lot of that is going on, and that's not really far from what I did. It’s kind of like I was quitting Stars for a little bit to find out what this time is for myself.

Allyson McCabe: Well, it's about making space, right, but also questioning how direct and candid you can be. I feel in my experience the more candid and direct I am with myself the more candid and direct I can be with somebody else.

I was thinking about where you were earlier in your life, and how you might express something like loss would be singing about whiskey and boys, right? And there was truth in that, I'm sure. But I feel that when I listened, especially to earlier versions of the songs on your new album as they were being formed, I felt like there was a different level of intimacy happening between you and (in this case) me, being the listener. I think that anybody listening to those songs could tap into something that you were doing that felt so honest, so unguarded in some ways emotionally, that it kind of forces the listener to also be like, whoa, I now have to sit with my feelings, too… which is an opportunity.

Amy Millan: Yeah, I really just have to say that I appreciate you saying that so much because, I mean, Joni Mitchell said, I don't believe in writer's block. If you're blocked, it means you're not looking at the truth. And I was quite blocked when that somehow ended up in my algorithm as a message to me, and I was like, "Okay, all right, I hear that and that means I’ve got to go pretty deep to figure out what's the block and what I'm really feeling and thinking." And I've always felt the purpose of making music is to connect with people who might have a difficult time.

Allyson McCabe: I think that that's why people are so drawn to music because it helps them feel their feelings. Earlier in your career you wrote a song that you recorded with Stars called "Ageless Beauty" where you’re singing about how time heals all wounds, but here you come to a different kind of insight about what it takes actually to heal the wounds-- which is tending to ourselves. If we can zero in on one of your new songs, “Wire Walks,” I think what you’re doing is clear.

Amy Millan: The process was uncomfortable but necessary, you come to a certain place where the grief must be acknowledged, right, and worked through in order to get to something else. And some of the work that I did was in the fact that I was like, well, why am I like this? And it's like, well, you went through a traumatic, a terribly traumatic situation at a very, very young age, and it's just actually going to be a footprint on your life. And it's going to come in different waves, and it's going to come in different forms, but it's always going to rear its head somehow. [The lyric] “Wound around the stubborn wound,” and I love that “wound” and “wound” are spelled the same. And I think that was the biggest freedom.

And going back to talking about the whiskey and boys, I think it's very normal to think it's all about the relationships you're in romantically when you're in your early 20s, but I think people still do that. I think people come to an age and they don't actually want to go to the place that's maybe darker, and then they shift it so it doesn't fall uncomfortably into those same patterns. And so I got out of some of that pattern work, and I'm pretty proud of myself. And I think it's also great for my family, you know what I mean?

Allyson McCabe: So the idea, yeah, about working through isn't like, oh, get past it, I'm on the other side of this, I never think about it. It’s more like working through being in it, right? As opposed to denying it or repeating it unconsciously.

Well, I am very excited about this record coming out and I can't wait also to hear the next records that you make. And I know that you're gonna be touring in the fall, So I will look forward to seeing you when you come through New York in real life, not over Zoom.

Amy Millan: Thank you so much for this, Allyson, for asking so many great questions that have been on my mind.