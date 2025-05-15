Late Nite Radio #2: Sally Potter

Readers,

Recently Oldster launched a new video interview series, “Late Nite Radio,” in which music journalist Allyson McCabe interviews established musicians—about their current work, about getting older, and about staying in the game as they do. Last month, she spoke with 65-year-old Suzanne Vega. Today we have McCabe’s interview with 75-year-old filmmaker/musician Sally Potter.

Potter—best known for making films like 1992’s Orlando, an adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel starring Tilda Swinton, and 2012’s Ginger & Rosa, starring Elle Fanning and Christina Hendricks—released her second album, Anatomy on May 2nd.

Her first record, Pink Bikini, was released when she was 73. How much do I love a story of later-in-life new creative pursuits? Obviously a lot! I’m excited to share this interview with all of you…

A word about this interview from Allyson McCabe:

I was familiar with Sally Potter's film work, having followed her acclaimed career ever since her 1992 breakout Orlando. Her movies have won over forty international awards and received both Academy Award and BAFTA nominations. But until I heard she was about to release her second album, Anatomy, I didn't know that Sally was also a musician, a passion she traces back to her early teens. (Sally's autobiographical first album came out two years ago, when she was 73.) I love what she shared in our interview about taking risks and rejecting preconceived notions of what one "should" and "should not" do. Reflecting on her desire to keep following her creative instincts wherever they lead, Sally's attitude is "The more age inappropriate things one can do, the better."

Check out “Coming Home” from Sally Potter’s new record, ANATOMY:

Sally Potter has made her entire film archive, including process materials, available online here . You can rent her 2009 film Rage , starring Judi Dench, Jude Law, and Steve Buscemi, on Vimeo .

Check out the trailer for Orlando , Potter’s 1992 adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel, starring Tilda Swinton:

Allyson McCabe grew up in Philadelphia. Then she taught at Yale for a long time before leaving academia behind to write stories about music, arts, and culture for NPR , The New York Times , Vulture , and more. Her debut book, Why Sinéad O'Connor Matters , won the ASCAP Foundation's Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Award in 2024. Her next book (in progress) will take a look back at the music and pop culture of the 80s. She is also in the process of opening a bookstore in Hastings on Hudson, NY. It's a mixtape of all the things she loves and it's called Vanishing Ink. If you're ever in town, stop by and say hello.

Sally Potter ’s new album, ANATOMY , was released May 2 via Bella Union. Revered for her acclaimed films Orlando (Tilda Swinton) , Ginger and Rosa (Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks) and her groundbreaking 2009 movie Rage ( Judi Dench, Jude Law, Steve Buscemi)—the first film made to be watched on a smartphone, re-released via social media in 2024—she has been exploring themes of human connectedness, morality, and mortality in a career that has spanned four decades. ANATOMY is an eclectic and boldly visionary collection of songs that continues this thread. It seeks to tackle our species’ symbiotic relationship with the Earth, all while reflecting on the emotional threads that intertwine us all as people who share this planet.

Here’s a transcript of the interview:

Allyson McCabe:

Hi, this is Allyson McCabe with Late Night Radio for Oldster Magazine. And coming up is my interview with the filmmaker Sally Potter, who at 75 is pursuing her passion for music with a new album called Anatomy.

So I thought I might just begin our conversation by talking with you about your mother was a music teacher. I understand your father was an interior designer, and I was wondering if you might tell me a little bit about how growing up in that environment influenced your path as an artist.

Sally Potter:

Well, I would also add my grandmother, who was also a singer and actress. I think when you grow up surrounded by either the sound of music or people trying to make music or trying to make something, it becomes a habit of a particular kind of artist's work ethic. In other words, all the time, wanting to make or do something or create something out of nothing. I would say that my father in particular was very driven in the work he did. Yes, he worked as an interior designer, but he also really, I think, wanted to be a poet. He wrote poems and if he'd been able to learn music earlier, he would've liked to have been a musician. So there was quite a history in my family of people feeling like they wanted to do something that they didn't quite do, but the things that they did, they did well. So I feel lucky that I've been able to, in many ways, sort of follow my trajectory from a very early age. And I think that's in part due to the encouragement I got, particularly from my mother and grandmother.

Allyson McCabe:

You started making films very early on, right? As an early teenager.

Sally Potter:

Yes.

Allyson McCabe:

And can you describe to me some of those early forays into filmmaking? And also I think maybe people aren't as aware that you were also, as you've mentioned, creative in other ways, pursuing dance, pursuing music.

Sally Potter:

Yeah. Well, I think a film director is a strange job. Work, whatever, devotion, whatever you'd like to call it. For me, it has been like a devotion, which involves little bits of many skills. You are the kind of integrator of the many skills of the people you work with. Once you work with a crew and with actors and so on. My earliest films was just me and a camera and a shadow on a wall, whatever. But as you gradually start to learn that so much of it depends on building collaborative relationships and working in a way as a director through the bodies, through the skills of others in which you are trying to invite them into, and share the vision that you alone as the director can hold in your head so that everybody is in effect putting their efforts into the same eventual film, which all the while you're making it, it does not yet exist.

So it is a very strange mixture of material and metaphysical in that way. So dreaming up something out of nothing, which then only exists in time projected through light. So it's a peculiar form. Music, which I've always, always done too, playing the violin, then playing the piano, singing and so on. And during my twenties, touring as an improvising musician and as members of a few bands is different because of the immediacy of live work and the feeling for an audience. But what they have in common, music and film, I always think of them as sort of twins in a way. They exist only in time as an experience. You can't hold them, you can't touch them, you can't smell them. They're not an object. They are an experience. And so you learn as a film director or as a composer to, in a way, structure experience through time.

Allyson McCabe:

That's very interesting. As you became well-known as a filmmaker, you continued to work in music, for example, working on the soundtrack to the huge breakout film, 1992's Orlando. I'm wondering, as the film took off and you're receiving international, commercial and critical acclaim, did you feel at that stage like any pressure to say, now I am a filmmaker versus let's say, pursuing parallel careers in music and in film?

Sally Potter:

Well, I'd already claimed that I was, in fact, in my passport when I was 16, at that age, you had to write what your occupation was in your passport. And at 16 I wrote filmmaker. So I was very much self-defined as a filmmaker. I think. However, as I've said, it's a strange form in that you draw on many things. So having studied dance is incredibly good. As a film director, many female film directors have started out as dancers, I've discovered when I started digging around. And it's because you get the feeling for movement, which is of course, which is absolutely the essence of cinema, is movement. Movement through time.

You also learn about bodies and how they work top to toe. So some people feel that acting is all about the face, but it's not. It's about the whole body. And so learning how to work with people's bodies in space and choreograph movement of the camera and of people and so on. So dance is really, really good from that point of view. Dance also teaches, certainly in my case this was the case that it teaches how to be really disciplined. So if you're a dancer, you've been out late the previous night, you feel terrible in the morning, you get up and you go to class anyway, and you do it every day. So it's never about what you feel like doing. It's never about inspiration. It's about dedication and self-discipline. So useful to learn that habit. Then it becomes part of whatever you do really.

Allyson McCabe:

Well. It's interesting, I mean, you're bringing this up, this idea about discipline, but also there's this idea of creativity and they kind of have to come together in time.

Sally Potter:

Well, I always think the word creativity is kind of overused and not even really that, I mean, it's a play with words. I guess I'm playing with words a bit, but I've kind of felt that the word creativity always makes it sound a bit sort of wafty, a bit airy-fairy, oh, now I'm going to be creative, when in fact I think much closer to the reality of what it is whoever it was, 99% said, 99% perspiration, 1% inspiration. You have to work at something. It's work.

Allyson McCabe:

I agree. I'm wondering though, maybe is it inventive perhaps. I'm looking for a way to think about, I think of you, both in your film work and also in your music as being inventive. You're experimenting. You're not saying-

Sally Potter:

I like that word.

Allyson McCabe:

Yeah. I mean, I'm very fascinated by this idea of how do you keep a beginner's mind, right? In the sense of you're willing to explore and do something you haven't done before. And yet, at the same time, bringing in what you just said about discipline, I think that's an interesting tension. I'm thinking of the term sprezzatura, where you want it to look as if it's effortless. You don't want people to see the work. You only want them to see the seamless execution, but that kind of requires, I think this balancing between being inventive but also being disciplined.

Sally Potter:

Yeah, I mean the inventive, I like the word inventive because it's less used than the word created, and also because it applies to more forms. So you can be inventive with a film, with a piece of music, with a scientific experiment, with the design of a, I don't know, an airplane. I mean, there's many ways in which a person can be inventive. In quotes, creativity is not limited to the arts. This is really what I'm saying. It's about an approach to the world around you, and it's about a kind of expression of curiosity if you like. I take this line for a walk, where will it go? And so I think it's that, but it's the discipline that counts in terms of getting those 10,000 hours under the belt so that whatever brilliant idea you have today, great, but what really counts is how can you shape it?

How can you craft it into something worth listening to, worth looking at? And that's when the 10,000 hours come in, experience, experience, experience, which comes out of discipline, discipline, discipline of just doing it, doing it, doing it. And so I think that isn't to say that there aren't moments of ecstatic playfulness during the process that can then lead to perhaps an inventive moment. So it can sound all a bit over-serious in a way, and I think, well somebody said play is a very serious business. It's how children learn everything actually, how the world works, how they work.

Allyson McCabe:

Well, you were in your early 40s, right, when Orlando was released, is that right?

Sally Potter:

Was I? Yes, yes, I probably was. Yeah, like 40... I was born in 1949. I'm not very good with dates, but yeah, I was about 40. About 40.

Allyson McCabe:

Can you describe a little bit about how success felt to you at that stage of your life versus let's say, how you might've experienced it in your 20s, how you experience it today?

Sally Potter:

Success for me has always been a very problematic word. I tend to go along with whoever it was, was it Rudyard Kipling? I'm not sure who said, success and failure are the twin imposters. You can get sucked into one or the other and trip yourself up terribly. For example, to make a mistake, to make something that doesn't work, but breaks new ground. It might be perceived as a failure, but it's actually your greatest success because you've taken a risk. You can be perceived as a success in that moment, but then worry about what you're going to do next or worry that people are not being sincere with you. How come everyone is suddenly your best friend for five minutes? These kinds of things.

You can feel like a failure because you never make any money. There are many of the greatest artists of all time who died penniless. So definitely financial is not a way of expressing value or success. So how was it for me after Orlando? I think I found it really confusing actually, that it was suddenly, yeah, I have to admit a success because I wasn't used to it. I was used to this position of being the militant outsider, always doing the radical thing, contrary, inventive, risky, and so on. And I accepted that in that role I was there. Were going to people that love what I did, and there were going to be people that hated what I did because it was going to be provocative in some sense, even just in its formal shape. So suddenly to have all these people liking something I did, it was kind of unsettling.

Allyson McCabe:

You make the bold move and then you're like, I've just made the bold move. I mean, I'm just curious. I definitely hear everything you're saying, whether or not as you've gotten older, as you've had more experiences both in your life and also in your professional life as well. I mean, has that feeling changed for you at all, about how you feel, how you experienced the complicated notion of success that you just described?

Sally Potter:

Well, I think it's vindicated. It really, because when I look back, some of the work I'm most proud of is not necessarily the most liked in numerically numbers, but I've also noticed that some things mature over time. Then you realize, oh my God, I just made this particular thing about 10 years too early.

Allyson McCabe:

Yes.

Sally Potter:

People didn't get it. If it had come out today, it would've been considered normal. I mean, for example, I was the first person, as I'm told, I'm told, this may be factually wrong, but I'm told I'm the first person that made a film designed to be shown on mobile phones. And at the time, this was like, what are you trying to kill cinema and so on. And nobody will ever, ever look at a film on their fucking phone. Excuse me.

Allyson McCabe:

No, it's okay. We're not on US radio, so we're okay. We're okay. We don't have to bleep it.

Sally Potter:

Yeah, it was 10 years too soon.

Allyson McCabe:

Yes.

Sally Potter:

Now it's coarse. That's what happens.

Allyson McCabe:

I mean, that is so interesting. I mean, I think people often worry about being too late, not so much about being too early, but I think that there's a way in which being too early is actually, it's not about you, it's about where everybody else is.

Sally Potter:

Yeah, yeah. And it's happened to me a few times, with different things.

Allyson McCabe:

Is it easier or harder for you to just, not in terms of the outcome, I just mean in terms of insight, how you feel to take risks, to take risks and risks being, let's say ahead?

Sally Potter:

Yeah, it's just normal for me to take risks. In fact, I think I would feel kind of weird if it was too comfortable. I mean, it's why my films tend to often have one film to next a quite different shape to them and so on. Not one, I don't do things in quotes, the same style. I don't like the word style. I try and create the form that comes out of that, arises out of the necessity of the content somehow to find a new shape.

And also, I'm excited by exploring new things or different things, and I guess that's what drives it. I think each film or each piece of music, each album, whatever, takes so much work, so much time. In the case of a film, the cycle is kind of a four-year cycle if you're a writer, director, most of which is spent writing or editing. The shoot is like a sprint in the middle of a marathon. So that's a big commitment of life. It's like you've got to be entranced enough by the subject matter or think this is really worth devoting three, four years of my life to, even if it fails, because it's so, so interesting, a subject or a form or a shape or whatever to explore, find out something about, go deeper into, so yeah, it's like a kind of weird, yes, it's a big commitment. I was going to say like a marriage, but it's not exactly getting married to the film.

Allyson McCabe:

It's more like serial monogamy maybe.

Sally Potter:

Well, not even that. I mean, it's just like you have to love it enough to sustain you through the periods of time when you will hate it and think, why did I choose this subject or this shape or this formula? What am I doing that there are inevitably going to be times like that, or great obstacles, or it all seems like it's going to fall apart or whatever when it's filmed.

Allyson McCabe:

You've enjoyed a long and great distinguished career with eight feature films. A who's who of top acting talent?

Sally Potter:

Nine, nine, nine, thank you.

Allyson McCabe:

Nine. Is it nine? I'm sorry, I stand corrected, nine.

Sally Potter:

Nine, nine. That's all right. Who's counting?

Allyson McCabe:

Nine, no, that's important. You've won numerous awards, including an OBE of course, you've been awarded, but in your 70s, you chose to release your first album of original music, which is a little bit different than working in a sort of soundtrack to a film, right? It's an independent work of art.

Sally Potter:

It is. The previous film I wrote the soundtrack, and that was released as a album of music. But yes, the Pink Bikini was my first singer-songwriter album, indeed in my 70s. I'm a great believer of doing things, the more age-inappropriate things one can do, the better.

Allyson McCabe:

I love that.

Sally Potter:

Because they're not really age-inappropriate, but they're like, it's something about breaking up idiotic ideas about what one should do at any age or any gender or any variety or anything. The shoulds and oughts that keep people trapped, trapped in a kind of hard place so it feels like breaking out of that and just doing something driven to do. And I really, really, really had so much joy writing the music for the previous feature film, the Roads Not Taken, working with wonderful musicians that I really wanted to take a deep dive and see what I could do if I really focused all my energies on music for a while.

Allyson McCabe:

So The Pink Bikini is organized around the theme of what it was like to grow up female in London in the early-1960s. It was a semi-autobiographical album.

Sally Potter:

Yes, it was.

Allyson McCabe:

What are some of the key differences for you between, let's say, telling these stories as songs versus representing them in a film?

Sally Potter:

Well, it's just not as literal. Each song can explore a different facet without being a representation of something that is in quotes real. I mean, things can be inspired from your own experience. I think everything is that one ever makes is inspired by your own experience. It can't not be. And so I think the premise of using your own life as a kind of research laboratory, memory to then create something which could apply to anybody listening to find the universal through the specific.

So one of my songs was about my experience about the terrors of nuclear holocaust, the bomb, the existence of the bomb. And as a young teen, I think I first marched against nuclear weapons when I was about 10, maybe, 10, 11, 12, 13. I was marching. And so that was my young activism. And when I now look at young activists marching or protesting about in the environment and about climate change, it's very, very similar. So I think whilst I happened to be focusing on that at that age, everybody can I think, relate to that or first love or the passion of friendships between girls and so on. All of those things I wanted to explore in song form as each one, like facets of a prism. It's looking at this phenomenon, which is the torment and euphoria of the teenage years, of the transition from childhood into adulthood, which it's a miracle that anyone ever survives.

Allyson McCabe:

Yes.

Sally Potter:

Because unbelievably painful and hard, as I remember it anyway, and as I witness it now differently hard now for young teens.

Allyson McCabe:

As you remember it. I mean, that's very interesting to me. I mean how do you see the album as different, let's say, from how the teenage Sally Potter might have represented her own experiences. If you were to have made this album aged 16, let's say?

Sally Potter:

Well, I was too busy making films at age 16. I mean, I was trying to probably, I guess though at the time of 16, I was really just trying to survive, honestly. I left school at 16. I was out there on my own in the world trying to earn a living impossibly and trying to make films. And whenever I told anyone I wanted to be a filmmaker, they just laughed in my face, "Ha, ha, ha, girls don't make films." And so on. So I think I probably wasn't at that point, working with the subject matter of my own experience. I was reaching to something beyond my experience as a 16-year-old. Now, the gift of hindsight, and many years in between, I can look perhaps with a more compassionate eye on the struggling teenager that I was.

Allyson McCabe:

Now you have this new album coming out, Anatomy. This one is about our human relationship to the earth and also our relationship to each other as humans on the earth. Is that a good way of describing the-

Sally Potter:

Very good. Very, very good.

Allyson McCabe:

Okay. I want to make sure I've captured it at least somewhat accurately.

Sally Potter:

No, very good. Very good.

Allyson McCabe:

I'm wondering for you how the themes of both albums connect. In other words, let's say if I'm listening to one and I listen to the other, do you see them as very separate entities, or do you see them as having a relationship to each other?

Sally Potter:

There's a continuum. I mean, what they have in common is that they have an overarching theme or subject that is approached in different ways. And this one approaches our relationship with the earth. I call it Love Songs to the Earth, because love songs are very complicated things. They're often not just about lovely feelings about somebody. They're often about heartbreak, their breakup songs or the mistake you made, the person that you lost. Love songs are very, very complicated. So in a way, I've done different versions of love songs on the album that look at different things that we love, and as our relationships with them and our interdependence with the earth, which is not separate from us, we are not just kind of strolling around on the surface of the earth and occasionally digging down and taking stuff out of it. We are completely interdependently related.

And so anything less than that is an illusion, and it's an illusion that we can just wreck it without consequences or plunder it without consequences. So I think working with an overall theme like that, maybe comes easiest to me because of my experiences as a storyteller on film, not necessarily a conventional storyteller, but nevertheless, something which is shaped and structured and so on. And so rather than just a bunch of songs, it's songs that link to each other in various ways, but each one is distinct as well. So in that sense, there's a continuity. One theme, then another theme, and maybe the link as well, is this feeling of our connectedness I think, as you said, the delusions of not being connected with the earth and with each other.

Allyson McCabe:

I mean also the emotional intensity. I'm thinking about one of the tracks, Carmageddon, and okay, maybe you could tell us a little bit about that song, because I feel that that really does capture not just what's happening in the lyrics, but in the music itself, a kind of emotional intensity that I'd like you to maybe speak about a little.

Sally Potter:

Well, often when people approach the subject of climate change as an artist, they come up against all kinds of blocks, which is that it can start to feel like a lecture like bad humans, to make people feel guilty. So at that point, they just turn away.

So how do you draw people into such a difficult subject that many of us don't really want to face? And I decided with the song Carmageddon to, in a way, take as well, put myself into the shoes of somebody who really likes a gas-guzzling big car, and likes to go really fast and live dangerously and drive dangerously and so on, rather than go, "Oh, bad person for having that car." Step into those shoes and go, "The reason why they do it is because it's so exciting." It's like a drug. It's like all those things. So the song is not an accusing song. It's saying, "We are all doing stuff that isn't great for the planet." There's not a single person who is completely pure in what we do. So that's sort of where it came from. And so of course, the sound of it has to be gears and crashes and bangs and squeaks and exhaust and all the rest of it. That's the sound of the track.

Allyson McCabe:

And then another one I wanted to ask about was the song, Oh Daughter, where you're singing to a fictional daughter about what it means to you, I would say to see yourself connected to your younger self. This is where I think also the two albums kind of come together, and I'd like to ask you a bit more about that and also maybe how that relates to how we see ourselves in relationship of past, present, and future.

Sally Potter:

Yes. Well, very well spotted, the link. Okay. I don't have biological children. I have some goddaughters who I adore, but I also have a loving, how can I say, concern for all young women everywhere that I ever meet. And I have a feeling that, and young men too often too, this is not exclusive in this way, but this particular song is focusing on a mother and a daughter who in some cases would be actual for people who've had daughters who are lucky enough to have daughters, or for those of us that have this sense of being part of the lineage from way, way back, the mother, the grandmother, the great-grandmother, the great-great-great-grandmother and so on, who all did their thing so that I could be here in the present, which is kind of an amazing thought when it strikes you, oh, I am like this line, the end result of this line of these amazing people.

So I'm singing to in a forward-looking way, to the ones that come after me, or one specific one, this daughter I'm singing to, spirit daughter of maybe a daughter I never physically had, but who maybe in some sense existed or could have existed. And I like that song because it really expresses something that I really feel now in the present, not so much about being the mother, so to speak, being the mother of my earlier self, like my daughter, but more really the next generation. The daughters. The daughters, the beautiful, glorious daughters, and wanting to write a song of comfort to these daughters about my generation who will be gone at a certain point, but who are not abandoning them. And similarly, I feel that I can, in some sense, link with or feel the reality of the ones that went before me. Maybe they manifest it in their work, reading Virginia Woolf or listening to Billie Holiday or the great inspiring artists in many media. They are, in a sense, my mothers. That's the way I feel about it. It's a redefinition of family.

Allyson McCabe:

That's really beautifully said. You had said earlier that you were talking about the connections between music and film, that they're both experienced through time, and for many people, the present right now is a bit scary. I mean, we're talking about climate change, but also the swing towards authoritarianism and so on. I'm wondering, from your point of view, and I see this in the album, I hear it in the album, I see it in your film work, but just talking face-to-face, virtually through telecommunications today. I mean, what is the message that you want people to come away with from the album in the terms of a sort of strategy of perseverance?

How do we confront the current moment, looking back to the past, but also looking forward to the future about what possibilities, in other words, I guess what I'm asking you, it's hard sometimes to imagine beyond the horizon line, right? Because it seems very difficult. But is there a way that art can help us, specifically whether that art takes the form of a film or a song or a dance, whatever it may be?

Sally Potter:

I think so. I think one thing that is comforting is to remember impermanence. It will not always be thus, we can see if we look backwards, there were terrifying moments in history, terrifying, destructive, global nightmares and local nightmares of one kind or another, which eventually passed, and things changed again. So I think what's difficult at the moment is it feels like we're going into a dark tunnel from which we can never emerge politically, and the implications and divisions and painful, painful things happening in many corners of the globe, obviously there's specific things happening in the states, but there's very difficult things happening in parts of Europe as well and beyond. So comfort in the notion of impermanence. What can art do? Art often outlives these moments. So the people, let's say who wrote novels or who wrote music, Beethoven, Bach, those centuries ago, since then, there've been world wars, terrible events, great famines, slaughtering of innocents.

Bach is still there, and so on. So there's a feeling of the impermanence of all things. But on the other hand, the endurance of great work that goes beyond the moment of the suffering gives us great solace, and in that comfort and solace for the soul, we get strength to fight back against injustice, iniquity, and so on. So whilst I've, with this album modestly trying to join that thread of purpose, I think solace, the bringing of energy and the shared grief and mourning for the consequences of destructive human actions. In the case of the song come back about the possible extinction of birds is are you the last bird? Was yours the last song? And so on. So we need to grieve about these things so that we can go, "No, I will not allow that to be the case." And start figuring out what to do.

Allyson McCabe:

So that the grieving when shared can be especially, particularly when shared, can be productive.

Sally Potter:

Yes. Then it becomes, you're not alone with it. It becomes a form of comfort. You find other people think the same way and feel the same way. Things can be overcome. Stalin, who killed how many 20 million people, it did overcome it. Okay. There's other problems than Russia, maybe I'm not choosing the best example exactly, but the point is, even that changed, and the second World War when people thought this could be going to go on forever, people didn't know during the war if it was going to stop, they thought maybe it was going to go on forever, and everyone was going to die, and nuclear bombs left, right and center. It didn't happen. It didn't happen. So that's where finding hope where it's possible to find hope, finding strength through finding others who are having similar experiences and through facing things and grieving, finding new energy to be able to do something, to be able to effectively do something about the things that one sees that are simply wrong. That's how I feel about it.

Allyson McCabe:

Well, it is my privilege and honor to speak with you. I'm very excited about the album. Like your film work, it is wholly inventive. It is a Sally Potter album, and I hope that a lot of people will watch our interview and listen to the record.

Sally Potter:

Thank you very, very much.

Allyson McCabe:

Okay, thank you. Take care.

Thanks for watching and listening! And big thanks to Allyson McCabe. Her next interview will be with Amy Millan.