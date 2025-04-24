Late Nite Radio #1: Suzanne Vega

Readers,

Today Oldster launches a new video interview series, “Late Nite Radio,” in which music journalist Allyson McCabe will interview established musicians—about their current work, about getting older, and about staying in the game as they do.

Allyson’s first subject is 65 year-old singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega, who is currently touring with her new record, Flying with Angels, which will be released on May 2nd. I’m a fan, and so I’m excited to share this interview with all of you.

A word about this interview from Allyson McCabe:

A few months ago Sari and I first talked about the possibility of me doing a music interview series. When she proposed doing it over Zoom as an unedited "vodcast" I will admit I experienced a brief moment of panic. If you've ever heard me on the radio, I may sound "live" but the truth is what you hear is edited and produced, and even when it is "live" it's often rehearsed. From a technical perspective, it's further massaged by professional gear and sometimes the invisible hands of a very skilled studio engineer. You never have to hear the stumbles, and you definitely don't have to see me sweating behind the mic—sprezzatura is its own kind of wizardry. But then I thought, Why not do something different and pull back the curtain, especially if my guest is willing to take the same dare? I decided to call this series "Late Nite Radio" because I want to conjure the magic of a late-night conversation when the script falls away and there's a chance to get to something real. I'm meeting many of my guests for the first time, the minute we connect on Zoom. Others I've met before in a formal interview context, where they've offered insights that have stuck with me. Suzanne Vega is one of those artists. I love what she says here about pushing past rejection, the value of finding and holding on to people who share your vision, and what it means to be in dialogue (with your influences, contemporaries, and listeners) through music. I feel a little self-conscious about gushing so much about Flying with Angels, a definite no-no when you're a reporter, but the album is honestly vinyl worthy.

Check out “Chambermaid,” a track from Suzanne Vega’s forthcoming record, Flying with Angels :

Allyson McCabe grew up in Philadelphia. Then she taught at Yale for a long time before leaving academia behind to write stories about music, arts, and culture for NPR , The New York Times , Vulture , and more. Her debut book, Why Sinéad O'Connor Matters , won the ASCAP Foundation's Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Award in 2024. Her next book (in progress) will take a look back at the music and pop culture of the 80s. She is also in the process of opening a bookstore in Hastings on Hudson, NY. It's a mixtape of all the things she loves and it's called Vanishing Ink. If you're ever in town, stop by and say hello.

Suzanne Vega is one of the foremost songwriters of her generation—and any generation. Having emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s, Vega scored a string of early career hits such as “Marlene on the Wall,” "Tom's Diner," and "Luka," which led to sold out shows at many of the world's greatest stages, including Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. Since then Vega has continued to pursue her creative path across nine studio albums as well as a residency at New York's Café Carlyle and one-woman play based on the life of the writer Carson McCullers. Produced by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard, Vega's first full-length album of new music in over a decade, Flying With Angels, is coming out on May 2. She is currently touring throughout North America and Europe, showcasing material from that album as well as performing an evening of career-spanning songs.

***

Thanks for watching and listening! And big thanks to Allyson McCabe. Next up in the series will be Sally Potter. Look for that interview on Thursday, May 15th.