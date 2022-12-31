Celebrities during New Year's Eve party at Studio 54: NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 31, 1978: Celebrities during New Year's Eve party at Studio 54: (L-R) Halston [kissing unidentified], Bianca Jagger, Jack Haley Jr. and wife Liza Minnelli, Andy Warhol. ( Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images )

Readers,

First of all, happy new year from me to all of you! Wishing you all new beginnings and better things, whatever that means for you, in 2023.

Second of all…what an intense holiday New Year’s Eve is! It’s so bound up in anticipation and expectation that it rarely lives up to. But every now and then, you’ll have an exceptional night you’ll never forget. In the comments, I want to hear about yours…

For me, that night was December 31st, 1980, when I was 15. I’d managed to score tickets to see Bruce Springsteen and the E. Street Band during The River tour at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, where I grew up, and attended the concert with some older friends I looked up to, who could drive.

Back then, the second a concert was announced on the radio you had to get on the phone to Ticket Master, if you wanted in. I listened religiously to WNEW 102.7 in those days because my friend David, who was like an older brother to me, instructed me to. He’d taken on the project of hipping me—a musical theater geek—to rock and roll, making me mixtapes, loaning me records. The fall morning that the local tour dates were announced, I was on it.

I’ll never forget getting my mom to tell me her credit card number (my friends and I all paid her back with our babysitting money!), then calling from a bank of pay phones at West Hempstead High School—dialing again and again and again after getting a busy signal several times. Landing six tickets for New Year’s Eve felt like a miracle.

The concert itself felt like a miracle, too. Springsteen played for something like four hours. To this day, it’s still considered one of his best shows. (I’m going to treat myself to a little nostalgia trip and download the audio.) It was only the second rock concert I’d ever been to in my life (the prior summer I saw Jackson Browne at Tanglewood), and every second of it thrilled me. At the stroke of 12 a.m. he played Wilson Picket’s “In the Midnight Hour,” and I think of that every single time I count down the last seconds of any given year. (Weirdly, it’s not on the official playlist…I wonder if that’s due to a copyright issue.)

Another song I think of at this time of year is Barry Manilow’s “It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve.” That’s right, I’m admitting to liking a Barry Manilow song, something that was deemed terminally uncool when I got to high school.

What I like about “It’s Just Another New Year’s Eve” is that it grapples with all the pressure placed on this holiday, and how not everyone feels exactly celebratory on it. There’s something inherently melancholy about endings, even when they are one second apart from new beginnings, and

Don't look so sad, It's not so bad you know. It's just another night, That's all it is, it's not the first, … It's not the worst you know, We've come through all the rest, We'll get through this. We've made mistakes, … But we've made good friends too. Remember all the nights we spent with them? And all our plans, Who says they can't come true? … Tonight's another chance to start again. It's just another New Year's Eve, Another night like all the rest. It's just another New Year's Eve, … Let's make it the best.

Tonight I’ll celebrate at a very small gathering of friends. (Brian and I had hoped to host a Covid-safe outdoor bonfire like we did last year, but having just recovered from the virus, we’re not up for that.)

Now, in the comments, I want to hear about what you’re doing tonight, and also, what was your favorite New Year’s Eve?

What ever you do to ring in 2023, I hope you’ll be happy and safe, and that the new year will start off in the best ways possible for you. Maybe you’ll even have one of those memorable evenings…

-Sari