Hal Rubenstein, second from right, with some friends in their 20s and 30s during the holidays last year.

Last December, my husband David and I hosted 30 people who came to celebrate our ridiculously grandiose, over-ornamented Christmas trees, our 29th anniversary, and having survived a challenging year.

Our garlanded home looked seasonally smashing. For three days prior I cooked like a man possessed. (No artfully composed, gastronomically unsatisfying fruit, cheese and charcuterie boards in this house.) I concocted an innocent tasting punch with devilish ingredients that got lapped up like Veuve-Clicquot. David built roaring blazes in both fireplaces.

One guest after another on my podcast, The Happy Grownup , has emphatically stated how necessary and advantageous it is for what I call “New Agers”—those of us over 50 who look forward to our lives with curiosity, confidence and a desire for at least one more act—to curate a significantly younger circle of friends.

The day was warm, convivial, buoyant, Hallmarkian even. And as I surveyed our guests eating, drinking, laughing, sharing, and ribbing, I realized— with no great surprise—that I was the oldest one in the room. Though not a “Daddy” in the sexual sense, I was one in this instance, demographically speaking. In fact, I was probably older than many of our guests’ parents.

Not that it bothered me. After all, one guest after another on my podcast, The Happy Grownup, has emphatically stated how necessary and advantageous it is for what I call “New Agers”—those of us over 50 who look forward to our lives with curiosity, confidence and a desire for at least one more act—to curate a significantly younger circle of friends. Regardless of the particular “Gen” they’re from, it’s important, invigorating, instructional and satisfying to nurture relationships with those whose perspectives stem from a different timeframe of reference, who have alternative priorities, who gather information from other sources, know how to do things you don’t, and don’t know things you do. These contrasts generate mutual curiosity and appreciation. And being surrounded by youth can make you feel fresh.

However, over the course of the holidays I caught some of our younger guests posting pics of more fun times they’d shared with their shiny-skinned, anti-aging-cream-free peers. Those party invitations had not been extended to us. Suddenly, youth made me feel overlooked, and it bugged me. Why weren’t we included in those celebrations, and those group shots that followed? Was it something I said? My breath? Because my hair isn’t cut in a fade, and I can’t recite any rap by Cardi B by heart? Am I fooling myself in thinking that those younger people are really our friends?

Regardless of the particular “Gen” they’re from, it’s important, invigorating, instructional and satisfying to nurture relationships with those whose perspectives stem from a different timeframe of reference, who have alternative priorities, who gather information from other sources, know how to do things you don’t, and don’t know things you do. These contrasts generate mutual curiosity and appreciation.

After some thought I’ve come around to the notion that I’m not mistaken. They are our friends. To paraphrase Sally Field’s immortal Oscar winning misquote, “They like us. They really like us!” But we may have been expecting too much, and ignored some of the dynamics that make having a coterie of younger chums possible and fulfilling.

I’ve heard other New Agers echo my concerns. Here’s what I’ve learned.

What brings people together isn’t necessarily common demographics. What bonds us are shared passions—for food, causes, projects, location, amusements, charities, humor, vacation destinations. When these intersections occur, friendships are forged. But different age groups also have specific interests, and their own idiosyncratic comfort zones.

Did you have to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour three times to ensure you wouldn’t die of FOMO? (That’s young-person speak for “fear of missing out.”) Were you champing at the bit to get caked in mud for ten days at Burning Man? Can you code? Do you excel at Snowboarding or Fortnite? Work for a tech company? Are you eager to attend an eight-day destination wedding in Patagonia or dive into an Electronic Dance Music (or as the kids call it, EDM) rave at a waterfront warehouse until sunrise? Do you prefer a table of four in the corner, or one for twelve right next to the restaurant’s resident deejay? Is the young’uns’ collective reaction crickets when you drop a memorable line from any of the following films: Pulp Fiction, All About Eve, The Shining, The Big Lebowski, Xanadu, or Female Trouble? Are you worried about changes in Social Security benefits? Hey, your still “invincible” pals rarely even see a doctor.

What brings people together isn’t necessarily common demographics. What bonds us are shared passions—for food, causes, projects, location, amusements, charities, humor, vacation destinations. When these intersections occur, friendships are forged. But different age groups also have specific interests, and their own idiosyncratic comfort zones.

What must be acknowledged is that though you and your younger pals may be equal in affection for one another, that doesn’t make you peers.

Consequently, you’re not going to be included in everything your younger friends do, nor invited everywhere they go. Don’t take it personally. It’s not rejection; it’s math. They may love their parents even more than they love you, yet they aren’t inviting their forebears to go parasailing either.

We New Agers are blessed with pride, a wealth of knowledge and experience, and healthy, well-earned egos. But it still makes us wince to be left out.

Get over it.

Do not: regress; try to assume their “cool”; insinuate a fervent interest in taking part in all they do; or attempt to be their contemporary. Doing any of these puts you in danger of becoming an older mascot to them. Younger friends appreciate you, and will come to you because you are not their peer, because you possess a resolve and a seasoned outlook they lack, because you have stories about times they missed that they yearn to hear you recount—hopefully with more mischief than nostalgia, because you aren’t in competition with them—because you’ve been around long enough to know the difference between challenging times and a panic, because you know how to organize and fight back. And oh yeah, because you are easier to talk to than their parents.

Friendship with youth isn’t merely mentorship, it’s mutual usefulness. They offer access. You offer context. They come with urgency. You show up with wisdom. The happy result of this union is that everyone becomes more adept at tackling life.

Here’s a brief primer for New Agers to get the most out of younger friends:

DON’T:

· Correct their language. · Dress like them. · Use lingo that sticks in your mouth. · Repeatedly diagnose their generation monolithically. · Belittle technology. No matter what you say, they aren’t going to pick up the phone and call. They text. TikTok isn’t dumb just because you don’t know how to benefit from it. · Monopolize conversations with stories, no matter how much you are asked. · Offer career advice or adopt devil’s advocacy, unless asked. · Say “back in the day” more than once every four meetings.

DO:

· Ask questions about their work and future plans with sincere curiosity. · Learn to use their tools, because they work. · Share resources without strings, or waiting for a thank you. · Introduce them to others who can help if they need it. · Admit what you don’t know and when you are wrong. · Let them teach you, and enjoy being the student.

About a week after Christmas. I received a text from one of our gosling guests who had subsequently Instagram-storied a gathering where we were not in attendance.

“Wow,” he wrote, “you guys throw the warmest parties. Delicious food. The nicest people. The coolest house. That damn punch! We wish we knew how to do that.” I replied that one day they would. “Don’t worry, it’ll happen.”

About two minutes later, he texted again. “Can I please have your recipe for that chocolate cake? It was fucking amazing. Oh, I know you’re usually upstate but if you’re in town this weekend, we’re going to the Boom Boom Room. I think Alex is playing. Please come. Figure midnight, or no later than 2.”

I replied, “We’ll be upstate. David will be asleep. I’ll be motionless in front of a fire. But thanks for asking. Appreciate it. Love to see you soon.”

And I really meant it.

What has your experience been with friends from other age groups?

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A version of this essay was originally published in The Happy Grownup , Hal Rubenstein’s weekly newsletter hat celebrates the joy, challenges, discovery, and serenity possible in life after 50.