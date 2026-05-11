Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Andrea Simon's avatar
Andrea Simon
11h

Your post is fantastic. My husband and I are in our early 80s. The problem for us is that many of our friends are passing. We’re getting good at those memorial services. Finding younger friends means finding folks in their 70s. Even some pre-retirees in their early 60s. We are still in business and refuse to retire. We’re all different. But we’re all looking for companionship. And friendship. At a time when we’re losing friends, which makes our lives less joyful. Keep writing. Your wisdom is well worth sharing. Our insights and reflections on this time in our lives is going to require a lot of new thinking. I enjoy reading your columns. You might try mine. It’s called rethink retirement. And I’m going to still reflect on yours as I write mine today.

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Ric Bayly, MS, MPH, MLA's avatar
Ric Bayly, MS, MPH, MLA
10h

I wanted to work in nutrition and public health so I went to graduate school at the age of 65. On the first day, a half-dozen fellow students in their late 20s to 30s approached me to make friends. I seriously don't know why. I was not handing out candy.

Later I figured out they wanted to sit next to me in class because they were as nervous as I was. I'm sure they saw themselves as old, practically ancient! They were saying to themselves "Ok, if this guy can do it, I'll be alright."

These wonderful people remain friends today. My wife and I recently returned from the wedding of one of them in Mexico.

Going back to school changed my life, and my new friends are a big part of that. Without them I doubt I could have made it through with an M.S. and an M.P.H. and become the epidemiologist I am today.

Your primer is spot on, Hal. I follow exactly what you say. But I would point out that the rules you describe for talking with younger people are best when applied to everyone, from 6 to 96! There are no real differences in the way people want to interact!

Some people old and young have age prejudices. But the ones worth sticking with get beyond those ideas quickly.

Thanks for bringing all this forward.

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