It Took Me All Week To Produce This Farkakte Link Roundup...
Gosh, is it hard to concentrate in these increasingly fraught times.
I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.
In April, Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, died at 119 in Fukuoka city, western Japan. via The Irish Mirror.
“Punk legend” and “Holocaust survivor” might not seem like they belong together in the same sentence, but 82-year-old Genya Ravan is both those things. In the Forward, Jim Sullivan profiles her.
I’m eager to get my hands on music journalist Danyel Smith’s Shine Bright: A Very Personal History of Black Women in Pop. Emily Lordi interviews her in the New Yorker.
“In 1999, Bowie hailed Fanny as one of the finest rock bands of its time in Rolling Stone. He also lamented that ‘nobody’s ever mentioned them.’” - in the New York Times, Mark Yarm writes about Fanny: The Right to Rock, a documentary about 1970s under-appreciated all-female rock band Fanny.
Also in the New York Times Alex Traub has a glowing obituary/profile of Barbara Maier Gustern, esteemed vocal teacher to Debbie Harry, Kathleen Hanna, Justin Vivian Bond, and many others, who was callously killed in March.
“The language we use when we talk about aging in our culture is warped, polluted, self-destructive, competitive, and deeply wrong.” - Heather Havrilesky, aka “Ask Polly,” one of my favorite newsletter writers. (She also writes as darker alter ego “Ask Molly.”)
“I am 52 years old and one thing that happens when you’re 52 is people tell you how beautiful you are all the time.” - another of my favorite newsletter writers, Sarah Miller, with a funny take on how overly solicitous people can be toward older women.
Shocker: “Menopausal women lack basic support, landmark survey finds.” - via the Guardian.
Scientists say they have nailed down the ideal amount of sleep in middle and old age. - via CNN.
Remember pay phones? Last week several outlets reported that these two being removed were the sole remaining ones in New York City. It made for a nice bit of nostalgia, but according to SNOPES, it’s not true.
“What brought aging even closer home to me was having to find independent living places for both my 93-year-old mom and my 86-year-old mother-in-law.” - in Psychology Today, author Caroline Leavitt on the unexpected models for aging she found in an independent- and assisted-living home.
If you’re looking for an organization to support with your dollars in the wake of the latest senseless mass shooting, consider Everytown For Gun Safety.
The cartoon at the top is by one and only writer, performer, and New Yorker cartoonist Carolita Johnson. Watch Carolita draw a cartoon with her friend Fred Armisen. (🔈Sound on!)A post shared by The New Yorker Cartoons (@newyorkercartoons)
