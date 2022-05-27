I tend to read, watch, and listen to an awful lot of Oldsterish content. Now and then I’ll pass some of it along to you in a link roundup like this one.

“Punk legend” and “Holocaust survivor” might not seem like they belong together in the same sentence, but 82-year-old Genya Ravan is both those things. In the Forward, Jim Sullivan profiles her.

“I am 52 years old and one thing that happens when you’re 52 is people tell you how beautiful you are all the time.” - another of my favorite newsletter writers, Sarah Miller, with a funny take on how overly solicitous people can be toward older women.