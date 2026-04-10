Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Janet Jeffers's avatar
Janet Jeffers
5h

I turned 60 last summer and there is definitely a disconnect in how I feel and how I look (especially in photos or in those fleeting mirror moments). I still feel physically almost better than I did at 30, when I bemoaned the size of my thighs but was a whopping 130 lbs. Now, 20-25 lbs and 30 years later, I’m more active and probably have a better baseline of physical fitness, but my body clings to the extra pounds (and around the midsection where I never used to gain!), I’ve stopped dyeing my hair (but I am very deliberate about styling), and my jawline is a disaster. I have always been hypercritical of my looks (as was my mother of her own), and I try to be kind to myself, but the mental habits of criticism are strong. It’s still a struggle.

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Jean Hodge's avatar
Jean Hodge
5h

Thank you for sharing, Rebecca. I see so much of myself in what you have written, but I'm not to the healing part yet. Disordered eating, perfectionism, and unending body image issues affect me (I should say infect me) daily. I really appreciate your perspective, and I'll definitely check out your new book!

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