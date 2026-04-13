Oldster Magazine

Oldster Magazine

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Lisa Rogak's avatar
Lisa Rogak
2h

Thank you for this! FYI, did you know about the Columbo Cookbook? It's fun to cook a recipe and then watch the corresponding episode. https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/38652523-cooking-with-columbo

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Irwin Epstein's avatar
Irwin Epstein
1h

A lovely meditation on a soulful tv series to which the author returns for comfort in hard times.

The role of “costume designer” in this context comes as an amusing oxymoron.

To me the classic “Law and Order” is the closest thing to religious observance I have. But I loved to think Jerry Orbach as Lenny Briscoe chose his own tie and sport jacket combos and that they came from off the rack at the eponymous Orbach’s Department Store. Indulge me in my religious meditations.

Thank you for the photo

of Cassavetes, Falk and Gazzara. To me they epitomized the kind of loving bond among men I celebrate in my memoir “Men as Friends”. Falk’s choice of what to wear to Cassavete’s funeral brought tears.

And of course the glorious Gina Rowlands. Thank you for not forgetting her.

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