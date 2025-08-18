Oldster Magazine

Rona Maynard
12hEdited

I admire both Dianne and Jean for their brio, grit and leadership in a man’s world where men would not cede power without undermining women’s authority every way they could. Women starting out today have no idea how it was. As a memoirist and former journalist, I am amazed that so few women of Dianne’s generation and mine are telling the jagged, confounding, exhilarating stories of their careers. Work is a huge part of life, deserving the same writerly respect as growing up, raising kids and sustaining a relationship. Dianne points the way for other writers. I loved this piece.

Owen Rubin
8h

That’s my lovely wife, and her drive and dedication to her craft are a few of the reasons I was drawn to her in the first place. And she still has that same passion for her work.

