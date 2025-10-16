Readers,

With so many new subscribers on board, I thought I’d take a moment to say hi, and also show you around the joint.

Also, for some time I’ve been meaning to start a(n occasional) Letter from the Editor series, in part because many of you have told me that while you enjoy the multitude of voices I present here, you also want to hear more from me. So here I am.

(By the way, at the top ⬆️ that’s a little throw-away crayon and pencil drawing I made early in the pandemic, back when everyone was suddenly sending hand-written letters to friends and loved ones. I’m 60 but I love drawing with crayons.)

The Nickel Tour

If you’re new here, and even if you aren’t, I invite you to check out the more-than-four-years’-worth of content in the Oldster archives. We’ve got:

That’s a lot of Oldster posts! (This is post number 831).

I publish here three-to-five times per week depending on the week. It’s a lot of work, and every essayist and interviewer gets paid. If you’d like to help me keep this going (and gain access to the final passage in this post, and the other posts I will occasionally put behind a paywall), please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

I never got around to raising my rates after my 60th birthday, so prices remain at an affordable $55/year or $6/month. A pretty great deal, if I do say so myself…

My Third Act Has Begun…

For those of you just joining us: In the past year I did a fair amount of ruminating (and freaking out) about turning 60, which finally happened at the beginning of this month. To mark the occasion, I put on the first Oldster in-person event, a variety show, here in Kingston, NY.

THE GOOD NEWS: The show was a success. We sold out all 90s seats.

,

,

,

,

and Francesca Hoffman all told wonderful, poignantly funny stories, and some of them performed songs, too. (As did I.) They were all incredible. The show was so well-received, I will definitely stage more of these in other locations. Right now I’m looking at venues in NYC, SF/the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

A friend in the audience took this photo of my husband Brian singing a song at the piano. I love that it offers a full view of the sold-out crowd.

THE BAD NEWS: Somehow it didn’t occur to me to hire someone to shoot photos and videos of the event. I’m so used to being a one-woman-show on every front that I just figured I’d slap my iPhone up on a tripod and capture the evening that way. Welp, the video is blurry, doesn’t cover the whole stage so you can’t see anyone who sat at the piano, and the sound is weak. I know I said I’d eventually share the video with paid subscribers, but it’s too unprofessional for me to feel good about that. Lesson learned. Next time I’ll surely hire someone.

***

Since that night I’ve been floating on a cloud of satisfaction and joy that has overridden my remaining anxiety about my new age, and about entering a phase of adulthood I feel more unprepared for than any that’s preceded it.

I mean, contributors and commenters keep telling me how much their lives improved after 60 (and 70, and even 80), which is great. But this is also the phase of life at which certain shit inevitably hits the fan. Even those who are extremely well-preserved start to deal with the effects of time on our bodies and minds, and on those of our partners and loved ones. What’s more, it can be difficult to keep our jobs if we still need them, and to afford retirement, greater levels of health care, and special housing.

But as I mentioned in a message I sent from my trip to Portugal in late August, lately I’m feeling less worried and more grateful—for the opportunity to grow older, and to have survived my 50s, which my grandmothers, and my dear friend Julie Novak, didn’t.

It’s not the first time I’ve experienced a shift like this. I suppose some life lessons are more difficult to fully integrate than others. Progress not perfection, etc., etc.

I recall now that I had my eyes opened similarly ten years ago as I approached my 50th birthday, when I co-led a TMI Project/Breast Cancer Options writing workshop at Omega Institute for women with terminal diagnoses. The other workshop leader was Julie’s wife,

, and this took place seven years before Julie was even diagnosed. In 2023 Julie would attend this same retreat for terminal breast cancer patients as a participant.

It will come as no surprise to you that in 2015 I’d been freaking out about turning 50 (although not to the same degree as I’d been about turning 60). But when I heard the women in the group read aloud the pieces they wrote in our workshop, it quickly silenced the noise in my head.

I felt especially put on notice by one woman who wrote about the unlikelihood she’d reach her 47th birthday later that year, or get to see her son graduate high school, or her daughter graduate middle school.

At the end of her essay, she railed against people who kvetch about big birthdays approaching—or about getting older at all. The nerve of them—the nerve of me I thought (although I had not told the group that I was struggling with turning 50, thank goodness). The shallow vanity of it all. Here was this woman who would give anything, everything, to live even just a little bit longer. How she yearned for the great privilege of growing older.

(It reminds me now of

’s wonderful Oldster essay, “

.”)

What’s a “Peter Pan”?

Last week I was in conversation with

at The New York State Writers Institute. It was held at my alma mater, SUNY Albany, and it was a great chat. The topic? “

”.

After I spoke about my recent essay, “All the Young Dudes,” someone in the audience asked a question that a few young people who’ve read it have asked me, too:

What’s a Peter Pan?